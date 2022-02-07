When will masks stop being mandatory indoors in Spain?

Last Friday the Spanish government made a U-turn decision just three days after it pulled out all the stops to keep the outdoor face mask rule, announcing that masks would no longer be required outdoors from either on Wednesday February 9th or Thursday February 10th.

While Spain’s Ministry of Health has not yet indicated a specific date as to when masks can stop being worn indoors, experts and epidemiologists suggest that they will continue to be mandatory until at least the summer of 2022.

Francisco Jiménez, director of Spain’s Balmis Vaccine Institute, told Spanish TV channel Telecinco that the incidence of Covid-19 must be reduced to 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within fourteen days for the end of masks indoors to be considered.

“When the infection rate drops to 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, then we can start thinking about eliminating the use of the mask in closed places,” he said.

According to recent data from the Ministry of Health, Spain currently has a fortnightly infection rate of 2,299 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, meaning that the country still has a long way to go before such a measure can be contemplated.

“It will be necessary until there is no community transmission. At the present time we are still in intense community transmission,” Jiménez said, adding that “in most African countries they haven’t even reached 10 percent of vaccination coverage. As long as this happens, new strains will continue to appear”.

Wearing a mask indoors in certain situations is here to stay

These views were shared by Salvador Peiró, a researcher at the Health and Biomedical Research Foundation in Valencia, who said that if the trend in serious cases continues to decline, Spain can begin to eliminate certain restrictions, such as masks indoors.

However, the expert said that there must be exceptions to this rule. According to Peiró wearing a mask indoors “Is a custom that has come to stay” in symptomatic people and in facilities such as hospitals and health centers.

How the use of masks in Spain compares with the rest of Europe

Throughout the pandemic, Spain has maintained a strict attitude to mask-wearing, making it mandatory to wear them outdoors and indoors since May 2020 (with a six-month hiatus for outdoor spaces in 2021 before the Omicron variant arrived).

Some EU countries such as France and Belgium have also recently decided to lift their outdoor face mask rules, but the majority of nations across the bloc still require citizens to wear masks in indoor public settings.

Denmark on the other hand has lifted all its Covid-19 restrictions, including the use of masks indoors, but experts in Spain agree that we still have a long way to go until this can happen here.

Catalan specialist in Preventive Medicine Dr. Xavier Xercavins believes that: “Spain will reach the situation of the Nordic countries at some point and Covid will be treated like the flu. Two days of fever will pass and we will be able to do our activities. But it is too early to say when. For example, now I see removing of masks indoors as hasty.”

He believes that once the incidence rate drops, mask measures could begin to be relaxed almost completely. In addition, he suggests that alternatives to masks could be used, such as the use of some mouthwashes.