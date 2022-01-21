Driving licences: How does situation for Britons in Spain compare to rest of Europe?

On December 29th 2021, Spanish authorities approved a third extension to the validity of UK licences in Spain post-Brexit, this time for two more months until February 28th 2022.

The two-month grace period did not give UK licence holders who reside in Spain and registered their intent to exchange before 2021 more time to do so at Spain’s overburdened DGT traffic authority but it did give UK licence holders 59 extra days to drive in Spain.

Will there be a deal which means that all UK licence holders in Spain – those who registered their intent to exchange, those who didn’t, those who did register intent but haven’t been able to finalise the process, and future UK licence holders who move to Spain – can all continue using their UK licences in Spain or easily exchange them for Spanish ones without having to sit a driving test?

It’s hard to say with negotiations that have lasted for longer than a year now. In late December 2021, the message from the UK Embassy in Madrid was that “negotiations are continuing and we stand ready to conclude that agreement as soon as possible”.

But in mid-January they wrote again that negotiations were “ongoing” and “we cannot provide any guarantees, so it is important that – if it is imperative for you to drive – you consider all your options, which may include looking into taking a driving test now”.

The driving theory test can be sat in either in English or Spanish, but the practical test is only conducted by a Spanish-speaking examiner, a concern for British resident drivers who aren’t fluent in Spanish.

“We know that the end of February is not far off and many of you have concerns about what happens then,” the British Embassy in Madrid wrote on Facebook in their latest post.

“We remain fully committed to reaching a long-term agreement with Spain, so that residents can exchange their UK driving licences without taking a test, as Spanish licence holders can in the UK and as UK licence holders can in the vast majority of other EU member states”.

So is it true that most European nations have reached successful agreements with the UK over reciprocal driving licence recognition and exchange and the ‘Spanish deal’ is lagging behind?

The evidence suggests so.

UK licence exchange agreements across Europe

As things stand, Spain and Italy are the only European countries where licence exchange negotiations are ongoing.

However, UK driving licences remain valid in Italy until the end of 2022, so drivers who were living in Italy before the start of 2022 have more time to sit their Italian driving test in the event that a deal isn’t reached, or conversely they have more time to wait and see what happens.

French and British authorities reached a licence exchange agreement in June 2021, considered a generous one for UK licence holders residing in France as those with licences issued before January 1st 2021 can continue using their UK licences in France until either the licence or the photocard nears expiry.

Sweden and the UK reached a deal even earlier in March 2021. British people resident in Sweden can exchange their UK driving licences for an equivalent Swedish one, without needing to take a test, just as they could when the country was a member of the European Union.

In neighbouring Portugal, resident UK licence holders can continue to use their valid UK licences until December 31st 2022 but they must exchange their licences for Portuguese ones before that date.

Other EU nations which have decided to allow UK licence holders residing in their countries to swap their driving licences without having to take a driving test include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland.

There are slight variations in the conditions between countries, and some say you “can exchange”, others that you “must exchange” and most encourage UK licence holders to swap “as soon as possible”. In Greece, UK licences continue to be valid without any restrictions or deadlines for exchange.

That leaves Spain and Italy as the two EU/EEA countries where a deal on a straightforward exchange or long-term recognition of UK licences among residents is still hanging in the balance.

The only question that’s left is why.

Why did Spain have to have a system in place that required UK licence holders to register their intent to exchange a whole year before Brexit came into force?

Why are the driving rights of all Britons who resided in Spain before December 31st 2020 not part of the other protected rights they enjoy under the Withdrawal agreement?

And why is it taking so long to reach an exchange deal between two allies with such close economic and social links?