TRAVEL: Will Spain change its Covid restrictions ahead of Easter?

Easter week, Semana Santa as it is called in Spanish, runs from Sunday April 10th to Sunday 17th in 2022.

For the Spanish tourism industry, this year’s Holy Week could officially mark the return to normal for a sector that’s been gravely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, although war in Ukraine and rising global inflation are proving to be new setbacks.

Nonetheless, after two years of coronavirus dominating the country’s travel and domestic rules, can national and international holidaymakers expect the rules to change before or during the Easter break?

A seventh wave?

After a record-breaking sixth wave which accounted for half of all Covid cases in Spain since the pandemic began (5 out of 10 million), the country’s fortnightly infection rate dropped continuously throughout February and March and has since plateaued at around 450 cases per 100,000 people.

Spain isn’t completely in the clear yet in terms of infections however, as the latest Health Ministry data reveals that the ‘Stealth’ Omicron subvariant is now the dominant strain in Spain.

Whether or not it causes another spike in cases and thus a seventh coronavirus wave is key, as this could potentially affect whether Spain’s Covid restrictions are further eased or tightened.

Most health experts in Spain remain wary and believe the population shouldn’t drop its guard despite the currently positive epidemiological situation.

They also tend to agree that if there were to be a seventh wave in Spain, this would likely come after Easter and not during, as a result of increased travel during the holiday period.

Face masks and other domestic restrictions

Spanish regions have virtually lifted all previous Covid restrictions such as capacity limits, curfews, limited opening hours, the Covid health pass and bar, restaurant and nightclub closures.

The one important Covid rule that remains in place is the requirement of face masks in indoor public spaces, which in early March Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez promised would be removed “very soon”.

However, the rise in infections in other countries such as France and Denmark which recently lifted their indoor face mask rules is now forcing the Spanish government to reconsider whether it’s worth running the risk even if it means breaking its promise.

They’ve already put the final decision on hold once in mid-March and are likely to do so again unless infections drop considerably.

Health experts have also been divided over whether Spain is ready for this yet, whereas voices within the British press have been reporting on the prospect of the mask rule being dropped before Easter as an extra selling point for many UK tourists wanting to travel to Spain.

Unvaccinated non-EU travellers

Travel to Spain by EU citizens and residents has been fairly straightforward throughout 2021 and 2022, but for the vast majority of unvaccinated non-EU/Schengen travellers it’s still not possible to enter Spain.

Spanish authorities have recently eased the rules to allow unvaccinated third-country teens in as well as allowing non-EU/Schengen nationals who can show proof of having recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months to also enter.

But could the Spanish government go one step further and allow all unvaccinated non-EU/Schengen adults to enter the country ahead of Easter?

Other EU nations such as Italy, Belgium and Finland now allow unvaccinated travellers who present a negative Covid-19 test result to enter their countries.

Due to the drop in tourism caused by the war in Ukraine, Spain may want to keep in mind the economic benefits of easing their rule for unvaccinated third-country nationals ahead of the Easter holidays.

Conclusions

With less than three weeks until Easter in Spain, the chances of Covid-19 infections spiralling and a seventh wave developing ahead of the holidays appears slim.

This, together with the Spanish government’s approach towards treating Covid-19 like an endemic disease similar to seasonal influenza, should guarantee that even if cases were to rise ahead of Semana Santa, domestic Covid rules will not be tightened.

Nonetheless, the indoor face mask rule seems more likely to remain over Easter than to be lifted.

Spanish authorities now appear unwilling to risk the more favourable epidemiological situation at a key time for tourism for the sake of pleasing only a small part of the population, as mask wearing has been widely accepted throughout the pandemic in Spain.

What seems less clear is whether Spain’s Health Ministry will remove the rule that prevents unvaccinated third-country adults from visiting the country.

The government has been willing to bend the rules previously to allow unvaccinated British tourists in, but its pro-vaccination stance and fears over importing new variants may mean these travellers have to wait a bit longer before being able to visit Spain.