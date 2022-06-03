For members
SPANISH POLITICS
Andalusia’s regional elections: Who will win and why it matters for Spain
With pivotal regional elections in Andalusia fast approaching, The Local's political correspondent Conor Faulkner looks into who will win, and what it could mean for national politics in Spain.
Published: 3 June 2022 12:40 CEST
New PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo (L) and Andalusian President Juan Manuel Moreno attend the 20th National Congress of the Popular Party in Seville on April 2, 2022. Photo: Cristina Quicler/AFP
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments