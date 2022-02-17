For members
DRIVING IN SPAIN
Which tourists need an international driving permit to drive in Spain?
If you’re travelling in Spain as a tourist and want to be able to drive here, then you'll want to know if you require an international driving permit to do so. Read on to find out if you need one, depending on where your licence is from.
Published: 17 February 2022 12:59 CET
Do you need an IDP for Spain? Photo: Rudy and Peter Skitterians / Pixabay
DRIVING
How you can now pay traffic fines in Spain from your phone
The 'mi DGT' app for drivers in Spain first launched two years ago, but since then it has undergone several updates. Find out what the latest changes are, including how you can now pay fines from your phone.
Published: 2 February 2022 12:36 CET
Spain's miDGT app now allows you to pay fines online. Photo: Esme Fox
