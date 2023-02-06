Read news from:
The Spanish regions where the population has declined the most

The dwindling population in certain areas of the country is becoming an increasing problem in Spain and the Spanish government has revealed the regions where the number of inhabitants has decreased the most in the last 10 years.

Published: 6 February 2023 12:03 CET
Zamora is one of the places where the population has declined the most in Spain. Photo: wwwhats / Pixabay

According to Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE), 22 million Spaniards live in the 100 most populated municipalities in Spain. Surprisingly, this means that around half of the total Spanish population is concentrated in 4 percent of the national territory. Only 12 percent of the country is inhabited in Spain, more than five times less than France or Germany, for example.

The problem has been dubbed España Vaciada or Empty Spain and has become so intense that the issue now even has its own political party. España Vaciada originally formed as a protest group in 2019 and was born from localised groups such as Soria Ya! and Teruel Existe. 

Castilla y León, Asturias, Extremadura and Galicia are the four regions that have suffered the most population loss in the last ten years, according to the Spanish government.  

On a provincial level, the two provinces that lead the ranking of the least densely populated areas are Soria in Castilla y León, with 8.69 inhabitants per square kilometre and Teruel in Aragón with 9 inhabitants per km2.

They are considered, according to the criteria of the European Union, as demographically disadvantaged territories because they have a population density of less than 12.5 inhabitants/km2. Economic measures have already been approved to try to save them such as reductions in Social Security contributions to try and attract companies to the areas.  

The other two least densely populated provinces are Huesca, also in Aragón with 14.24 inhabitants/km2, and Zamora in Castilla y León with 15.85 inhabitants/km2, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE).  

Most densely populated areas in Spain

The latest figures from the INE also show that the population of Spain grew by 1.3 percent between 2012 and 2022.

As well as revealing the regions which have seen their populations decline the most in the last 10 years, the government also revealed that the population of the Balearic Islands increased by 10 percent in the same period.

The latest INE data shows that the five most densely populated provinces are the enclaves of Melilla with 6,900 inhabitants/km2 and Ceuta with 4,107 inhabitants/km2, followed by Madrid with 850 inhabitants/km2, Barcelona with 732 inhabitants/km2 and Vizcaya in the Basque Country with 512 inhabitants/km2.

More than 4,000 small municipalities have also registered a positive residential balance since 2018, while some large cities have experienced population outflows towards other lower-density territories, mainly due to the pandemic and the increase in the number of remote jobs. 

ECONOMY

REVEALED: Where are Spain’s poorest neighbourhoods?

Data from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) has revealed the two poorest neighbourhoods in Spain, where inhabitants earn the lowest amount of income in the country.

Published: 30 January 2023 11:40 CET
The report showed that the four poorest neighbourhoods in Spain can all be found in the cities of Seville and Alicante.

The barrios (neighbourhoods) are Polígono Sur and Los Pajaritos y Amate in Seville and Juan XXIII in Alicante.  

Those in Seville’s Polígono Sur earned the least amount with an average of just €5,666 per year. In fact, other areas in both Seville and Alicante appeared again on the list of the ten next poorest neighborhoods in the country with those in Seville being listed six times out of the top 15. 

All but four of the poorest ones were located in Andalusia, with the others are found in Alicante, Madrid and Murcia. 

This is the complete list of the 15 neighbourhoods with the lowest income per capita in Spain, according to the latest available data, collected in 2019:

  • Polígono Sur (Seville) – €5,666 
  • Los Pajaritos y Amate (Sevilla) – €6,042
  • Juan XXIII (Alicante) – €6,272
  • Torreblanca (Seville) – €6,801
  • San Cristóbal (Madrid) – €6,955
  • Azahara-Palmeras (Córdoba) – €7,361 
  • Polígono del Guadalquivir (Córdoba) – €7,380
  • Alicante Distrito 5A (Alicante) – €7,425
  • Palma-Palmilla (Málaga) – €7,683
  • Palmete-Padre Pío (Seville) – €7,724
  • Sector Sur (Córdoba) – €8,100
  • Olivia-Letanías (Seville) – €8.111
  • Norte-Bazorla-Villegas (Seville) – €8,112
  • Murcia Distrito 8 (Murcia) – €8,385
  • Moreras-Huerta de la Reina (Córdoba) – €8,556

Sevillian towns such as Los Palacios – Villafranca and Lebrija and Alicante towns such as Torrevieja and Crevillente were also included in the top 20 poorest places with over 20,000 inhabitants. 

Interestingly, both provinces are among those that received the least investment in infrastructure from the General State Budget (PGE) between 1985 and 2018, according to a list of the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF), which takes into account the number of inhabitants for its calculation.

This may be about to change in Seville capital, however, which has received investments for the SE-40 ring road, the Centennial bridge and metro line 3 as part of the 2023 State Budget.

No extra investments have been given out to Alicante though, which “has one of the lowest per capita incomes in Spain, occupying position 44 out of 52,” the document stated. In terms of investment, the Alicante province receives less than de €85.40 per inhabitant. 

“This investment places us in the last place of investments per inhabitant, far from the penultimate province, which is Jaén with €110 per inhabitant,” residents of Alicante complained.  

The correlation between low investment and poor towns also occurs in Andalusian provinces such as Cádiz and Huelva, which are also among those that have received the least investment in infrastructure from the PGE between 1985 and 2018, according to AIReF. 

Towns in Cádiz and Huelva are also among the INE’s list of places with the poorest neighbourhoods, in addition to Almería, which received a mediocre amount of investment.

