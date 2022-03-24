Read news from:
First antiviral pills to treat Covid-19 set to be available in Spain

Paxlovid, the oral antiviral pill which helps reduce the risk of hospitalisation from Covid-19 by 90 percent, is set to arrive in Spain in the coming days.

Published: 24 March 2022 16:52 CET
antiviral pills
Paxlovid pills to arrive in Spain. Photo: GEORGE FREY / AFP

The Spanish Ministry of Health is set to sign an agreement this Thursday to receive the pills, which were developed by  Pfizer, the same pharmaceutical company that developed Spain’s most widely used Covid-19 vaccines.

According to scientists, if the antiviral pills are administered in the first few days after infection in people with mild symptoms, they can reduce hospitalisations of people at risk by around 90 percent.

Starting next week, the pills will be able to be administered to infected patients throughout the country. At first, they will mainly be given to those patients who are at risk of developing serious complications from Covid-19.

Paxlovid in Europe

In January, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorised the use of the Paxlovid drug and the Spanish government preordered 350,000 doses.

The first doses have already arrived in nearby countries such as France and Italy.

Paxlovid will be the first orally-administered antiviral drug used in the EU to treat Covid-19.

Pfizer has said that this oral treatment is also effective against the omicron variant. According to the company, the studies suggest that the treatment “has the potential to maintain plasma concentrations much higher than the amount necessary to prevent omicron from replicating in cells”. 

Pricey pills

The antiviral drugs come with a hefty price tag and will be costing Spain’s healthcare system €700 for each set of the 30 pills that complete a five-day course of treatment.

In order to pay for it, the Council of Ministers had to approve an agreement to be able to use a contingency fund and a loan of €253.4 million, intended for the acquisition of medical supplies to fight against Covid-19, including Paxlovid.

It is not yet known whether Paxlovid will be available to purchase in pharmacies and what the cost will be to the patient.

COVID-19 RULES

Covid-19: Spain scraps self-isolation for asymptomatic and mild cases

From Monday March 28th, people in Spain who test positive for Covid-19 but are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms will no longer be required to quarantine for seven days, Spain’s health authorities have announced. 

Published: 23 March 2022 10:14 CET
Spain is bringing to a close its compulsory period of quarantine for those who test positive for the coronavirus but don’t have serious symptoms, the country’s Public Health Commission announced on Tuesday. 

The health body which advises Spain’s Health Ministry on which actions to take recommends that people with Covid-19 but who have mild or no symptoms still stay at home and rest, that if they go out they wear a mask indoors and outdoors, and that they keep social contact to a minimum for a week. 

Quarantines will remain mandatory for serious cases and those classified as part of the high-risk or vulnerable population, which includes those over 60 years of age, immunosuppressed people and pregnant women. 

A seven-day isolation period will also still be required from health staff who test positive for Covid-19.

In nursing homes and hospitals, quarantines will also continue to be mandatory regardless of people’s symptoms. The isolation period will last five days and can only end if 24 hours have passed without the person experiencing any symptoms.

These changes are part of Spanish health authorities’ strategy of focusing primarily on serious Covid cases, as evidenced recently when they decided to stop counting each and every new Covid-19 infection there is, and concentrate instead on monitoring high-risk groups and serious coronavirus cases. 

It will also no longer be necessary for people with mild symptoms that could be related to Covid-19 to get tested to confirm their infection; only those with serious symptoms and high-risk groups have to get tested now. 

READ MORE: Spain to stop counting Covid infections except for serious cases 

“The high levels of immunity reached among the Spanish population have determined a change in the epidemiology of the coronavirus, which explains this transition to a different strategy,” the Public Health Commission said. 

The health body hasn’t ruled out bringing back the seven-day isolation period for mild cases if the ICU and hospital bed occupancy by Covid patients reaches a high-risk level again. 

In early March, Spain also lifted the mandatory isolation of unvaccinated people who were close contacts of positive cases.

After several weeks of falling coronavirus cases preceded by a rampant sixth wave which left five million infections, Spain’s fortnightly infection rate has now plateaued at around 450 cases per 100,000 people.

