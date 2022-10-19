Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WORKING IN SPAIN

How to find Spanish villages that are helping people to move there

If you're thinking of making a move to the Spanish countryside and giving back to a rural community, here's how you can find the villages attracting new residents with incentives and what they're looking for in return.

Published: 19 October 2022 17:23 CEST
How to find Spanish villages that are helping people to move there
Spanish villages helping you to move there. Photo: Makalu / Pixabay

Depopulation in La España vaciada (emptied Spain) is a growing problem that affects more than half of the country (almost 300,000 km2), mostly large swathes of mainland Spain’s interior.

Twenty-three of Spain’s 50 provinces have seen their populations drop in recent decades. With just over 8 million inhabitants in total, they only represent 17 percent of the country’s total population.

It’s a trend that’s been taking place since the days of Franco, when young people left rural communities to look for work in Spain’s big cities. 

The country’s population grew by around 38 percent from 1975 to 2021, but this increase has only been seen in specific areas.

Provinces such as Zamora in Castilla y León have seen their population drop by more than 31 percent during that period, according to the population figures released by the Spanish National Institute of Statistics (INE), while others such as the Balearic Islands have doubled their population.

As a result of this, town halls in many villages have been trying to attract more people to go and live there either by offering incentives, attractive rental prices, or detailing the jobs available or the types of businesses they need. 

If you feel like you would enjoy a slower pace of life and want to help give back to a small Spanish community, then there are several ways you can find out what different villages are offering, and which one would suit you.

There are several lists in both local and international media of Spanish villages that will pay you to move there, and while many of these are no longer offering these schemes, there are places where you can find out what’s currently being offered.

READ ALSO – VERIFIED: Is it true these Spanish villages are paying people to move there?

The website HolaPueblo.com is a great resource to help you discover these types of villages and find out what they offer.

According to the site, despite Spain’s territorial disparity there has been a recent shift in people interested in making a change of life towards more rural communities, attracted by a healthier and more sustainable life alongside nature.

The website includes a map of Spain with many of Spain’s depopulated villages. Each one you click on will bring up various information for you on what the village is like and what it offers. 

Screenshot showing HolaPueblo’s map of villages that are looking for new residents and bright minds.

As well as describing the town, the site details the prices of properties to rent or to buy, the internet speed for those who need to work online, the types of jobs available, the types of businesses the municipality wants to attract or ones that will do well, the services available in the village and internet speeds.

There are villages across much of the Spanish territory looking for new residents, in Galicia, the Basque Country, Castilla y León, the Valencia region, Andalusia and Castilla-La Mancha.

For example, the village of Villarramiel in Burgos needs companies that can transform leather into finished products, active tourism companies, home delivery and other services for the elderly, private transport businesses and maintenance companies such as plumbing and masonry.

Near the beautiful city of Ronda, the village of Cartamija wants new residents to develop their tourist accommodation and industry, offering in return cheap land, easy permits and financial help. 

The village of Lastras de Cuéllar in Segovia is offering houses for rent for as little as €300 as well as seven different rooms for co-working. The neighbours together with the City Council have also created the Lastras Vive Rural Association with the aim of helping families interested in settling in the municipality, providing information on housing, subsidies for entrepreneurship, and details on the municipality.  

Each village has its individual preferences for the type of skills and business ideas new residents can bring with them, from food and wine production, to plumbing, tourism or teaching.

The website updates its information regularly, so you can find all the latest details and offers from the particular villages you’re interested in or simply get inspiration and discover which village might suit you and the new lifestyle you’re looking for.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

SELF-EMPLOYED

Self-employed in Spain: Do I have to register and pay tax if I earn below minimum wage?

It’s illegal to earn below the minimum wage in Spain if you’re a full-time employee, but if you’re an 'autónomo' do you still have to register and pay tax when you're not earning much money?

Published: 18 October 2022 14:33 CEST
Self-employed in Spain: Do I have to register and pay tax if I earn below minimum wage?

Being an autónomo (self-employed worker) in Spain can be challenging, given the high social security payments you have to pay every month and the bureaucracy that’s involved.

But is it actually necessary to register and pay tax if you’re earning below the minimum wage every month? 

In 2022, Spain’s Interprofessional Minimum Wage (SMI) is €1,000 per month if you’re paid in 14 instalments and 1,116 if you’re paid in 12 instalments throughout the year.

According to the Spanish news site The Objective, two-thirds of self-employed workers in Spain, around 2.2 million of the 3.3 million registered, earn below minimum wage.  

Currently, contract workers in Spain who earn €22,000 or above must present an income tax return and those whose annual income is less than €22,000 will be exempt from filing a tax return.

However, if you’re autónomo, you will still need to complete file la declaración de la renta, even if you have earned under €22,000.

The question of whether you need to register as self-employed in Span and pay tax even if you earn minimal amounts has been asked over and over again and is a bit of a grey area, with many lawyers not even being able to give a straight answer.

Take freelancers who are just starting out and are in the process of growing their business but who are not yet making enough sales to reach minimum wage. It could also be self-employed workers who are going through a period of financial difficulty or those who only work periodically such as language teachers, who may only give a few classes a week.

What does Spanish law say?

In 2007 the Supreme Court issued a ruling stating that it was not necessary to register as autónomo if you’re earning below minimum wage. Since then, there have been several self-employed workers who have won cases arguing and proving that they earned less than the SMI. 

However, there is no exact law on this and in 2018, Spain’s Social Security department issued a ruling stressing that everyone had to register as self-employed, regardless of the amount they earn.

READ ALSO: Why you should be raising your rates if you’re self-employed in Spain

According to InfoAutonomos, a website designed to help Spain’s self-employed: “The problem arises because the obligation to register as self-employed is independent of the level of income and the time dedicated to a work activity”.

Spanish Social Security legislation states that “you must register as self-employed if you regularly, personally and directly carry out an economic activity for profit, without being subject to an employment contract, even if you use the paid service of other people, whether or not you are the owner of an individual or family business”.

This means that you are supposed to register if you work on a regular basis, but you could still be earning below the minimum wage, whether you are working 40 hours a week or just for two afternoons a week.

The reality is that if you are not registered properly then you cannot legally issue invoices to clients in Spain and therefore cannot be earning anyway. You can issue invoices to clients abroad though, but may still not be earning enough to meet the Spanish minimum wage

Even if you do not exceed Spain’s SMI, if you issue invoices every month, Spain’s Seguridad Social Ministry and the Hacienda tax agency can potentially find out if you’re not registered. Other companies who you invoice will have a record that they’ve paid you and this will be submitted along with their quarterly tax returns.

There could be hefty fines to pay if you’re not registered when you’re supposed to be, but the amount will depend on individual circumstances. 

READ MORE: What are the fines and prison sentences for tax evasion in Spain?

Social Security payments

The main issue with having to register as an autónomo when you’re earning so little is that you have to pay monthly social security fees, regardless of how much you earn each month.

This means that someone who is earning below minimum wage is still having to fork out 289 per month (60 for the first year). Even if they earn nothing one month, they are still obliged to pay the social security fee.

Although these payments are set to change in 2023, those earning below minimum wage are still going to have to pay out a considerable amount. 

READ ALSO:

What about paying taxes?

As an autónomo you pay your taxes every quarter as well as VAT.

You will pay 19 percent income tax on yearly earnings from 0 up to 12,450, 25 percent on earnings from 12,451 to €20,200, 30 percent on earnings from 20,201 up to 35,200 and 37 percent from 35,201 up to 60,000.

As you can see, this means that even if you’re earning below the minimum wage and get less than 12,450 per year, you still have to pay 19 percent in tax. 

When you fill out your yearly tax return, usually in June for the previous year, then Spanish authorities will calculate how much tax you’ve paid in total. If you’ve paid too much, which is likely if you earn below minimum wage, then you will get paid some of your tax back. What you won’t get back though are the social security payments.

What are the solutions? 

It is quite difficult as there are one-size-fits-all solutions, only certain actions you can take to make the financial situation easier for you.  

You can deregister from being autónomo up to three times per year. This means that if you think there are certain months you will be earning below the SMI, then you can deregister.  

READ MORE: How to de-register as autónomo in Spain

However, instead of just not declaring amounts earned, you invoice for them later when you do register. If you can make sure you hold out and invoice for several payments together, you can make sure you earn enough for that month to be able to pay the social security fee and the tax.  

Keep in mind that even though you are paying out a lot, there are several benefits to registering as self-employed and paying your social security and taxes. You are eligible for state healthcare, you can get sick pay, plus maternity or paternity pay.

You may also be able to get special financial benefits, as what happened during the Covid-19 pandemic when lots of autónomo saw their earnings drop dramatically and got help from the government (but only if they were registered).

SHOW COMMENTS