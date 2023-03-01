For members
20 business ideas that can work in rural Spain
Rural Spain has a big problem with underpopulation and a lack of services. But it is in many ways a blank canvas, "a land of opportunities". Here are 20 business ideas that could help both you and your new rural community.
Published: 1 March 2023 11:05 CET
Marketing rural produce could be a great business idea in Spain. Photo: ANDER GILLENEA / AFP
EXPLAINED: Spain’s new rules and benefits for foreign startups
Spain recently approved its new Startups Law, with one of the aims being to get overseas investors and new companies to set up shop in the country. Here are the requirements and benefits for these foreign startups.
Published: 1 March 2023 09:50 CET
