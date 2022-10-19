For members
WORKING IN SPAIN
How to find Spanish villages that are helping people to move there
If you're thinking of making a move to the Spanish countryside and giving back to a rural community, here's how you can find the villages attracting new residents with incentives and what they're looking for in return.
Published: 19 October 2022 17:23 CEST
Spanish villages helping you to move there. Photo: Makalu / Pixabay
For members
SELF-EMPLOYED
Self-employed in Spain: Do I have to register and pay tax if I earn below minimum wage?
It’s illegal to earn below the minimum wage in Spain if you’re a full-time employee, but if you’re an 'autónomo' do you still have to register and pay tax when you're not earning much money?
Published: 18 October 2022 14:33 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments