For members
WORKING IN SPAIN
In Numbers: Where are Spain’s self-employed foreign workers from?
The number of foreigners registered as autónomo in Spain continued to grow in 2022, but how many are there, which countries do they come from and what industries do they work in?
Published: 20 January 2023 13:14 CET
Where are Spain's self-employed workers from? Photo: Daniel Thomas / Unsplash
For members
JOBS
The jobs in Spain that will be most in demand in 2023
If you're thinking of coming to work in Spain or you're already here and are looking for a new job or career change, here are the jobs that will be in demand in 2023.
Published: 19 January 2023 16:09 CET
Updated: 19 January 2023 17:10 CET
Updated: 19 January 2023 17:10 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments