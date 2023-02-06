For members
STATISTICS
The Spanish regions where the population has declined the most
The dwindling population in certain areas of the country is becoming an increasing problem in Spain and the Spanish government has revealed the regions where the number of inhabitants has decreased the most in the last 10 years.
Published: 6 February 2023 12:03 CET
Zamora is one of the places where the population has declined the most in Spain. Photo: wwwhats / Pixabay
For members
ECONOMY
REVEALED: Where are Spain’s poorest neighbourhoods?
Data from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) has revealed the two poorest neighbourhoods in Spain, where inhabitants earn the lowest amount of income in the country.
Published: 30 January 2023 11:40 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments