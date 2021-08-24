Spain lifts quarantine for arrivals for Latin American and African nations

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain
TravelTravel news

Share this article
Spain lifts quarantine for arrivals for Latin American and African nations
Photo: Jaime Reina/AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain

Spain on Monday lifted the ten-day quarantine requirement for travellers arriving from Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Namibia and South Africa. 

The Spanish government on Monday chose not to renew the quarantine requirement for arrivals from the non-EU nations on its highest risk list due to their Covid epidemiological situation. 

Travellers from Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Namibia and South Africa could not travel to Spain for non-essential reasons, and even if they were vaccinated, had to remain at their address or accommodation in Spain for ten days and limit their contact with others and movement to the strictly essential.

The ten-day quarantine could end earlier if the traveller got a negative NAAT or similar test result on the seventh day after landing in Spain.

The news effectively means that Spain is now a quarantine-free country for all international arrivals. 

With the emergence of Covid-19 variants in February 2021, Spanish authorities even went as far as banning all travel from Brazil and South Africa, a restriction which was lifted and replaced with a quarantine requirement in late July.  

Travellers from Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Namibia were not banned from travelling to Spain but were added to the quarantine list in late July as well. India, which had originally been on the quarantine list, was taken off at that time. 

The criteria used by Spain to put a country on its high risk list is the same as the EU: high infection rate, R number, the rate of testing and vaccination. 

Travellers from these six nations now have to meet the same requirements as most other non-EU nations: proof of vaccination with EMA or WHO-approved vaccines or proof of negative PCR taken within 72 hours before travel to Spain. They also have to complete a health control form before flying to Spain.

Unvaccinated non-EU/EEA travellers (except for those from countries Spain doesn’t have on its risk list) have to prove duly accredited reasons such as being students, health or diplomatic staff, hold a long-term Schengen visa and other imperative reasons that are listed here. They also have to provide a negative NAAT test (PCR, TMA, LAMP or NEAR) taken within 72 hours before travel to Spain.

READ ALSO:

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

UK changes travel rules again to impose quarantine on European arrivals who had mixed vaccine doses

UK changes travel rules again to impose quarantine on European arrivals who had mixed vaccine doses

How to book a ‘Day Two’ Covid-19 test if you’re travelling from Spain to the UK

How to book a ‘Day Two’ Covid-19 test if you’re travelling from Spain to the UK

Reader question: I’ve had Covid-19 and one jab in Spain – can I avoid quarantine in UK?

Reader question: I’ve had Covid-19 and one jab in Spain – can I avoid quarantine in UK?

EXPLAINED: What Americans and Canadians need to know about travel to Spain in August 2021
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What Americans and Canadians need to know about travel to Spain in August 2021

Spain remains on amber list but new test recommendations apply for travel to UK

Spain clocks worst first semester tourism figures on record in 2021

Britons and other non-EU travellers face €7 fee to enter Europe for visits

Six things you need to know about Barcelona airport’s €1.7 billion planned expansion