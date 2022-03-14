For members
PROPERTY
EXPLAINED: How buy a property with cash in Spain
If you have the savings to pay for a Spanish property in one instalment without the need for a mortgage, here are ten key steps you’ll need to follow to complete the payment with cash quickly and successfully.
Published: 14 March 2022 17:35 CET
It will take less time to move into a property you've bought in Spain if you pay 'al contado'. Photo: Alexander Gresbek/Pixabay
RENTING
Renting in Spain: Can my landlord put up my rent due to rising inflation?
The war in Ukraine and record high inflation in Spain are resulting in many tenants having their monthly rent raised by the property owners. Is this legal?
Published: 7 March 2022 13:05 CET
Updated: 13 March 2022 09:34 CET
