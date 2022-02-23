Read news from:
Spain extends post-Brexit UK driving licence validity until April 30th

The British Embassy in Madrid announced on Wednesday that Spanish authorities have for the fourth time extended the period of validity of UK driving licences in Spain, as negotiations over the mutual exchange of licences continue with no deadline in sight. 

Published: 23 February 2022 12:30 CET
UK licence holders in Spain will have another two months during which they'll be able to drive in Spain, with negotiations over an easy licence exchange still ongoing. Photo: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

The Spanish government has approved another two-month extension to the validity of UK licences in Spain, several days after UK Ambassador for Spain Hugh Elliott announced he had requested a longer grace period as the February 28th deadline neared. 

“Following the Ambassador’s message last week we are pleased to let you know that yesterday the Spanish Government confirmed an extension of the current grace period for the recognition of UK driving licences,” the UK Embassy in Madrid wrote in a Facebook message.

“That means that those of you who were living in Spain before January 1st 2021 can continue to drive in Spain with your valid UK driving licence until April 30th 2022,” the British Embassy explained. 

“If you moved to Spain after January 1st 2021, your licence will be recognised for six months from the date you obtained residence, or until April 30th 2022, whichever is later. 

“For those of you who registered your intention to exchange your licence with the DGT before December 30th 2020, but have not yet done so, you have until April 30th to request an appointment.

The news will give some respite to UK licence holders in Spain, but the UK Embassy continues to suggest that people should make the necessary arrangements to take the test if it’s imperative that they continue to drive, regardless of whether a deal is reached or not. 

“I recognise that for language reasons this is not an option for many of you,” HMA Hugh Elliott stated last Thursday, in relation to the fact that the practical driving exam in Spain is with a Spanish-speaking driving examiner and can’t be done in English.

The vast majority of EU countries have been able to reach a deal with the United Kingdom over the recognition and easy exchange of driving licences post-Brexit, but Spain remains an outlier.

Driving licences: How does situation for Britons in Spain compare to rest of Europe?

“I can’t go into the details of the negotiations, but I can say that they are ongoing, there are regular meetings and there’s a strong will on both sides to reach an agreement,” the British Ambassador added.

“This process is of course taking much longer than we’d hoped and of course that creates anxiety for you, I know.”

It is unclear yet if any future agreement would be beneficial just to British residents who are protected under the Withdrawal Agreement or other UK licence holders who have moved or will move to Spain to become residents after Brexit came into force on January 1st 2021.

Unless Spain has a bilateral agreement with a third country for the recognition and exchange of licences, most non-EU driving licence holders have six months from their arrival in Spain to use their foreign licences (some need an international driving permit from the very beginning). 

After that, they have to sit theory and practical tests and get a Spanish licence from scratch. In the worst case scenario for UK licence holders, they would only have to sit the practical and not the theory, although this would be in Spanish.

The situation described in this article doesn’t apply to British tourists with UK licences visiting Spain who are for example renting a car during their holidays.

The issues affect UK licence holders who are residents in Spain.

Food delivery robots land in the Spanish capital 

People in Madrid will soon be able to have their pizza delivered to them by a robot as popular delivery company Glovo prepares to launch autonomous pods on wheels which take food from the store to people’s doorsteps.

Published: 23 February 2022 11:07 CET
Courier company Glovo and robotics specialists Goggo Network will in the coming days launch the first robot delivery service in Spain. 

These fully automated robots (no remote driver unless needed) will start to operate between the upmarket neighbourhoods of Goya and Retiro in central Madrid. 

When Glovo receives an order, a robot will go to the designated supermarket where the food and other goods that have been ordered by the customer will be prepared and packed into the robot, which will then drive itself to the customer’s address and notify them once they arrive. 

So for customers, it’s practically the same as when they usually order food to be delivered, only that instead of opening the door to a human rider it will instead be a robot.

The device is electrically powered and rides at a maximum speed of 5km/h, about walking pace. It’s also relatively small in size: 80 cm high, 80 cm long and 40 cm wide, and weighs around 40 kg. 

For now, it will operate only around pedestrian areas and its radius of operations will be of one kilometre. 

This will serve as a testing ground for its safety and a team of humans will be supervising how pedestrians adapt to its presence as it moves around Madrid’s Barrio de Salamanca.

In recent years similar robotic rollouts have been tested and remain in use in some areas in the United Kingdom, the United States and China. 

The English cities of Northampton and Milton Keynes now have 200 shopping delivery robots operating successfully in each, with no reported accidents.

In the US however, they have drawn some criticism from unions who fear these food delivery robots, on wheels or in the air in the form of drones, will result in jobs being taken from people. 

The two food delivery robots Goggo will soon launch in Spain, the ‘food truck’ model and the smaller door-to-door robot. Photo: Goggo Network

It may be a while before these robot riders are introduced widely across Spain, but Goggo Network does have another autonomous mobility device they plan to launch: a mix between a food truck and a vending machine that will move around the Spanish capital serving food. 

If the launch of both smart delivery devices is successful, Goggo Network co-founder Yasmine Faige believes the automated service could soon be used by retail stores and eventually as a means of travel, but first they have to find out “how people (in Spain) will react” to the arrival of these futuristic devices. 

