For members
UNDERSTANDING SPANIARDS
Nine unwritten rules that explain how Spain works
What makes Spain and Spaniards tick? These unwritten rules will help you understand some of the traits of the national psyche, from the Spanish attitude to work to what Spaniards prioritise in life.
Published: 11 October 2022 10:35 CEST
Having trouble understanding Spain and Spaniards? These unwritten rules will help you. Photo: Cristina Gottardi/Unsplash
For members
CATALONIA
Seven things you should never say to a Catalan person
Catalans are usually friendly people but also very proud of their culture and language, so saying the wrong thing can make things awkward. Journalist Julia Webster Ayuso, who is a Catalan herself, lists seven faux pas to avoid.
Published: 6 October 2022 14:53 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments