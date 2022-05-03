For members
BREXIT
UK licences: What now for British drivers in Spain?
News that residents’ UK driving licences ceased to be valid on May 1st has left many Brits in Spain wondering what it means for them, if anything. The Local speaks to the UK Embassy in Spain to find out more about the hold-up in negotations and what the driving test will involve.
Published: 3 May 2022 11:09 CEST
Residents in Spain who after 6 months have either not exchanged their licence for a Spanish one or passed their Spanish driving test can be fined €200 by Spanish police if caught behind the wheel. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)
