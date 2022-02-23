Read news from:
Top tips to safely enjoy Spain’s Camino de Santiago on foot or by bike

The famous pilgrimage was affected by Covid-19 in recent years but as Spain seemingly begins to move on from the pandemic, many people are keen to make the walk, or cycle. The Local has outlined some tips to get the most from the famous pilgrimage by foot or bike.

Published: 23 February 2022 09:23 CET
tips camino de santiago spain
Hikers walk toward the village of Conques, central southern France. The traditional Camino route starts in neighbouring France. (Photo by JOSE TORRES / AFP)

El Camino de Santiago is a pilgrimage that leads to the shrine of the apostle Saint James in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, north-western Spain, where many believe his remains are buried.

Having been a Christian pilgrimage from as early as the 10th century, it took until the end of the 15th century for Pope Alexander VI to officially declare the Camino de Santiago as one of “three great pilgrimages of Christendom” along with Jerusalem and Rome.

Nowadays many make the pilgrimage as a form of spiritual healing, as well as religious, and it has become very popular with hikers and cyclists and organised tour groups. Many people now create their own routes that end in Santiago de Compostela, but the traditional pilgrimage route runs from Saint Jean Pied de Port in France to Santiago de Compostela, is 765km long and takes most people around one month to complete on foot.

After being cooped up in the house for large portions of the last two years, many people are understandably keen to get out in the open air, enjoy some of the rugged Galician landscapes and make the pilgrimage themselves. See The Local’s top tips to make the famous camino below:

Take your time.

765km is a long way. If the COVID-19 lockdown left you a little out of shape, or perhaps you simply don’t have the time to take a month off work, there’s no reason you have to do the whole thing in one trip. Many people even do sections of the walk and then return the following year to continue where they left off, doing it in spans of months or even years.

Pack for changeable weather.

Northern Spain, and in particular Galicia, is infamous for its rainy and unpredictable weather. Although you can’t pack too much with you, remember to have everything you need to be comfortable while walking. Think about suitable footwear too – for both the walk itself and relaxing in the evenings.

camino de santiago length

It’s up to you whether to choose a very long route or a shorter one, but make sure you walk the last 100km. Photo: Andre_Grunden/Pixabay

Get stamped.

At the start of your pilgrimage, you can buy a ‘pilgrim’s passport’ in which you can collect stamps to track where you’ve been. Stamps can be found inside hostels and guesthouses, at local cafes, and inside churches along the route. They enable you to document your journey, and they’re essential to receive your certificate at the end of the route.

Walk the last 100km to get ‘the Compostela.’

The certificate is known as ‘the Compostela’ and you get it when you arrive in the city of Santiago de Compostela. Not many people know this, but you can get your Compostela whether you walk all the way from France, or just the last 100km from the town of Sarria. Don’t forget your stamps – the authorities can be quite strict about handing out compostelas to people!

How to keep the budget low

Firstly think about how many days or stages you want to do, and budget from there. 

Next, transportation – obviously you’ll be doing the camino itself by foot (or bike, see below) but you’ll have to factor in the travel costs of actually getting to the starting point. Most of the starting points for the route are fairly accessible by train from across Spain, but do think about the cost of flights if you’re travelling from further afield. 

Accommodation is the cost that can vary: en-route there’s a whole host of options ranging from hostels starting at €5 a night, to private hostels, hotels, and rented rural houses – it all depends on what you’re willing to pay.

Likewise, you can save on food costs by using the kitchen facilities in your hostel, if they have them. Of course, if you’re really keen to save money you can stay en route for free: bring a tent and enjoy staying in some of northern Spain’s most spectacular landscapes.

camino de santiago tips

Average daily distances on the Camino de Santiago are 20 km to 25 km. Photo: Jorge Luis Ojeda Flota/Unsplash

Don’t forget about blisters

They’re always forgotten about, but on such a long walk they’re the main health issue on the Camino that can affect anybody regardless of age or fitness level. Blisters can ruin any trip, let alone one where you want to walk anything from 10 to 30km a day. Camino veterans recommend woollen socks, and to stop every few hours and change your socks. Wet feet are more likely to get blisters. If you do get some blisters, keep essentials like antibiotic ointment and blister plasters in your first-aid kit and remember, the best way to avoid blisters is to wear your shoes in before starting the route.

The Camino by bike

More and more people are doing the Camino de Santiago by bike these days, so see a few extra bonus tips on doing it on two wheels instead of two feet:

  • Maintenance. Regular cyclists already know the importance of bicycle maintenance. If you’re a newbie, however, and thought cycling sounded easier than walking the route, consider the type of roads you will travel, and the type of tires you’ll need. Most people go for a mountain bike, and you need to know how to fix a flat tire, and some basic knowledge of gears and brakes will help. Note that there are mechanics along the route and in the towns along the way if you really need a hand.
  • Bags. Less is more. Take the absolute essentials (shorts, helmet, shoes, raincoat, water) and forget everything else. You can always buy stuff along the way, but you won’t thank yourself if, after a few hundred kilometres in the Galician rain, you regret bringing all those extras.
  • The route. There are several cycle options for the Camino de Santiago, and you can choose whichever you want depending on how much time you have, where you’re starting off from, and what kind of route you’d like to take. The main ones are below, with suggested stages and destinations: 
  • The ‘French Way’: 765km in 14 stages from Saint Jean Pied de Port. 
  • Camino Primitivo: 330km in 7 stages starting from Oviedo. 
  • Vía de la Plata: 965 km in 16 stages starting from Seville.  
  • Camino del Norte: 820km in 18 stages, starting in Irún.

Briton denied entry to Spain over missing passport stamp

A UK national whose passport was not stamped by Spanish border officials has been denied entry when attempting to return to the country, highlighting the new issue of passport stamps for Brits travelling to the Schengen Area post-Brexit.  

Published: 21 October 2021 13:17 CEST
people cross border between gibraltar and spain
A UK national was denied entry to Spain at the border with Gibraltar due to a missing passport stamp from her previous visit to the Spanish territory. File Photo: Cristina Quicler/AFP

Linda, a British citizen looking to visit her son in Spain, reached out to The Local to explain how she had recently been prevented from entering Spain from Gibraltar by border officials who suspected she had exhausted her 90 out of 180 days in Spain and the Schengen Area.

The reason for refusal? Her passport didn’t have a stamp showing that she had indeed left Spain and abided by the new rules for non-resident British visitors in Spain since Brexit came into force in 2021.  

“I was denied entry to Spain on September 26th due to my passport not being stamped on exit on a previous one-week visit to Spain which started on June 4th,” Linda, who is 72, told The Local.

“The guards initially stamped my passport to enter, then they noticed I had no exit stamp from that one-week visit in June, thereby classing me as an overstayer and subsequently marked the entry stamp with the letter F and two lines.

“Even though I have proof of returning to the UK via banking activity as well as the test and trace COVID app, the border guards would not accept or look at any proof nor let me speak to anyone that could help.

“My son, who speaks Spanish, tried to explain that I had other proof of returning to the UK but the guards would not accept or even consider looking at it; they just kept insisting that I had no stamp, that I had overstayed and would be arrested as illegal.”

Linda was attempting to travel over to Spain with her daughter, who was allowed into Spain as she hadn’t been on the previous June visit. Her mother on the other hand had to return to Gibraltar and spend two nights there before flying back to the UK.

As non-EU nationals, Britons who aren’t residents in Spain or another EU/EEA nation can spend a maximum of 90 out of 180 days in the Schengen Area. 

A Spanish civil guard (C) checks passengers as they pass the security control at Barcelona's El Prat airport on August 11, 2017. - Spain today called in police to help with security checks at Barcelona's busy airport as a strike continues at the peak of the holiday season, causing long queues and safety concerns. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Not all border officials and airport staff fully understand the rules that now apply to Britons regarding passport stamps. Photo: Josep Lago/AFP

Passport stamps reflecting the date of entry and exit are a way for border officials to calculate that Brits and other non-EU nationals who aren’t Spanish residents haven’t overstayed, but the changing status of UK nationals means not all border officials and airport staff fully understand the new rules yet.

This is of particular concern for non-resident Britons who visit Spain regularly to spend time in their second homes or for an extended holiday, as they have to pay special attention that border officials DO stamp their passports when they fly between Spain and the UK, inbound and outbound.

READ ALSO: Passport stamps or scan? What foreigners at Spain’s borders should expect

UK residents in Spain are also getting their passports stamped by Spanish officials even though they should not be, as Spain’s Ministry of Interior confirmed via the UK Embassy back in July, but even if they do get only one stamp this should have no impact on their stays in Spain if they have the correct residency documentation.

Almost a month since the incident, the situation is still not resolved for Linda.

“It would seem there is no solution, the Spanish consulate in the UK will only accept my original boarding cards as proof of exit, and as flights were booked online I obviously don’t have them,” she told The Local.

“They will not accept screenshots or copies of any other proof I have. 

“I have contacted my MP but was just directed back to the consulate thereby going round in circles.”

As the EU states, the 180-day reference period is not fixed, it is a moving window, based on the approach of looking backwards.

But if you exhaust the 90 days in 180 day-period all in one go, you will have to spend 90 days outside of the Schengen Area. These rules have been in place long before Brexit.

READ ALSO:

As for the penalties or punishments for overstaying, Spain’s immigration bill has different fines ranging from €500 to €100,000 depending on the severity of the violation, although whether these are imposed in practice – along with temporary bans from visiting Spain as suggested by some sources – isn’t clear.  

A spokesman for Spain’s Interior Ministry told The Local in March that British nationals who overstay and do not apply for residency in Spain will be “advised of the situation”. 

“We will act with proportionality,” he said.

READ ALSO: Can non-resident Brits in Spain get an extension on the 90-day rule and what happens if they overstay?

Linda’s concerns are that she still doesn’t have a stamp in her passport that proves when she actually left Spain in the first place. 

“It’s frustrating as I feel I’m being held responsible for something I had no jurisdiction over, in other words the guard’s failure to stamp my passport,” she told The Local Spain. 

“As I still have no exit stamp, I’m worried I will be denied entry again on further visits.

“My main concern is that as I cannot prove exit, I will be prevented from visiting my son indefinitely which is why I need to find any way I can resolve this”.

Spain’s Interior Ministry has since told The Local that their department cannot comment on individual cases but stressed that Spanish border officials were aware of the current legislation relating to British nationals, resident and non-resident.

READ ALSO: Brits rejected for residency in Spain given 15 days to leave country

