The public holidays in your region of Spain in 2022 

A Spanish paratrooper during the Spanish National Day celebrations in 2021. What regional and national public holidays will you enjoy in Spain in 2022? Photo: Oscar del Pozo/AFP
Depending on where you live in Spain, the number of public holidays you get and the dates vary. As in 2022 some important ‘festivos’ fall on weekends, the differences between regions are even greater this year.

Spain has 8 national public holidays and up to 14 locally. 

On such days, you can expect to not have to work in most circumstances, and the vast majority of shops, banks, restaurants and businesses are likely to be closed.

In fact, Article 37.2 of Spain’s Workers’ Statute states that workers have the right to 14 public holidays a year that will be paid and don’t have to be recovered, but in practice this is not always the case.

At least this year there will be 12 public holidays in each region of Spain, one more than in 2021.

Public holidays are referred to as días festivos in Spain, or just festivos. They’re divided into nacionales (national), autonómicos (regional) and in some cases locales (local ie. city, island etc).

As you will see below, regional holidays often fall on different dates depending on the region, but some of the usually fixed public holidays this year such as Labour Day or Christmas Day that fall on a weekend are being replaced with public holidays on different dates, or not at all.

That’s because if a national or regional holiday falls on a Sunday, it is up to the regional government whether to have a day in lieu on the next weekday. 

Here is a breakdown of national public holidays and regional public holidays that you will have the right to in your part of Spain in 2022, so you can plan ahead and make the most of them.

National holidays across all of Spain in 2022

  • Saturday, January 1st (New Year’s Day)
  • Thursday, January 6th (Epiphany)
  • Friday, April 15th (Good Friday)
  • Monday, August 15th (Assumption of the Virgin)
  • Wednesday, October 12th (National Day of Spain)
  • Tuesday, November 1st (All Saints’ Day)
  • Tuesday, December 6th (Spanish Constitution Day)
  • Thursday, December 8th (Immaculate Conception Day)

READ ALSO: How do Spain’s public holidays compare to what other European countries get?

Regional holidays across Spain in 2022

As in 2022 some of the usual public holidays fall on a Sunday, a number of regions have decided to offer the work day before or after as a day off, but not all of them. Additional holidays are also sometimes chosen at a local level, but these would be too many to list.

Here are the regional holidays you’ll be able to enjoy this year depending on your region in Spain:

calendar 2022 spain
Here is a calendar of 2022 for you to reference when checking the public holidays in your region of Spain.

Andalusia: February 28th, April 14th, May 2nd (instead of May 1st) and December 26th (instead of December 25th).

Aragón: April 14th and 23rd, May 2nd (instead of May 1st) and December 26th (instead of December 25th).

Asturias: April 14th, May 2nd (instead of May 1st), September 8th and December 26th (instead of December 25th).

Balearic Islands: March 1st, April 14th, April 18th and December 26th (instead of December 25th).

Basque Country: April 14th and 18th, July 25th and September 6th (instead of December 25th).

Canary Islands: April 14th, May 30th and December 26th (instead of December 25th). Individual islands also have public holidays on February 2nd (Tenerife), August 5th (La Palma), September 8th (Gran Canaria), September 15th (Lanzarote and La Graciosa), September 16th (Fuerteventura), September 24th (El Hierro) and October 3rd (La Gomera).

Cantabria: April 14th (instead of May 1st), July 28th, September 15th and December 26th (instead of December 25th).

Castilla-La Mancha: on April 14th, May 31st, June 16th and December 26th (instead of December 25th).

Castilla y León: April 14th, April 23rd, May 2nd (instead of May 1st) and December 26th (instead of December 25th).

Catalonia: April 5th, June 24th and September 11th.

Extremadura: April 14th, May 2nd (instead of May 1st), September 8th and December 26th (instead of December 25th).

Galicia: June 24th, May 17th (instead of May 1st), June 24th (instead of December 25th), July 25th.

La Rioja: April 14th and 18th (instead of May 1st), June 9th and December 26th (instead of December 25th).

Madrid: April 14th, May 2nd (instead of May 1st), July 25th and December 26th (instead of December 25th).

Murcia: June 9th, April 14th, May 2nd (instead of May 1st) and December 26th (instead of December 25th).

Navarre: April 14th and 18th, July 25th and December 3rd, 6th and 26th (instead of December 25th).

Valencian Region: March 19th, April 14th, April 18th and June 24th.

Melilla: April 14th, May 3rd, July 11th (instead of March 19th), September 8th and 17th, and December 26th (instead of December 25th).

Ceuta: April 14th, May 3rd, June 13th, July 9th, August 5th and September 2nd.

