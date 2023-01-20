Read news from:
WORKING IN SPAIN

In Numbers: Where are Spain’s self-employed foreign workers from?

The number of foreigners registered as autónomo in Spain continued to grow in 2022, but how many are there, which countries do they come from and what industries do they work in?

Published: 20 January 2023 13:14 CET
Where are Spain's self-employed workers from? Photo: Daniel Thomas / Unsplash

Spain is not an easy country to be self-employed in with high social security fees, high tax rates, lots of bureaucracy forcing you to hire an accountant and the need to submit tax returns five times a year. 

Despite this, the latest government stats show that Spain has around 3.3 million registered freelancers and many foreigners choose to set up businesses and become self-employed here too. 

READ ALSO – Self-employed in Spain: What you should know about being ‘autónomo’

The number of foreign professionals who chose Spain to set up their own businesses and become self-employed in 2022 continued to grow. 

The latest data from the affiliation to the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers (RETA) published by Social Security, reveals an increase of 20,293 foreign self-employed workers last year, reaching a total of 406,382 self-employed workers from other countries.

Out of these, 162,066 are from the EU. According to the stats, the majority of EU self-employed workers in Spain hail from Romania, Italy and Germany. Romania takes the lead with 45,061 self-employed workers in Spain, followed by Italy with 35,879 and then Germany with 17,266. 

The remaining 244,316 foreign freelance workers were from non-EU countries. The majority of these were from China with a total of 62,045. Morocco came in second place with 27,313, then the UK with 26,589. In fourth place was Venezuela with 17,056 and then Colombia, which, at the end of last year, had 11,759 registered freelancers in Spain. 

“This is a record figure, which has never been seen before, and it is good news that shows that foreigners want to contribute and continue working,” Guillermo Guerrero, director of the Emprender Siendo Extranjero association, told the newspaper Autónomos y Emprendedor.

Guerrero believes the main cause of the record number of self-employed foreigners in Spain was due to the change to the Immigration Law, which came into force in August 2022, and means that immigrants can now obtain a residence permit or gain access to temporary residence due to labour ties. The reform also now allows foreign students to start contributing as self-employed.

READ ALSO: Will you pay more under Spain’s new social security rates for self-employed?

The growth in the number of foreigners registered as freelancers in 2022 lies in stark contrast to the figures for the total number of self-employed workers in Spain in 2022, which was the lowest number seen in a decade. 

Lorenzo Amor, president of the National Federation of Self-Employed Workers Associations (ATA), described last year’s closure as “terrible”, and said that this could be “an early indicator of how the situation will evolve in the coming months.”

Who are the self-employed foreigners in Spain?

At the end of 2022, 252,412 foreign freelancers were men, compared to 153,970 women. This means that 62 percent of self-employed workers from outside Spain are men, a proportion that is similar to the autónomos in Spain as a whole, where women represent only around 36 percent. 

The majority of these work in the commerce sector, with 99,273 registered at the end of 2022. This is followed by those in the hospitality industry, with 69,920, construction with 56,550, and other services with 30,774.

The stats also show the majority of self-employed foreigners live in Catalonia and Madrid followed by Valencia, Andalusia, the Canary Islands, and the Balearic Islands. 

JOBS

The jobs in Spain that will be most in demand in 2023

If you're thinking of coming to work in Spain or you're already here and are looking for a new job or career change, here are the jobs that will be in demand in 2023.

Published: 19 January 2023 16:09 CET
Updated: 19 January 2023 17:10 CET
The new year is a time when many start thinking about getting a job, possibly changing careers or making plans for a future move

According to the Spanish site El Economista, 2023 isn’t looking like it’s going to be a great year for employment in general, due to the current economic situation around the world and the fact that big tech companies in the US have already started to lay off some of their employees. 

Despite this, there has been an upward growth trend in certain careers and positions in some industries, and the professional business network, LinkedIn has listed 25 jobs that it believes will be in demand in Spain in 2023. 

These are the jobs that have grown the most in the last five years and are expected to be big in 2023.

This list can provide you with insight into which industries you can find long-term opportunities in, as well as helping you to identify the most in-demand skills and availability of positions. 

According to LinkedIn, out of this list, the ones involved in the cybersecurity, sales, logistics, financial and sustainability sectors are the ones with the most professional opportunities heading into 2023.

While many of these jobs may require you to speak Spanish, there are many international companies in Spain, particularly in the big cities of Madrid and Barcelona where it may not be necessary. 

READ ALSO – Not just English teaching: The jobs you can do in Spain without speaking Spanish

Sales Specialist
Sales specialists help to improve sales and overall business growth, they are in charge of developing and implementing sales strategy, new client development and the retention of clients or members, among other tasks. 

Account Executive
Account executives can work in many different industries, but are primarily responsible for helping businesses to grow by finding leads and closing sales deals with new or existing clients. 

Cybersecurity Analyst and Cybersecurity Engineer
Cybersecurity analysts work in defending a company against cybercrime. They help protect computer networks, both hardware and software from cyber attacks and unauthorised access. Cybersecurity engineers help create software that protects against cyber attacks.  

Growth Manager
A growth manager is in charge of increasing business revenue and is involved with attracting new customers or clients. 

Sustainability Consultant
Sustainability consultants are becoming more and more important as the world tries to assess its relationship with the planet and become greener. It’s their job to help businesses become more environmentally responsible. 

Business Development Manager
Business development managers are tasked with driving business growth within a company and are very similar to growth managers. 

Logistics Expert
A logistics expert is someone who handles the warehouse and shipping operations for a company.

Customer Relations Manager
Relatively self-explanatory, customer relations managers are in charge of client retention and making sure that clients stay happy by solving their issues. 

Site Reliability Engineer
A professional who aims to create a link between development and IT operations.

Artificial Intelligence Engineer
A job that is going to become more important in the future, an AI engineer is an IT expert who develops software and products that are capable of carrying out artificial intelligence. 

Solutions Engineer
In this role, you’ll work alongside a salesperson to discover a customer’s business challenges and help them create solutions. 

Cloud Systems Engineer
Become a cloud systems engineer and you’ll be developing and implementing new cloud services as well establishing a secure cloud network. 

Data Engineer
Data engineers are in charge of designing, maintaining, and optimising data, so that it can be collated and transformed into manageable information.

Investment Banking Analyst
An entry-level job in the world of finance, investment banking analysts provide support to associates and investment bankers. 

Head of Clinical Trials
Spain has been conducting its own clinical trials during the pandemic and even created its own Covid-19 vaccine. The head of clinical trials is the person who manages all the necessary tests involved. 

Supply Chain Expert
The supply chain expert is responsible for coordinating shipments and works to improve supply chain processes at a company or organisation.

Software Engineering Consultants
Software engineer consultants are typically hired by companies to advise and help design software that solves business problems. They are usually senior-level positions. 

Director of Engineering
The director of engineering must lead the engineering department of a company and is in charge of hiring, project management, and budgets. 

Back-end Developer
Back-end developers are coders who work on the content management creation systems behind the running of a website. 

User Experience Researcher
UX researchers work with UX designers and user interface designers to help advise on the design and usability of websites and apps. 

DevOps Engineer
A DevOps engineer introduces processes throughout the development of a piece of software from coding right through to the finished product.   

Delivery Manager
A senior position, a delivery manager is accountable for the performance of the team and must keep them all on track. 

Platform Engineer
Platform engineers are responsible for designing and building workflows that enable self-service capabilities for software.

Social Media Marketing Manager
A popular job in recent years, a social media marketing manager aims to improve a company’s brand by interacting with customers on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. 

