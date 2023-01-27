Read news from:
REVEALED: Everything you need to know about applying for Spain’s digital nomad visa

It’s been a long wait and there’s been a lot of hype, but Spain’s much-anticipated digital nomad visa is finally available. Here’s everything you need to know, from who is eligible to how to apply.

Published: 27 January 2023 16:18 CET
How to apply for Spain's digital nomad visa. Photo: Bild av Helena Lopes / Pexels

Spain has been a favourite digital nomad destination for years thanks to its great weather, incredible cities, affordability and good internet speeds, but up until now, many nomads have only been able to stay for a maximum of three months on a tourist visa. Not only did this mean that they couldn’t stay very long, but also technically, they weren’t supposed to working on a tourist visa either.

As the number of remote jobs and digital nomads continues to rise, particularly since many people started working from home during the pandemic, more and more countries have been introducing digital nomad visas.

Spain aims to attract remote workers, digital nomads and new startups through its so-called Startups Law, which was finally approved by the Spanish government in November 2022, after a long 16 months, but didn’t come into force until this year.

One of the most anticipated and talked-about parts of this law is the digital nomad visa which will allow non-EU freelancers and remote workers entry and residency rights in Spain, as well certain tax benefits. The visa is being referred to in Spain as the visado para teletrabajadores de carácter internacional or visa for remote workers. 

Who can apply?

You can apply if you’re a freelancer or remote worker from a non-EU country, as long as no more than 20 percent of your income comes from a Spanish company.

  • You can either be self-employed and work for various clients or you can be employed by a particular company that has given you permission to work abroad remotely.
  • You must have had a professional relationship with your clients or worked for your company for more than 3 months before your application.
  • The company you work for must have been in operation for at least one year. 
  • You must have at least 3 years’ experience working in your field or must prove that you have the specific qualifications to do so, such as a degree or professional certificate from a recognised school or course.
  • You cannot have lived in Spain during any of the 5 years previous to your application.
  • You must not be living illegally in Spain at the time of your application.
  • You must not have a criminal record and must be able to prove this.

What do I need in order to apply?

Firstly, you must prove that you have sufficient finances to support your move to Spain. This is equal to 200 percent of the SMI or Minimum Interprofessional Salary. The current minimum wage in Spain is €1,000 per month across 14 payments or €1,166.67 across 12 payments.

Keep in mind though that the minimum wage is currently being re-evaluated in Spain and is likely to go up to €1.082 (across 14 payments) per month in the near future.

This means that currently, you must be able to show that you will have an income of at least €2,333.34 per month or €28,000 per year, but it is likely this will increase slightly. You can prove this amount either by showing your job contracts, invoices or bank statements.

You must also make sure that you have either private health insurance, simply getting travel insurance with health coverage is not enough.

The Spanish government also mentions the option of getting public health insurance instead, but it is not yet clear whether this means that you will have to contribute to the social security system or be eligible for the convenio especial – the public pay-in scheme.

How do I apply?

There are two different ways to apply, you can either come to Spain on a tourist visa and apply during the first 3 months you’re here or you can apply directly from your home country through a consulate or embassy. Different places will have their own application forms.

You can find the general application form you need to apply through the UGE-CE (La Unidad de Grandes Empresas y Colectivos Estratégicos) here.

As well as the form, there are several documents that you will need to present. These include:

  • A photocopy of your passport
  • Proof of having paid the administrative fee on the application form (modelo. 790 038)
  • Professional accreditation or proof of professional relationship of at least 3 months prior to the date of application.
  • Proof that the company you work for has existed for more than one year.
  • A letter from the foreign company you work for, authorising you to work from Spain and detailing your role, salary, terms and other conditions.
  • A copy of your degree or professional certificate of the job you will be carrying out or evidence of professional experience.
  • Poof of a clear criminal record from the country you have lived in for the past 2 years, plus a sworn statement saying that you don’t have a criminal record from anywhere within the last 5 years.
  • Public or private health insurance.
  • Proof of income or funds

How long will it take to be approved?

So far, reports from various law firms around the country are saying that the process will take between 20 days and 3 months, but as this is a new visa it hasn’t yet been officially confirmed. 

Everything you need to know if you lose your job in Spain

Losing your job can be tough at the best of times, but losing it abroad can be even tougher. Here's everything you need to know about losing your job in Spain and what you can do next.

Published: 25 January 2023 17:28 CET
It’s a situation nobody wants to find themselves in, but can happen to anyone.

Losing a job can be stressful enough in your own country and native language, let alone abroad and in a foreign language. If this happens to you, there’ll likely be a never ending series of worries: what does this mean for my residency or VISA? How will I pay rent? hat if I think I was unfairly dismissed?

These are just a few examples of the types of worries that will likely be going through your mind if you lose your job, and knowing what to do next, the options available to you in Spain, and how to be go about them can really give you an advantage and help you bounce back.

Getting your head around Spanish system of redundancy pay, for example, or how to claim unemployment benefits and generally knowing your rights, can be a bit daunting.

Fortunately, The Local has put together all the information you’ll need in the event that you lose your job in Spain.

Types of dismissal 

In Spain, companies can generally carry out three types of dismissals: objetivo (the worker has no blame), disciplinario (the worker is at fault) and colectivo (objective dismissal of a significant number of workers).

However, if you (the employee) don’t agree with the reasons for being let go, you are within your legal rights by Spanish law to raise the matter with a judge to determine whether their dismissal was justified (procedente) or wrongful (improcedente).

Am I eligible for redundancy or compensation pay?

If you lose your job in Spain, you’ll need to know about redundancy payments (el finiquito) which everyone is entitled to, and any possible compensation payments (indemnización por despido) that depend on a variety of factors such as seniority, salary and the reason why the work relationship ended. 

El finiquito

In Spain, el finiquito refers to the financial settlement an employee receives when their contract is finalised.

This redundancy pay, often accompanied by an official dismissal letter stating the end of a worker’s contract, is a lump sum of money that a company must pay to an employee.

El finiquito is always paid when you lose your job, but how much you are paid depends on various factors, including how much salary you have outstanding, how many days you’ve worked that month, and any unused holiday days you have accrued.

El finiquito can include compensation payment, which depends on whether the employee was fired and the type of dismissal. 

Compensation pay (Indemnización por despido) 

Though the vast majority of contract workers are entitled to redundancy pay, you may also qualify for compensation payment, known in Spain as indemnización por despido.

However, unlike a redundancy payment that is uniform and everyone receives, for compensation there are some other key factors that determine if and how much you could be entitled to.

Annual salary – including overtime payments, commissions, bonuses and other supplements, the average year of overtime, productivity pay and other bonuses such a car or house owned by the employer. Tax allowances, cash tips and social security contributions are exempt from calculations.

Seniority – The number of months and years you’ve worked for the company. Generally speaking, if you’re fired without being at fault you’re entitled to 20 days of wages for every year you worked for the company, with the lump sum limit set at 12 monthly wage payments. For wrongful dismissals, this amount can be 33 days for every year worked (a lump sum limit of 24 monthly payments) and forjob contracts signed before 2012 it is 45 days of wages for every year worked (a maximum of 42 monthly wages).  

Type of contract termination – was it voluntary redundancy? Non-voluntary? Were you sacked for inappropriate behaviour? When a sacking is considered just or appropriate, there is no right to compensation, but you will still receive the redundancy payment. How exactly you were sacked can determine your compensation claim as only workers with despidos objetivos and improcedentes have the right to claim this type of compensation.

So for example, an employee who has worked for two years and three months for a company and has an annual gross salary of €14,000 is sacked and a labour court finds it was a wrongful dismissal. They were hired after 2012 so 33 days of wages correspond for every year worked (max 24 monthly payments). 

The calculation would be:

33 days x 2 years = 66 days

3 extra months = (33 x 3)/12 = 8.25 days

66 + 8.25 = 75 days of compensation pay

€14,000 gross annual salary/365 = €38.3 daily wages

€38.3 daily wages x 75 days of compensation = €2,887.5 of compensation pay for unfair dismissal

Am I entitled to unemployment benefit?

In Spain, if you’re unemployed but willing and able to work, if you’ve been made redundant, or your regular working hours and/or salary have been cut by anything between 10 percent and 70 percent, you can apply for unemployment benefit in Spain.

How much is it?

According to the Spanish government, “unemployment benefit is calculated according to the regulatory basis; this, is the average of the contribution bases of the last 180 days of work prior unemployment. The amount of unemployment benefit during the first 180 days will be 70 percent of the regulatory base, and from day 181 it will be 60 percent of that base.”

The exact amount you’re entitled to, based on that calculation, may not be lower than the minimum limit or higher than the maximum limit established by Spain’s IPREM – the index reference used to calculate state aid such as the minimum wage and unemployment benefits.

How much you’re entitled to also depends on other factors, such as if you care for dependent children.

IPREM

On December 24th, the Spanish government announced Law 31/2022 (you can read the official Official State Gazette here)  that set the monthly IPREM at €600.

Based on that, the minimum amount of unemployment benefit for 2023 will be €560 (without children) and €749 for this with dependent children. The maximum is €1,225 for people without children and €1,400 for people with one child, and €1,575 for people with more than one dependent child.

You can find more information about the minimum and maximum benefits here.

How do I apply?

If you are registered and have previously contributed to Spanish social security, you are entitled to contributory unemployment benefit: (protección por desempleo), which in Spain is given to the unemployed who have contributed to social security for a minimum of 360 days during the previous 6 years before they were made unemployed.

What requirements must you meet?

In order to qualify:

  • you must be registered with social security
  • be legally unemployed, officially and actively looking for work though Spain’s employment office (Servicio Público de Empleo Estatal, known as SEPE) and willing to accept suitable employment
  • have paid social security contributions for at least 360 days in the 6 years previous to becoming unemployed
  • be at least 16 and not yet have reached retirement age.

How do I apply and claim?

You can apply for unemployment benefits here.

