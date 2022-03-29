TRAVEL: Unvaccinated non-EU tourists still can’t visit Spain in April 

Spain may have eased some of its restrictions recently, but it still requires all passengers entering the country by air and sea to fill out a Health Control Form. This will enable you to download a QR code which you must show both before you board and upon arrival in Spain.

Many readers have found the process confusing and are unsure exactly how to go about filling it out, so here’s our step-by-step guide to make it easier for you.

If you’re unsure when and under what circumstances you need to fill out the form, read this article to find out.

Initial registration:

The first step is to visit https://www.spth.gob.es/ where you can access the form. You can also access it via the app here.

The first thing that the site will ask you is if you’re travelling to Spain by air or by sea. There is a separate form to fill in if you’re arriving by sea. Click on the maritime button to access it or find it here. This guide will focus on the form for air passengers, but the one for sea passengers follows a similar process.

Select the correct form whether you’re arriving by air or sea. Photo: www.spth.gob.es

You will then select whether you need to fill out an Individual FCS form or a Family/Group FCS form. Remember that each person in the group (including children) needs their own form. If you’re travelling as a couple, for example, each partner must complete their own individual form.

Next, fill out your passenger data, including names, passport or ID number, your flight number and e-mail address. Make sure this information is correct as you can’t go back and change it later. At the bottom, check the box if you’re transiting or if you’ve filled out the information for a minor and send the form.

Spain’s Health Control Form. Photo: www.spth.gob.es

Step 1:

You will then receive an e-mail stating that your details have been correctly registered and will be given a link to complete the second part of the form. You will also receive a code you need in order to access the next steps.

This second part can only be filled out within the 48 hours before arrival into Spain. If you have done this ahead of time, you can continue with your form at a later date by clicking the ‘continue with form’ buttons on the home page.

You will need a security code to fill out the second part of the form. Photo: www.spth.gob.es

In order to fill out this second part, you will need your passport details, your proof of vaccination or recovery certificate, and your boarding pass on hand.

This part has five steps to complete. The first step will be to check your personal details are all correct and fill out the rest before saving and continuing.

Step 1: Filling in your personal information. Photo: www.spth.gob.es

Step 2:

The next step is to do with your flight information. You have already filled out your flight number and arrival date, but here you will need to fill out extra information such as the airline name and your seat number, which should be on your boarding pass.

For this step, you will also need to complete the details of where you will be staying in Spain, either the name and address of your hotel if you’re a tourist, the address of friends and family if you’re visiting people you know, or your own address if you’re resident in Spain.

Complete your flight info and where you are staying. Photo: www.spth.gob.es

Step 3:

Step three of the form will ask you about your travel history, including the origin country of your trip and any other countries you’ve passed through in the past 14 days. Choose and add the number of countries necessary. Underneath, the form will also ask you the reason for travel.

Step 3: Complete your travel history info. Photo: www.spth.gob.es

Step 4:

Step 4 is Spain’s health questionnaire, asking you whether you’ve been in contact with someone who has had Covid-19 in the past 14 days, as well as information about your vaccination and recovery status.

Select the type of certificate you have and the reason for it.

If you have selected vaccination as your reason, you will need to then fill out details about the type of vaccine you received, where you had it and the date on which you had your last dose. You may also need to upload your certificate to the website and wait for it to be validated or your certificate may be validated upon arrival.

Similarly, you will have to fill out the necessary details about your negative Covid test or recovery certificate.

Fill in the details of the health questionnaire. Photo: www.spth.gob.es

Step 5:

The final part of the form is signing an affidavit, agreeing to isolate if you experience any Covid-19 symptoms while in Spain.

Step 5: Sign the affidavit and complete the process. Photo: www.spth.gob.es

This will then end the process and you should get an automatic message telling you that your form was completed correctly. It will also give you a choice to download your QR code in PDF format or in a wallet format for your phone.

You will also receive it via e-mail, so don’t worry if you can’t download it straight away. When you’re done, click on finalise to finish the whole process.

You can now download your QR code. Photo: www.spth.gob.es

