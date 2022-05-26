For members
Which Spanish elections can foreigners vote in?
Can you vote in Spanish elections if you aren’t Spanish? The short answer is yes, although it depends on factors such as your nationality and residency status.
Published: 26 May 2022 10:04 CEST
Voting rights in Spain. Photo: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP
Spain’s PP is hot on the heels of PSOE, but will they need Vox to govern?
With the next general election slated for December 2023, recent polling shows Spain's Conservatives gaining ground on the Socialists. Spanish political correspondent Conor Faulkner looks at whether the PP will need far-right Vox to govern, as they now do at a regional level.
Published: 20 May 2022 11:02 CEST
Updated: 20 May 2022 12:24 CEST
