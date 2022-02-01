The good, the bad and the ugly: What are the regional stereotypes across Spain? 

If you’ve lived in Spain long enough, you may have heard a joke that kicks off with “the curtain rises and an Andalusian, a Catalan and a Basque go into a bar”.

The chiste (joke) then proceeds towards a punchline that will mock one or all of the subjects based on regional stereotypes, usually ones that aren’t positive.

It may seem like harmless fun but the last time the Spanish Centre of Social Studies (CIS) decided to carry out a survey among the general population asking them about regional stereotypes was in 1994, perhaps because not everyone was happy with the outcome of the results.

This pigeonholing based on people’s region of origin has lived on nonetheless, as is the case in pretty much any country around the world.

The huge box office success of Spanish comedies Ocho Apellidos Vascos (Eight Basque Surnames) and Ocho Apellidos Catalanes (Eight Catalan Surnames), which deal heavily with regional stereotypes, is testament to these enduring clichés.

Sometimes stereotypes used in Spain can be due to admiration or affection, other times it’s light joshing, but on occasions it can be prejudiced and offensive.

Thousands of people in Gijón (Asturias) try to beat the world record of most people simultaneously pouring cider. But do Asturians really deserve their reputation for being heavy drinkers? Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP

More often than not it’s people from the southern half of Spain that get crossed off as lazy and frivolous, sometimes just because they have a southern Spanish accent, whereas those from the wealthier north may instead be regarding as brutish or rude off the bat.

At the end of the day it’s important to remember that a stereotype is simply a generalisation about how a group of people behaves and although it may be true to some extent, it’s not universally valid and defining of a person’s character.

So without further ado, and with the purpose of our foreign readership in Spain and abroad understanding the idiosyncrasies of Spain and its people, here are the main stereotypes Spaniards hold depending on the region.

Andalusian people: happy, funny, party-loving, lazy

Aragonese people: noble, pigheaded, uncouth

Asturian people: patriotic, heavy drinkers

Balearic people: friendly, reserved, untrusting

Basque people: separatist, strong, honest, pig-headed

Canarian people: friendly, happy, lazy

Cantabrian people: proud, dry character

Castellano-Leonese people: generous, serious, unassuming

Castellano-Manchego people: pure-blooded Spaniards, brutish

Catalan people: stingy, independent-minded, hard-working, proud

Extremeñan people: village-minded, lazy

Galician people: Closed-minded, superstitious, untrusting, affectionate

Madrileño people: show-offs, open-minded, proud

Murcian people: Fun-loving, crude

Navarran people: noble, brutish

Riojan people: welcoming, heavy-drinking

Valencian people: party-loving, well-groomed, corrupt (mainly their politicians)

So overall people from southern regions are considered lazy but friendly and fun by their northern countrymen, whereas southerners see people from colder northern Spain as having a drier character and more uncouth manner.

However, even though Spain and its people’s characters, priorities and language are clearly diverse, it doesn’t take long to see that in most cases a Basque or Catalan person has more in common with an Andalusian than with a Brit or German, even though they might not always like to admit it.

