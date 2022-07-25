Read news from:
Austria
WORKING IN SPAIN

Will you pay more under Spain’s new social security rates for self-employed?

Spain’s autónomos will soon pay monthly social security fees based on how much they earn, instead of a fixed rate, the Spanish government has confirmed. So will you end up paying more or less?

Published: 25 July 2022 15:49 CEST
Will you pay more under Spain's new social security rates for self-employed?
Will you pay more or less in social security fees? Photo: Bench Accounting / Unsplash

Autónomos or the self-employed in Spain have it tough, having to pay one of the highest social security contributions in Europe, on top of income tax. However, this is all about to change. For some it will mean they will end up paying less in social security fees, but for others it will mean paying considerably more, making the situation even tougher.

Currently, autónomos have to pay a minimum contribution base of €294 per month after they have been registered as self-employed for two years, regardless of how much they earn.

For the first year, they will pay €60 a month, and during the second year it rises progressively to reach €294.

But this is all set to change because on July 20th, the government confirmed that after months of negotiations, they had come to a final agreement with self-employment groups ATA, UPTA and Uatae.

Instead of there being a fixed rate of €294, the fee will go down progressively to €200 a month for lower earners and progressively higher – up to €590 a month – for higher earners.

Spain’s Ministry of Employment and Social Security will also change the rates for each group of earners every year. So far they have revealed what these rates will be for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025. 

Find out below if this means that you will be paying more or less in social security fees from next year.

Essentially this shows that anyone earning under €1,300 per month will be paying less in social security fees, with those earning €1166.70 to €1,300 a month paying just €3 less than they do now.

Those earning between €1,300 and €1,700 will pay the same amount as they do now – €294 per month, while anyone earning over €1,700 will be paying more.

According to the government, of the three million self-employed workers in Spain 2.4 million earn under €1,700 per month, meaning that the majority will see their social security contributions staying the same or reduced.

They say that these changes will benefit two out of every three self-employed people in Spain.

While this is of course good news, it’s the mid to high earners who will be affected by the changes the most.

High earners, those earning €4,000 per month will have to pay out €300 or more in social security fees, but it’s mid earners that will end up being the worst off.

For example, an autónomo who is just starting to be financially stable and earning €2,030 per month will end up paying €390 per month by 2025, which is €76 more than they currently pay.

It means that autónomos may not want to take on more work for fear that it will push them over the threshold and they’ll have to pay more in fees and it may also encourage more people to be paid under the table, referred to as ‘trabajo en negro‘ or ‘working in the black’ in Spain.

Self-employed in Spain already pay some of the highest contributions in Europe

Many self-employed people in Spain already believe the system is unfair because they pay a lot more in social security contributions than their European neighbours, and many are now set to pay even more.

In Germany for example, a self-employed worker with a monthly income of less than €1,700 pays nothing. Anyone earning over this amount pays a fee of €170.

In the UK, national insurance contributions start at £3.05 a week, or £158.60 a year. Those earning over £9,568 will pay 9 percent on profits up to £50,270 and 2 percent more on profits after that.

More benefits

While those in Spain do end up paying more, they also gain more too. Health care, sick pay, maternity and paternity benefits and pensions are all available to self-employed workers here.

This is not the case in many other European countries, who may have to pay extra for health insurance or do not get any maternity or paternity benefits if they’re self-employed.

WORKING IN SPAIN

What do Spain’s labour laws say about working in extreme heat?

Is it legal to work in extremely hot conditions in Spain? Are there temperature limits? And does existing legislation apply to both indoor and outdoor work? Here's what workers in Spain need to know about their rights in this regard.

Published: 21 July 2022 09:37 CEST
What do Spain's labour laws say about working in extreme heat?

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez confirmed that Spain’s 10-day heatwave has left “more than 500 people dead”

One of these was a street cleaner, who died while working in Madrid on Friday July 15th as a result of heat stroke in temperatures over 40°C. 

Working in sweltering conditions is not only very difficult but can be dangerous too, so what are your rights as an employee and what does Spanish law say about working in extreme temperatures?

Working indoors

In indoor workspaces, where people are seated such as in an office, the law states that the temperature must be between 17°C and 27°C. 

And in those indoor workspaces where light work is carried out and people are moving around most of the time, it must be between 14°C and 25°C.

That means that legislation on working in extreme temperatures applies to both hot and cold weather.

The law also states that the humidity should be between 30 and 70 percent, except in places where there is a risk of static electricity, in which case the minimum should be 50 percent.

Spain’s Royal Decree 486/1997 annex V also states that there should be fresh water available in the workplace for all employees.

As the law was created in 1997, there are no such temperature limits set for remote workers or the self-employed (autónomos) who may not be able to keep their home office below 27°C if they don’t have air-conditioning.

READ ALSO: Ceiling fan vs air con in Spain: Which offers the better price-coolness ratio?

Working outdoors

It’s usually those who are working outdoors who are most affected by the heat, but surprisingly there aren’t any specific laws in Spain about working in extreme temperatures outside.

“There is no rule that establishes temperature limits to work outside,” confirms José de las Morenas, Secretary of Occupational Health for Spain’s General Union of Workers (UGT). 

However, several other experts, including Carmen Mancheño – Secretary of Occupational Health of one Spain’s main trade unions CCOO, agree that Spain’s Law on Prevention of Occupational Risks is enough to protect those working outdoors.  

Article 21 of this law states: “The worker will have the right to interrupt their activity and leave the workplace, if necessary, if they consider that said activity entails a serious and imminent risk to life or health”.  

Working in extremely hot conditions outdoors is definitely considered a health risk, meaning that workers are allowed to stop when they feel the heat is too much and it’s affecting their health. 

It’s worth keeping in mind though that lawyers say that this law is rarely resorted to and has to be completely justified.  

There may not be any set temperature limits for outdoor workers, but the law states that companies who are employing people to work outside must provide free equipment to protect them from the sun such as a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen.

They must also make sure there are places to rest in the shade, allow breaks when necessary and ensure employees are not working during the hottest part of the day.

On Tuesday July 19th, after the death of the street cleaner in Madrid, several city employers, as well as workers’ unions (CCOO, UGT and CGT), agreed upon a plan of action for outdoor workers during a heatwave. 

They have established three alert levels. Normal temperatures will indicate a green level, where companies must provide basic protection.

If temperatures rise above 36°C a yellow warning will be issued and shifts will change to the evening when it’s cooler.

Air-conditioned vehicles will be used and those who don’t have air-conditioned vehicles will have 10-minute breaks every hour to cool down. 

If temperatures rise above 39°C, an orange alert is issued meaning those who carry out manual labour outdoors will have shifts cancelled or changed to later and workers must go in pairs, never alone. 

What can I do if I feel it’s too hot to work and it’s affecting my health?

If you’re working indoors, it should be easy enough to check what the temperature is and ask your employers to increase the power of the air conditioner, thus cooling the air to less than 27°C. 

If you are a remote worker, you should check how hot your home office or lounge is and inform your boss if you feel it’s over the limit and it’s affecting the way you work. If you don’t have an air conditioner or an adequate fan at home or can’t afford one, it may be a reasonable request for your company to be able to provide a fan for you to work at home. 

For those working outside, it’s important to speak up if you feel unwell and let your employer know if you feel that the extreme heat is putting your health at risk. Make sure you are provided with all the necessary equipment and are given enough breaks with plenty of water and shade. 

SHOW COMMENTS