For members
FOOD & DRINK
Where can you get free tapas in Spain?
Not everywhere will offer you free tapas in Spain, but there are some cities where the tradition lives on. Read on to find out where they are, how you can get a free 'tapa' and the slight differences between each place.
Published: 11 August 2022 11:05 CEST
Where to get free tapas in Spain? Photo: GERARD JULIEN / AFP)
WEATHER
Why parts of Spain are the driest they’ve been in 1,200 years
Parts of Spain and Portugal are the driest they've been in over 1,000 years, according to research published on Monday which warns of severe implications for wine and olive production in the Iberian Peninsula.
Published: 4 July 2022 17:29 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments