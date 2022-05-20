For members
SPANISH POLITICS
Spain’s PP is hot on the heels of PSOE, but will they need Vox to govern?
With the next general election slated for December 2023, recent polling shows Spain's Conservatives gaining ground on the Socialists. Spanish political correspondent Conor Faulkner looks at whether the PP will need far-right Vox to govern, as they now do at a regional level.
Published: 20 May 2022 11:02 CEST
Updated: 20 May 2022 12:24 CEST
Feijoo waves during the 20th National Congress of the Popular Party (PP) in Seville on April 2, 2022. Photo: Cristina Quciler/AFP
