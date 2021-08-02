Spain lifts travel ban for Brazil and South Africa but requires quarantine from arrivals

From Tuesday August 3rd, Brazil and South Africa will be classified as “high risk” by Spanish authorities, meaning that travellers from the two nations will be able to visit Spain for the first time in six months, but they will have to quarantine for ten days.

The decision was published in Spain’s official state bulletin (BOE) on Saturday July 31st, in which it is stated that Brazil and South Africa’s epidemiological situation “continues to be unfavourable”.

All travellers who set off from airports in either country must remain at their address or accommodation in Spain and limit their contact with others and movement to the strictly essential.

The Spanish government makes no quarantine exception for fully vaccinated travellers from countries on the quarantine list, who will also have to meet Spain’s other travel rules and restrictions for entry.

The ten-day quarantine can end earlier if the traveller gets a negative NAAT or similar test result on the seventh day after landing in Spain.

Arrivals from South Africa and Brazil will also have to meet Spain’s other entry requirements (vaccination/testing/recovery) and complete a health control form.

Spain first introduced the travel ban on February 2nd soon after new Covid variants were detected in both nations.

For the past six months, only legal residents or nationals of Spain and the neighbouring microstate of Andorra have been allowed in after setting off on flights from Brazil and South Africa.

On July 27th, the Spanish government also added Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Namibia to its quarantine list, which also includes India.