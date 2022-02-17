Read news from:
Austria
DRIVING IN SPAIN

Which tourists need an international driving permit to drive in Spain?

If you’re travelling in Spain as a tourist and want to be able to drive here, then you'll want to know if you require an international driving permit to do so. Read on to find out if you need one, depending on where your licence is from.

Published: 17 February 2022 12:59 CET
international driving permit spain (1)
Do you need an IDP for Spain? Photo: Rudy and Peter Skitterians / Pixabay

An International Driving Permit or IDP is a translation of your original licence from your home country, proving to the relevant authorities that you can drive and which vehicles you are able to drive.

Because the permit is simply a translation of details, you will not be required to take any type of practical or written tests to obtain it. In Spain, the IDP is valid for 12 months.

The Director General de Tráfico or DGT stresses the IDP is a complementary permit and that if you use one, you always have to have your foreign driving license and your passport with you in order for it to be valid.

But who needs to apply for an IDP and who can just use their foreign license on its own?

Tourists from EU countries

According to the DGT, drivers with licences from EU or EEA countries do not need an IDP. If travelling around and driving in Spain, those from the EU or EEA can just continue to use their normal license here.

If you are in Spain for more than six months however, you should technically exchange your licence for a Spanish one.

Non-EU countries

The DGT recommends that all tourists from third countries who want to drive in Spain apply for an IDP before they arrive, but do stress there are exceptions.

If you have a licence from a country where your licence is written in Spanish, such as most South and Central American countries, you will not need an IDP.

You will also not need an IDP if your licence is from a country that was issued in accordance with Annex 9 of the Geneva Convention or with Annex 6 of the Vienna Convention.

This includes the vast majority of countries in Europe, many African and Asian nations but unfortunately not English-speaking nations such as the United States, Canada, New Zealand or Australia. You can check the full list of countries that don’t need an IDP here. If your driving licence was issued in a country that’s not on the list, then you technically need to get an IDP.

It’s also worth noting that while the permit is valid for one year, you can only use it for a maximum period of six months at a time, since you should not be using it if you reside in Spain.

If six months has elapsed and you are still in Spain, you should exchange your driving licence for an equivalent Spanish one, or if this is not possible, then get a new Spanish licence.

There are a few exceptions, however.

Tourists from the UK

According to the British government website, tourists who hold a valid British licence do not need an international driving permit to drive in Spain. 

But, if you only have a paper driving licence or your licence was issued in Gibraltar, Guernsey, Jersey or the Isle of Man, then you may need to apply for one.

Tourists from the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand

As mentioned earlier, American, Canadian, Australian and New Zealander tourists in Spain do technically require an IDP if they wish to drive in Spain during their stay.

The US government website confirms that “citizens visiting Spain who want to drive in here must obtain an international driving permit prior to their arrival in Spain”.

The Canadian government states that “Canadian travellers may drive during their visit in Spain if they hold a valid Canadian provincial driver’s licence and an International Driver’s Permit (IDP). To obtain an IDP, contact your local Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) office or visit the CAA website”.

And according to the Australian Embassy in Spain, “Under Spanish law, Australians on a 90 day Schengen Visa may drive a vehicle in Spain if they hold a: valid Australian State or Territory Driving Licence and valid International Driver’s Licence. To obtain an International Driver’s license contact your relevant State or Territory Automobile Club, such as the NRMA, RACV, RACQ etc”.

Reality and consequences

As often happens in Spain, what is the law in theory doesn’t always apply in practice or is up to the individual’s intepretation of the rules. 

Some car rental companies will not rent you a vehicle if your licence is from a country where you need to have an IDP to drive in Spain. However, many other rental companies will have no issue at all with renting a car out to you, so it could be just a case of asking around. 

Likewise, Spanish Civil Guard or National police will not necessarily ask you for an IDP either if they stop you, which is pretty unlikely in the first unless you’ve committed a driving offence or they’re carrying out random road checks.

Could you be required to have an International Driving Permit by a Spanish police officer? Yes, it is possible, and depending on their interpretation of the infraction it could result in a fine or your vehicle being confiscated. But in the majority of cases, Spanish police will be willing to turn a blind eye to minor infractions committed by tourists.

Some foreigners on online forums have commented that it felt like an unnecessary money-making scheme to need an IDP for Spain, whilst other tourists who were pulled over by traffic cops in Spain commented that they should have had one.

Our advice is that it’s still worth going to the trouble of getting an IDP if you’re required to have on, just in case. 

If your licence isn’t in English or in a Roman alphabet language, the chances of you being asked for an IDP are likely to be higher. 

DRIVING

How you can now pay traffic fines in Spain from your phone

The 'mi DGT' app for drivers in Spain first launched two years ago, but since then it has undergone several updates. Find out what the latest changes are, including how you can now pay fines from your phone.

Published: 2 February 2022 12:36 CET
miDGT app for drivers in Spain
Spain's miDGT app now allows you to pay fines online. Photo: Esme Fox

The latest update to the miDGT (My DGT) app for drivers in Spain improves on several functions, as well as adding new ones.

The most notable of these is that it now allows drivers to pay fines via their mobile phones.

Drivers no longer have to go to the bank or DGT (Directorate General of Traffic) offices to pay fines for speeding or other traffic offences and can simply pay it online via the app by inputting their bank details.

Rather than waiting to make an appointment or standing in the queue at the bank, it can even be done from your sofa at home.

In addition, the app also enables you to download a receipt for the payment if you ever need proof.  

And there a more upgrades to an app which already allows drivers to carry with them a digital version of their driving licences on their phones. 

mi dgt app spain pay fines

The mi DGT app now allows you to pay traffic fines from your mobile or tablet as well as being able to access other useful information such as your driver’s licence, your vehicle’s number plate and other important information. Image: DGT

Car sharing updates 

Car sharing is becoming more common for young people who may not be able to afford their own cars or who only need them during certain times, such as weekends.

The new miDGT update also addresses this by introducing several new functions.  One of these is enabling you to find out who received the fine if you share a car with others or yours was borrowed by friends or family members.

The app also allows you to indicate the usual driver of a vehicle by putting their ID and date of birth, so the fines will reach them. The update also means that vehicle documentation can be shared with other drivers, if one person has the physical papers at home.  

Requesting appointments and checking results

Another new addition to the app, means that it is now possible to request an appointment at the DGT offices via the app. Learner drivers can also consult the results of their exams.  

In addition to confirming that your registration or driving license is valid, the authenticity of official documents can also be verified using a CSV (Secure Verification Code). This code, issued by the DGT, can be scanned into the app, in order to display the documents on your smartphone screen.

It also gives you the option to download the documents onto your phone if you ever need to show them without having the physical documents with you.

App not in English

Unfortunately, the mi DGT app is currently only available in Spain’s five official languages but not in English. 

To help our readers who are still learning Spanish navigate the homepage of the mi DGT app, here are the translations to the main categories:

Mis vehículos: My vehicles

Mis multas: My fines

Mis trámites: My processes

Nota examen: Exam result

Verificaciones: verifications

Cita previa: prior appointment

