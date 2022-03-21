How the truck drivers’ strike is affecting life in Spain

As the second week of lorry driver roadblocks and demonstrations begins in Spain, the true consequences of a worsening strike are now being felt.

“The situation is very serious because the drivers have not only ceased their activity, but to a large extent they have cut off other trucks and transport vehicles through coercive picketing and aggressive actions,” Spanish fishing association Apromar has stressed.

The strike action was called by small drivers unions in protest against the crippling petrol prices affecting Spain and the rest of the world but it has since mushroomed into multiple roadblocks and protests, mainly focused on the country’s ports as well as industrial and commercial zones.

The Spanish government, which has linked the protests to the far right, has mobilised 24,000 police officers to manage the strike by escorting truck drivers who aren’t taking part in the strikes. Around 45 protesters have also been arrested.

Minister of Economic Affairs Nadia Calviño is currently negotiating measures with transport associations that will hopefully address the rise in fuel prices. A temporary VAT reduction and the reimbursement of professional petrol costs are both on the table, but there’s no concrete solution yet.

All this comes at a time when rising inflation and the war in Ukraine have seen the general cost of living rise considerably in Spain, with everything from the price of fuel, food, electricity and gas affected.

How will the ongoing lorry driver strike in Spain make the situation worse still for ordinary people in Spain?

Traffic jams

With truck drivers blocking key roads, ports, industrial areas and intersections with their vehicles, there are reports of kilometre-long traffic jams in Madrid, the Valencia region, the Basque Country, Andalusia, Navarre, Galicia, Murcia and other parts of Spain.

Although this won’t affect all traffic in Spain, drivers are advised to check in advance where the road blocks will be in their area in order to avoid using their cars or using public transport instead.

Food shortages

Although during the first week of protests the strikes didn’t cause problems to a supply chain already strained by the Ukraine war and rising inflation, intensifying mobilisations have now started to further affect the distribution of goods across Spain.

Numerous olive and dairy factories have stopped their production as a result of the hauliers’ strike.

The distribution of milk has therefore ground to a halt in much of Spain, meaning thousands of litres are going to waste.

The delivery of other fresh produce such as meat, fish, seafood, beer, fruit and vegetables has become an issue in regions that import from other parts of the country, with wholesale suppliers in Madrid and Andalusia raising their rates due to the short supply.

This is having a knock-on effect as bars and restaurants in Spain are also having to put up their prices to prevent further losses.

Tap water

Northern Spain is at risk of running out of tap water in the coming days because a chemical used to make it drinkable isn’t being delivered to the treatment plants as a result of the trucker strike.

Those are the conclusions drawn by José Luis Caravia, manager of Asturquimia (one of three companies in charge of managing tap water supplies in Spain), who told Cadena Ser radio station that the transport strike “has 100 percent compromised the administration system of sodium hypochlorite for water chlorination in municipal drinking water stations”.

If a solution isn’t found soon, Caravia believes “the tap water supply should be interrupted and a health alert should be sent out” to the inhabitants of northern Spain that Asturquimia treats drinking water for.

“I find it quite worrying because we are no longer talking about a product missing from a shelf, but rather a question of public health and sanitation,” Caravia concluded.

Fuel

Spain’s automatic fuel station association Aesae on Monday warned that the haulier strike is now causing a shortage of petrol and diesel at gas stations in Andalusia, Murcia and the Valencia region in particular.

“Some of the more than 1,300 automatic gas stations in Spain are suffering supply problems caused by the stoppage of road transport that Spain has suffered since this week,” wrote Aesae in a statement.

Building materials

Another sector affected by the lack of supplies is Spain’s construction sector. In Andalusia, employers have warned of a lack of concrete, an essential raw material for construction companies. There are already reports of projects being paused as a result of the strike in Cádiz and Seville.

Prior to the strike, the Spanish National Association of Concrete Manufacturers (Anefhop) warned of the risk of bankruptcy of the entire sector due to the rising price of raw materials, a situation “never before experienced in Spain”.

Automotive industry

Buying a new car in Spain or getting a spare part is also being made harder by the transporters’ strike action.

Volkswagen and Ford as well as tire manufacturer Bridgestone have temporarily closed their factories in Spain as their production lines have been paralysed by hauliers’ picketing and road blocks, whilst Opel and Mercedes have also been forced to reduce operations.

Flowers

March is the month during which 70 percent of flowers are cut for the entire year. This year however, many flowers are sitting in cold storage when they should have been in shops and supermarkets across Spain long ago.

“The situation isn’t dramatic, it’s far worse than that,” the head of Andalucía’s cut flower association Luis Manuel Rivera told Spanish news site Nius Diario.

“The chambers are full after 5 days without even a single flower being taken out, so they will have to be thrown away. The same as with the flowers that are in the greenhouse that have to be collected, they should go to the storage chambers but instead they’ll have to go to be binned”.

