Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LIFE IN SPAIN

How the truck drivers’ strike is affecting life in Spain

An open-ended strike called by Spanish lorry drivers over sky-rocketing fuel prices last week has put Spanish supply chains under stress and numerous sectors are struggling to cope. Here's how it's causing problems for everything from driving to food supplies and even tap water.

Published: 21 March 2022 16:43 CET
How the truck drivers' strike is affecting life in Spain
Shipping containers, are piled up in the port of Bilbao, following the strike of hauliers against surging fuel prices, in the Spanish Basque city of Santurtzi on March 19, 2022. - An open-ended strike by some Spanish lorry drivers over mounting fuel prices has triggered supply chain problems in Spain, leaving several sectors struggling to cope. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

As the second week of lorry driver roadblocks and demonstrations begins in Spain, the true consequences of a worsening strike are now being felt. 

“The situation is very serious because the drivers have not only ceased their activity, but to a large extent they have cut off other trucks and transport vehicles through coercive picketing and aggressive actions,” Spanish fishing association Apromar has stressed.

The strike action was called by small drivers unions in protest against the crippling petrol prices affecting Spain and the rest of the world but it has since mushroomed into multiple roadblocks and protests, mainly focused on the country’s ports as well as industrial and commercial zones.

The Spanish government, which has linked the protests to the far right, has mobilised 24,000 police officers to manage the strike by escorting truck drivers who aren’t taking part in the strikes. Around 45 protesters have also been arrested. 

Minister of Economic Affairs Nadia Calviño is currently negotiating measures with transport associations that will hopefully address the rise in fuel prices. A temporary VAT reduction and the reimbursement of professional petrol costs are both on the table, but there’s no concrete solution yet. 

All this comes at a time when rising inflation and the war in Ukraine have seen the general cost of living rise considerably in Spain, with everything from the price of fuel, food, electricity and gas affected.

How will the ongoing lorry driver strike in Spain make the situation worse still for ordinary people in Spain?

Traffic jams 

With truck drivers blocking key roads, ports, industrial areas and intersections with their vehicles, there are reports of kilometre-long traffic jams in Madrid, the Valencia region, the Basque Country, Andalusia, Navarre, Galicia, Murcia and other parts of Spain. 

Although this won’t affect all traffic in Spain, drivers are advised to check in advance where the road blocks will be in their area in order to avoid using their cars or using public transport instead.

Food shortages

Although during the first week of protests the strikes didn’t cause problems to a supply chain already strained by the Ukraine war and rising inflation, intensifying mobilisations have now started to further affect the distribution of goods across Spain. 

Numerous olive and dairy factories have stopped their production as a result of the hauliers’ strike.

The distribution of milk has therefore ground to a halt in much of Spain, meaning thousands of litres are going to waste. 

The delivery of other fresh produce such as meat, fish, seafood, beer, fruit and vegetables has become an issue in regions that import from other parts of the country, with wholesale suppliers in Madrid and Andalusia raising their rates due to the short supply.

This is having a knock-on effect as bars and restaurants in Spain are also having to put up their prices to prevent further losses. 

Tap water 

Northern Spain is at risk of running out of tap water in the coming days because a chemical used to make it drinkable isn’t being delivered to the treatment plants as a result of the trucker strike. 

Those are the conclusions drawn by José Luis Caravia, manager of Asturquimia (one of three companies in charge of managing tap water supplies in Spain), who told Cadena Ser radio station that the transport strike “has 100 percent compromised the administration system of sodium hypochlorite for water chlorination in municipal drinking water stations”.

If a solution isn’t found soon, Caravia believes “the tap water supply should be interrupted and a health alert should be sent out” to the inhabitants of northern Spain that Asturquimia treats drinking water for.

“I find it quite worrying because we are no longer talking about a product missing from a shelf, but rather a question of public health and sanitation,” Caravia concluded.

Fuel

Spain’s automatic fuel station association Aesae on Monday warned that the haulier strike is now causing a shortage of petrol and diesel at gas stations in Andalusia, Murcia and the Valencia region in particular.

“Some of the more than 1,300 automatic gas stations in Spain are suffering supply problems caused by the stoppage of road transport that Spain has suffered since this week,” wrote Aesae in a statement. 

Building materials 

Another sector affected by the lack of supplies is Spain’s construction sector. In Andalusia, employers have warned of a lack of concrete, an essential raw material for construction companies. There are already reports of projects being paused as a result of the strike in Cádiz and Seville.

Prior to the strike, the Spanish National Association of Concrete Manufacturers (Anefhop) warned of the risk of bankruptcy of the entire sector due to the rising price of raw materials, a situation “never before experienced in Spain”.

Automotive industry

Buying a new car in Spain or getting a spare part is also being made harder by the transporters’ strike action.

Volkswagen and Ford as well as tire manufacturer Bridgestone have temporarily closed their factories in Spain as their production lines have been paralysed by hauliers’ picketing and road blocks, whilst Opel and Mercedes have also been forced to reduce operations. 

Flowers

March is the month during which 70 percent of flowers are cut for the entire year. This year however, many flowers are sitting in cold storage when they should have been in shops and supermarkets across Spain long ago.

“The situation isn’t dramatic, it’s far worse than that,” the head of Andalucía’s cut flower association Luis Manuel Rivera told Spanish news site Nius Diario.

“The chambers are full after 5 days without even a single flower being taken out, so they will have to be thrown away. The same as with the flowers that are in the greenhouse that have to be collected, they should go to the storage chambers but instead they’ll have to go to be binned”.

READ ALSO:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

DRIVING

Driving in Spain: The new rules and fines in force from March 21st

A new set of traffic laws and fines come into force in Spain on Monday March 21st 2022, including changes to overtaking, electric scooters and alcohol limits.

Published: 21 March 2022 11:13 CET
Driving in Spain: The new rules and fines in force from March 21st

Using or holding a mobile phone 

Spain’s DGT traffic authority is trying to reduce the number of fatal traffic accidents caused by distractions at the wheel, the reason for road deaths in 31 percent of cases in the country. 

Driving while holding your mobile phone in your hand now results in the loss of six points from your driving licence, three more than previously. 

As for the fine,  it’s still €200 as well as the loss of three points if the driver uses their mobile but doesn’t have it in their hand.

It remains legal to use wireless or other approved devices if they don’t involve the use of hands or helmets or headphones.

Motorcyclists can have such devices on their helmets for communication or navigation purposes, as long as they’re not a safety risk. However, this doesn’t include keeping a mobile phone device lodged between the helmet and your head while driving, an offence which carries the loss of three points.

Littering

Throwing objects on the road such as cigarette butts will carry a penalty of 6 points and a €200 to €500 fine, instead of the previous 4 points.

Not wearing a seatbelt

Not using your seat belt or doing it incorrectly will be punished with a €200 fine and the loss of 4 points; one more than previously.

According to the DGT, one in four deaths in traffic accidents in Spain are people who were not wearing a seatbelt.

Overtaking bicycles and mopeds

It will be mandatory to change lanes when overtaking cyclists or moped users on roads with more than one lane in each direction.

Endangering or hindering cyclists when overtaking or without leaving the mandatory minimum separation of 1.5 metres will now result in the loss of six points from one’s driving licence rather than four. The fine will continue to be €200. 

Stopping or parking your vehicle in a bus lane or a cycle path will now also be considered a serious violation and could result in the same penalty as for not overtaking cyclists properly.

Half of the 1,370 people who died in traffic accidents in Spain in 2020 were pedestrians, cyclists or motorcyclists. 

Overtaking on secondary roads

It is no longer possible to surpass the speed limit of carreteras convencionales (secondary roads) by up to 20km/h when overtaking other vehicles. 

Carreteras convencionales are high-capacity single-carriageway roads in Spain which are a step down from motorways (with lanes in both directions, with or without separating barriers).

From March 21st 2022, anyone who surpasses the speed limit of a carretera convencional will be penalised and fined according to their excess of speed.

The DGT has reported that in 2019, 239 drivers died in road accidents in Spain as a result of these overtaking manoeuvres. 

No drink-driving by minors 

People under the age of 18 in Spain will not be allowed to use an e-scooter or moped if they have drunk any alcohol at all. 

Even though the legal drinking age in Spain is 18, up to now minors were included in the same categories as adults, for whom the limit is 0.25 milligrammes of alcohol.  

No e-scooters on the pavement 

For the first time, personal mobility vehicles such as electric scooters, segways and similar devices have a special category in Spain’s traffic laws, which also apply to bicycles. 

The new rules that come into force on March 21st 2022 include two important changes for users of these devices that are becoming increasingly prevalent across Spain. 

It is now mandatory for users to wear a helmet and it is expressly forbidden to ride on the pavement, motorways or highways.

Either of these infractions will be punishable with a €200 fine. 

The legal framework for stricter rules for personal mobility vehicles to soon be adopted have also been introduced, namely that by July 2022 new devices will have to include a breathalyser for users to be able to use them. 

Recovering lost points 

If you’ve lost points off your licence, there’s a positive change that is now in force. If for two years you don’t commit any further driving offences, you can now recover all 12 points automatically. 

Previously there was a three-year wait for those who had committed a serious driving offence.

It will also now be possible to recover two points by carrying out a driving safety course. 

READ ALSO: Electric scooters in Spain – What are the rules and latest changes?

Cheating in driving exams 

Using unauthorised intercommunication devices (cheating, in other words) during the theory or practical test in Spain now carries a €500 fine and a six-month ban from resitting the driving exams. 

SHOW COMMENTS