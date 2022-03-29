For members
WHAT CHANGES IN SPAIN
EXPLAINED: What changes about life in Spain in April 2022
April in Spain brings with it changes to jobs, renting, energy cost cutting, Covid restrictions, Semana Santa celebrations, tax filing, travel rules and more. Join The Local Spain as a member to find out more.
Published: 29 March 2022 15:13 CEST
Pre-pandemic Holy Week celebrations will return to the streets of Spanish cities in April 2022. Photo: Cristina Quicler/AFP
For members
WHAT CHANGES IN SPAIN
NEW LAWS: What changes about life in Spain in March 2022?
As March begins in Spain, we look at the new traffic fines, updated travel rules, changes to mask wearing, tax deadlines and other important changes that affect life in the country.
Published: 1 March 2022 10:31 CET
Updated: 5 March 2022 09:21 CET
Updated: 5 March 2022 09:21 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments