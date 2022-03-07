Read news from:
Renting in Spain: Can my landlord put up my rent due to rising inflation?

The war in Ukraine and record high inflation in Spain are resulting in many tenants having their monthly rent raised by the property owners. Is this legal?

Published: 7 March 2022 13:05 CET
Spain’s Urban Leasing Law allows the monthly rent paid by a tenant to be ‘updated’ in accordance with the IPC, but not always. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

We’re living in uncertain financial times where conflict, a pandemic, rumours of another property bubble and other world events make it difficult to know what’s coming next and what it will mean for our wallets. 

What can be said for certain is that most living costs in Spain are getting more expensive this year.

In February 2022, inflation reached its highest level in 33 years – 7.4 percent – and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has economists suggesting it will hit 10 percent this spring. 

One of the consequences of the rise of the IPC (CPI in English- Consumer Price Index) in Spain is that many landlords are using this general increase in costs to raise the rents of their tenants. 

With the current inflation rates, this can result in an average rise of €40 to €50 a month for renters in Spain. 

Is it legal to do this?

Yes, but only in certain circumstances.

Spain’s Urban Leasing Law allows the monthly rent paid by a tenant to be updated in accordance with the IPC.

However, this can only be done if previously agreed between tenant and landlord. It should also be clearly stated in the contract that the rent is subject to IPC changes.

In such cases, the lessor must wait for the first year of tenancy to have been completed for the IPC rise to be applied, and from then on only once a year and based on the most updated IPC amount. 

So if the tenancy contract was signed in February 2021 for example, the prearranged IPC update in the following years should also be in February.

Landlords can therefore not increase the rent several times a year or every month based on varying IPC rates.

The property owner will also have to give their tenant one month’s notice and apply the rise to the following month. This must be in writing and the landlord must state what the rent increase is and how it corresponds to correct IPC figures.

It’s important to remember that under no circumstances can a landlord increase the rent of a tenant by an amount higher than the IPC. The most updated IPC figure must always be applied.

Other indicators or reasons other than an IPC can be given by a landlord to increase the rent, but the amount they put the rent up by can’t be higher than the IPC under any circumstances.

Tenants should also keep in mind that if the IPC were to drop and they had pre-agreed with the landlord that the contract would be subject to IPC changes, they are within their rights to request a reduction of their rent.

The IPC (Índice de Precios al Consumidor) is published by Spain’s National Statistics Institute on a monthly basis and is based on the country’s latest inflation figures. You can easily check what rise or reduction applies to your property here

Spain’s Rental Negotiating Agency (ANA) has recommended that landlords don’t apply the latest so-called “war CPI” caused by the conflict in Ukraine, arguing that a large rise in rent could result in some tenants ending their rental contracts or struggling to pay.

One of the tools that tenants can use to lessen the blow of sky-high inflation is to tell their landlords that, if at all, they should apply the IPC de Vivienda (Property CPI) rather than the IPC General (General CPI), as the former is generally less volatile than the latter and Spain’s Urban Leasing Law does not specify which should be used to increase or lower rent.

How you can now build your dream home on rural land in Spain’s Andalusia 

Authorities in the southern Spanish region are opening up the possibility of building detached two-floor homes, container homes and other types of property on rural land, something that hasn’t been allowed until now. 

Published: 17 February 2022 17:30 CET
In Spain land is distributed into three categories: urbano, urbanizable and rústico.

Urbano land has official municipal accreditation for residential properties to be built on it, urbanizable is theoretically meant for residential purposes but needs accreditation and often isn’t connected to the water, sewage or electricity grid yet, and rústico is rural land where residential properties cannot be built, also called no urbanizable

When looking to buy a terreno (plot of land) in Spain with the intention of building on it, it’s essential you check on the cadastre what the plot you’re interested in is classified as. 

Otherwise, you may be bitterly disappointed to find out that the land you’ve bought in the Spanish countryside can only be used to plant olive trees.

This law has been problematic for many foreigners and locals in Spain who want to build a home from scratch, as many isolated plots far from other properties end up being rústico.

Fortunately for those in the southern region of Andalusia, and those intending to have a second home there, the laws are being changed to give more flexibility to prospective homeowners. 

Andalusia’s new land law will allow people to build homes of up to two floors on rústico (rural) land, as long as it doesn’t lead to the development of new settlements. 

The legislation will also help to regularise the situation of 300,000 properties built on rústico land across the region which up to now have been in a legal limbo, including the cave homes found in cities like Granada.

Each municipality will have the final say on how much space there must be between rural homes, but the Ley para el Fomento de la Sostenibilidad del Territorio de Andalucía (LISTA) legislation does state that rústico plots given the green light for construction must be very big, at least 2.5 hectares in size (25,000sqm). In forested areas, the requirement may be increased to 5 hectares.

As large as that may sound, there are rústico plots over 2.5 or 5 hectares on sale in Andalusia for as little as €10,000. 

rural land andalusia

An example of no urbanizable plots in the province of Jaén, as listed on Idealista.

Andalusia is after all the second biggest region in Spain in terms of surface area with 87,600 km², so there is plenty of space in el campo (the countryside). 

And non-buildable land is also generally considerably cheaper than urbano land, opening up the possibility for people to get some good deals. 

READ ALSO: A Spanish architect’s step-by-step guide to building a home in Spain

The legislation also stipulates that constructed houses must not be more than seven metres high (one or two floors)  and that structures must not exceed one percent of the plot in rural areas and 0.5 percent of the plot in forested areas.

As for water and electricity, the regulation establishes that “they must be guaranteed in an autonomous and environmentally sustainable way”, which suggests being off the grid with everything from solar panels, individual water storage tanks and off-grid sewage systems. 

It will also not be possible to level sloping land or change the topography of more than 30 percent of the plot.

Although this is evidently good news for people who want to build a house in rural Andalusia, regional authorities will require each person who is given a building permit to pay the municipality in question the equivalent of 15 percent of the total construction budget. It’s what they call in Spanish ‘una mordida’ (a bite), because this is Andalusian politics after all.

