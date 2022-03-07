For members
RENTING
Renting in Spain: Can my landlord put up my rent due to rising inflation?
The war in Ukraine and record high inflation in Spain are resulting in many tenants having their monthly rent raised by the property owners. Is this legal?
Published: 7 March 2022 13:05 CET
Spain’s Urban Leasing Law allows the monthly rent paid by a tenant to be ‘updated’ in accordance with the IPC, but not always. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
PROPERTY
How you can now build your dream home on rural land in Spain’s Andalusia
Authorities in the southern Spanish region are opening up the possibility of building detached two-floor homes, container homes and other types of property on rural land, something that hasn’t been allowed until now.
Published: 17 February 2022 17:30 CET
