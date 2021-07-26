Spain imposes ten-day quarantine for arrivals from Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Namibia

Spain imposes ten-day quarantine for arrivals from Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Namibia
Photo JAIME REINA / AFP
The Spanish government has announced that from July 27th travellers arriving in the country from Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Namibia will have to quarantine for ten days.

The decision was published in Spain’s official state bulletin(BOE) on Saturday, justified by the increasing number of Covid infections in the three Latin American countries and the southwestern African nation. 

All travellers who set off from airports in these countries must remain at their address or accommodation in Spain and limit their contact with others and movement to the strictly essential.

The Spanish government makes no quarantine exception for fully vaccinated travellers from these countries, who will also have to meet the Spain’s other travel rules and restrictions for entry.

READ MORE: What are the new rules for travel to Spain for all international travellers?

The 10-day quarantine can end earlier if the traveller gets a negative NAAT or similar test result on the seventh day after their arrival.

Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Namibia join other non-EU countries such as India whose Spain-bound travellers have to quarantine upon arrival in the Spanish territory.

Member comments

