BANKING

How to open a bank account in Spain if you’re not a resident

Which banks in Spain allow non-residents to open accounts? What are the requirements and the paperwork? Here’s what you need to know if you’re in Spain for extended periods of time or you own a second home here and you want to open a Spanish bank account.

Published: 14 February 2022 10:17 CET
non-resident bank account spain
Opening a Spanish bank account if you're not a resident is possible, although the documentation you'll be asked to provide will vary depending on the bank. Photo: Jorge Fernández Salas/Unsplash

Opening a bank account in Spain can be a daunting process.

Whether it be navigating the office hours, language, or different rules and regulations, trying to open a bank account can be difficult at the best of times.

Even for residents with the appropriate paperwork, access to a wide range of accounts often depends on whether they have a job or are self-employed.

So how about for second-home owners in Spain and other people who spend extended periods of time in the country without being residents? Many of them may need to open a Spanish bank account to pay bills or to avoid high commission fees with a foreign card. 

Is it possible for them to open a bank account in Spain? The short answer is yes. 

Accounts for residents are usually more flexible and have better terms and lower fees, but if you’ve just arrived in Spain and won’t be living there permanently, or perhaps have a second home you spend some time in, there are banks that offer accounts specifically for non-residents.

Although things can be more difficult if you aren’t a resident, you can still open a bank account in Spain without a NIE or residency card.

It’s worth noting that having a NIE number does not mean that you are a resident in Spain.

A NIE is the Número de Identidad de Extranjero (a foreigner’s ID number, effectively) and is different from the small green residency document which is often mistakently referred to as a NIE because it includes the NIE number, when it actually called the Certificado de Registro de Ciudadano de la Unión. A NIE is also different from a TIE, which is the foreign ID card for non-EU residents.

The Local explains below what the requirements are to open an account as a non-resident, what you need to do, and which banks will and won’t allow you to open an account without either:

Which Spanish banks allow non-residents to open an account without a NIE?

BBVA is the second largest financial group in Spain and offers non-resident bank accounts, although you can’t apply online so must go to a branch in Spain with your documents. The Basic account accepts non-residents, although you must be an EU citizen.

SADABELL also offers the non-resident ‘Key account’ and a particular advantage is its English-speaking options. Commissions are fairly low on international transactions and Sadabell online banking allows you to keep on top of everything from abroad.

SANTANDER is the biggest bank in Spain offers non-resident accounts and like with the other banks, only needs a few documents to get you set up. Santander also has English speaking staff to help you through the process, and the Cuenta Mundo seems like the best bet for non-residents.

CAIXABANK offers the HolaBank Account for non-residents, only requires a passport and gives you a free debit and credit card.

BANKINTER also offers the option of opening a bank account for non-residents, as do UNICAJA and BANKIA, all of which require the same documents as the traditional bigger banks. 

New and online banks

In the twenty-first century there are now endless new and online banks and apps offering services across the world with minimum fees. With no need for physical branches, low fees, and the ease and availability of international transactions overseas, using an online or app-based bank might be an option for many looking to open non-resident accounts.

REVOLUT -The Revolut Spain online bank is a banking app that offers advantages for those who travel often or work abroad while being non-resident. Revolut Spain is a good option for foreigners as it gives the user a bank account with an internationally minded approach, no hidden fees, and you get an IBAN number that is required in Spain for money transactions.

N26 ONLINEN26 Spain Bank does not have physical branches but that’s why it’s a great choice for non-residents that need a Spanish bank account for travel, work, or second home purposes.

Banks that require a NIE number to open non-resident accounts

ING and N26 Mobile Bank both require customers to have a NIE number to open an account. 

It is possible that some of the other banks listed above may end up asking you to get a NIE number, either because they’ve changed their conditions or, as often happens in Spain, bank managers have their own interpretation of the rules and requirements from customers. 

Getting a NIE number in Spain is a straightforward process which basically just involves you being assigned a foreign identity number, filling in a few documents, paying just €10 and waiting a few days (in some places longer).

Again, it does not mean applying for residency, the NIE is a just an identity and fiscal number for a foreigner.

Documents usually required to open a non-resident bank account in Spain

When trying to open a bank account without a NIE or as a non-resident, you need a few different documents.

You’ll need a valid passport or national identity card, something to prove your address like a bill, and often a document proving your employment status like a payslip or contract. This last point may be an obstacle for some retirees or people who aren’t working, but you may be able to get round this by showing another source of income, pension or similar.

There are also accounts in Spain that don’t require a nómina (payslip) where you might need to meet other conditions such as deposit a certain amount of money in the account every quarter.

Please note as well that some banks may ask you to have documents translated officially, and this can’t just be by your bilingual neighbour: you’ll have to find a sworn translator to do it for you.

Some Spanish banks also ask for a ‘Non-Resident Certificate’ (Certificado de no Residente) – a document proving that you aren’t resident in Spain.

This isn’t overly complicated to get hold of; you can get it by going to your local police station but beware of the infamous cita previa system: many police stations require you to make a prior appointment online beforehand, and they go fast online.

There’s also the option of getting it at your local foreign office (extranjería) or, if abroad, at the Spanish consultate.

Conclusion

As you now know, not having a NIE or residency does not mean you can’t open a bank account in Spain.

In fact, there’s a whole host of traditional and online banks that allow you to open an account with a few basic documents.

It is worth noting however, that as with almost all bureaucratic processes in Spain, rules and regulations can be open to interpretation and your success in opening an account may depend on how that particular clerk is feeling on that particular day.

Give yourself the best possible chance and arrange all your documents, get them translated, and make sure the bank you’re applying to accepts non-resident accounts. But remember, as many Spaniards say themselves: bureaucracy in Spain is personalised, just not for you.

By Conor Faulkner.

MONEY

Ten ways to earn some extra money in Spain

If you're looking for alternative ways to make money other than a full-time job in Spain, or you could do with some extra cash to supplement your wages, here are ten inspiring ideas to help you do just that.

Published: 24 January 2022 10:00 CET
make extra money in spain, euros origami
If you need some fresh ideas about how to make extra cash in Spain, this article covers a variety of money-making options you may not have considered. Photo: Alex_Photos/Pixabay

The Covid-19 pandemic has left a lot of people in an uncertain financial situation. 

Job losses, furloughs, reduced hours, rising food and utilities prices – for many people across Spain and the world, these are the realities of the 2020’s so far, and is why many of them are now getting creative in order to make a bit of extra money and give themselves some financial breathing room.

You can always turn to the old failsafe money earners, but in 2022 there are increasingly technological ways to make money from home without quitting your job. 

Here we’ve put together a mix of classics and tech-savvy tips below to make extra money in Spain.

Keep in mind that Spain’s Agencia Tributaria tax agency requires all earnings to be declared, even for small jobs separate from one’s main job. Your bank is at liberty to inform tax authorities of any payment transfer above €3,000.

Walk dogs in your spare time

A classic money earner for people across the world, walking dogs for a bit of extra cash can be both enjoyable and good for your health, plus a great way to spend your time if you’re a dog or animal lover. 

Start off with walking your friend’s and family’s dogs, and then advertise on social media or hope word of mouth spreads – this is an especially good earner currently as many people got dogs to keep them company during the pandemic but may have less time now to walk them.

Teach online

With the pandemic having disrupted the education of so many school children, parents all over the world are keen to make up for lost time and many are seeking extra or online tutoring for their kids. 

There are countless online teaching platforms, so if you’ve got expertise or experience in something, whether it be as a native English speaker living abroad or you want to use that masters degree you don’t really use all that often anymore, online teaching can be a great way to make some extra money.

READ MORE: Why now is a good time to be a private teacher in Spain

Become a mystery shopper

Get paid to go shopping! Mystery shoppers (clientes misteriosos) visit shops, restaurants and other establishments to make secret reports on the quality of service on offer, on behalf of the companies themselves.

They make reports on their experiences and offer suggestions. As many companies are keen to make improvements and want regular reviews, mystery shoppers can find regular work and it is fairly well paid.

Sell your stuff

Car-boot sales might be dying out, but selling the old stuff you don’t need or use certainly isn’t – it’s still a great way to make a bit of extra cash.

Most second-hand selling is now done online, whether it be through social media platforms like Facebook marketplace or Instagram, or even specialised selling apps like Wallapop and Vinted.

READ ALSO: How to get rid of old furniture and appliances in Spain

Dropship

Dropshipping is becoming more and more popular and is a great way to get some extra side income without leaving your job, especially as people do more and more of their shopping online. 

Dropshipping consists of reselling products but acting only as an intermediary. In this way, you do not have to pay for the products until they are sold. If this sounds like an easy and relatively risk free way to make some money as a middle man, there are a number of dropshipping companies operating in Spain.

Invest

In 2022 there are a whole host of different ways to make money from home by investing. It doesn’t even have to be in your currency – you can invest and profit from the increasingly technological world in futures, commodities, or even crypto currencies. 

Of the ways to make extra money, investing is probably both the highest risk and highest reward. 

Don’t attempt to invest if you haven’t done your homework!

NFT’s and metaverse

Similarly, if you’re quite tech-savvy, you could jump on the very latest tech trends to make some extra cash.

There’s some serious money being created and spent online – a digital piece of land recently sold for over 2 million on the brand new metaverse and a collection of NFT’s (non-fungible tokens) sold for a staggering €61.2 million!

Wait in line for people

You can make money waiting in queues for people. Not only are some people really that lazy, but many are now more wary of public spaces and group settings following the pandemic.

Long popular in the US, ‘line standing’ is an informal way to make good money. You’ll need to be patient, obviously, but the wait can be worth the reward: line standers in New York can reportedly make up to $14,000 in a single day when new products like iPhones are released.

Translate

If you’re fluent in Spanish and English (or another language) and you have a background in communication/writing, translating the menus of local restaurants, town hall pamphlets for foreigners or similar information which should be in English could earn you some extra money. 

You won’t need to be a sworn translator for these small unofficial jobs but you will require some prior experience before offering your services locally. 

Set up an online shop or pop-up

E-commerce in Spain is growing with more online shoppers than ever. Most people in the country still purchase goods from foreign websites due to the wider availability of products, and sometimes have to pay extra shipping or customs costs as a result. 

If you know of a product that’s in high demand in Spain but in short supply, you have some time to find the right supplier, the capital to buy or to manufacture the goods and some business experience, selling goods online can be a good way to make some extra dinero in Spain.

Alternatively, is a there a product that you could easily sell locally without too much hassle for you? Think selling your amazing cinnamon rolls at your closest Sunday market in Spain. If you can keep costs and time spent on it low, setting up a pop-up store or food stand could end up being a nice little earner. 

Article by Conor Faulkner.

