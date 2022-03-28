Read news from:
EXPLAINED: The plan to lessen Ukraine war impact on Spain’s economy

The Spanish government on March 28th unveiled its investment of €16 billion to address the issue of spiralling living costs in Spain caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Here are the measures that cover everything from jobs to rent, fuel, electricity and benefits.

Published: 28 March 2022 17:39 CEST
A lorry driver puts some petrol in his vehicle at a petrol station in Pamplona on March 15, 2022. - Energy prices have risen sharply in recent months, driven by strong demand triggered by the revival of the economy following the covid-19 epidemic. This dynamic accelerated considerably after the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24, especially in the European Union. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

On Monday March 28th, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez unveiled details of the long-awaited emergency response plan to Spain’s economic struggles in the face of runaway inflation and rising prices.

This follows an ongoing truck drivers’ strike, production stoppages, mass protests by farmers and fishermen, all adding to a period of social discontent in Spain, one that’s being replicated elsewhere in Europe.

Of the €16 billion promised, the Spanish government will release “approximately €6.0 billion in direct aid and tax rebates and €10 billion in state-guaranteed loans to cushion the impact of the crisis on families and businesses”, Sánchez told a business forum on Monday.

So what are the measures proposed and which are likely to come into effect in the coming days?

Ban on layoffs and other job-protecting measures 

Spanish employers will not be able to sack any employees until June 30th under the government’s plans.

“Companies will be able to resort to internal flexibility measures such as furlough (ERTE),” Sánchez pointed out on Monday about the scheme which was available to struggling businesses during most of the Covid-19 pandemic, having only ended last February. 

Although all the job protection measures are yet to be disclosed, Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz has hinted her department also wants to prevent company salaries from being lowered during this period of high inflation and sky-high energy costs.

Minimum bonus of 20 cents on every litre of fuel

The Spanish government plans include “a minimum reduction of 20 cents per litre of fuel”, Sánchez said.

The State will finance 15 cents whilst the oil companies will cover 5 cents, although Sánchez praised the fact that some multinationals have committed to subsidising an even higher cost. 

Last week, the government announced a similar reduction but only for lorry drivers, with the new reduction to impact everyone.

On March 28th 2022, average petrol prices in Spain ranged between €1.84 and €1.98 per litre, while diesel stood at between €1.86 and €1.95, according to dieselogasolina.com.

Minimum vital income will increase by 15 percent

This non-contributory benefit that Spain’s Social Security offers guarantees a minimum income to people without work or unemployment benefits.

The benefit, which ranges between €461 and €1,015 depending on different factors, will be increased on average by 15 percent. 

Extension of VAT reduction for electricity

The Spanish government reduced VAT on electricity bills from 21 percent to 10 percent in June 2021, deciding in December to extend the measure until April 2022, before the crisis in Ukraine pushed prices to even more exorbitant levels.

What is likely to happen next is that this drop in IVA (VAT in Spanish) will be extended yet again until further notice in order to help vulnerable consumers. 

This reduction in VAT on the bill will apply to all consumers with a contracted power of up to 10 kilowatts, provided that the average monthly price of the wholesale electricity market is above €45 per megawatt/hour (Mwh).

More cost-cutting energy measures

Even though they didn’t set a final amount, the Spanish government has announced it will put a “cap” on the price of gas for the production of electricity as an “exceptional” measure that will reportedly not curtail incentives for renewables nor distort the market, and will allow “electricity prices to be significantly lowered immediately. 

This will be approved shortly across Europe, Sánchez said, “and the next day it will be published in the Spanish BOE bulletin with immediate effect on the electricity bill”. 

Additionally, there will continue to be a temporary suspension of the 7 percent tax on electricity production.

Spanish authorities also plan to add 600,000 more vulnerable families to the country’s social energy tariffs, taking the total up to 1.9 million households.

Rents can’t be raised by more than 2 percent 

Landlords will not be able to increase the rent of tenants by more than 2 percent for the next three months. 

One of the consequences of the rise of the Consumer Price Index in Spain is that many landlords are using this general increase in costs to raise the rents of their tenants.

This is legal, but only in certain circumstances.

Money to support different sectors

There will be a new line of credit guarantees of a value of €10 billion offered by Spain’s Official Credit Institute to cover liquidity needs caused by the temporary increase in the cost of energy and fuel, as well as extended grace periods for repayment. 

The government has also promised an aid package of €362 million for the agriculture and livestock sector, and another of about €68 million for Spain’s fishing sector. 

As for the industrial sector, a large consumer of energy that has suffered the rise in prices in particular, €500 million will be allocated to help soften the economic blow.

A further €450 million in direct aid will be offered to freight and passenger transport companies. Depending on the type of vehicle, the amount they receive will vary from €1,250 per truck, €900 per bus, €500 per van and €300 per taxi.

EXPLAINED: How the new pan-European personal pension works

Have you ever wondered what to do with your private pension plan when moving to another European country?

Published: 28 March 2022 15:33 CEST
This question will probably have caused some headaches. Fortunately a new private pension product meant to make things easier should soon become available under a new EU regulation that came into effect this week. 

The new pan-European personal pension product (PEPP) will allow savers to carry their private pension with them if they move within the European Union.

EU rules so far allowed the aggregation of state pensions and the possibility to carry across borders occupational pensions, which are paid by employers. But the market of private pensions remained fragmented.

The new product is expected to benefit especially young people, who tend to move more frequently across borders, and the self-employed, who might not be covered by other pension schemes. 

According to a survey conducted in 16 countries by Insurance Europe, the organisation representing insurers in Brussels, 38 percent of Europeans do not save for retirement, with a proportion as high as 60 percent in Finland, 57 percent in Spain, 56 percent in France and 55 percent in Italy. 

The groups least likely to have a pension plan are women (42% versus 34% of men), unemployed people (67%), self-employed and part-time workers in the private sector (38%), divorced and singles (44% and 43% respectively), and 18-35 years old (40%).

“As a complement to public pensions, PEPP caters for the needs of today’s younger generation and allows people to better plan and make provisions for the future,” EU Commissioner for Financial Services Mairead McGuinness said on March 22nd, when new EU rules became effective. 

The scheme will also allow savers to sign up to a personal pension plan offered by a provider based in another EU country.

Who can sign up?

Under the EU regulation, anyone can sign up to a pan-European personal pension, regardless of their nationality or employment status. 

The scheme is open to people who are employed part-time or full-time, self-employed, in any form of “modern employment”, unemployed or in education. 

The condition is that they are resident in a country of the European Union, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein (the European Economic Area). The PEPP will not be available outside these countries, for instance in Switzerland. 

How does it work?

PEPP providers can offer a maximum of six investment options, including a basic one that is low-risk and safeguards the amount invested. The basic PEPP is the default option. Its fees are capped at 1 percent of the accumulated capital per year.

People who move to another EU country can continue to contribute to the same PEPP. Whenever a consumer changes the country of residence, the provider will open a new sub-account for that country. If the provider cannot offer such option, savers have the right to switch provider free of charge.  

As pension products are taxed differently in each state, the applicable taxation will be that of the country of residence and possible tax incentives will only apply to the relevant sub-account. 

Savers who move residence outside the EU cannot continue saving on their PEPP, but they can resume contributions if they return. They would also need to ask advice about the consequences of the move on the way their savings are taxed. 

Pensions can then be paid out in a different location from where the product was purchased. 

Where to start?

Pan-European personal pension products can be offered by authorised banks, insurance companies, pension funds and wealth management firms. 

They are regulated products that can be sold to consumers only after being approved by supervisory authorities. 

As the legislation came into effect this week, only now eligible providers can submit the application for the authorisation of their products. National authorities have then three months to make a decision. So it will still take some time before PEPPs become available on the market. 

When this will happen, the products and their features will be listed in the public register of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA). 

For more information:

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/browse/regulation-and-policy/pan-european-personal-pension-product-pepp/consumer-oriented-faqs-pan_en 

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/browse/regulation-and-policy/pan-european-personal-pension-product-pepp_en 

This article is published in cooperation with Europe Street News, a news outlet about citizens’ rights in the EU and the UK. 

