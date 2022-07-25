For members
WORKING IN SPAIN
Will you pay more under Spain’s new social security rates for self-employed?
Spain’s autónomos will soon pay monthly social security fees based on how much they earn, instead of a fixed rate, the Spanish government has confirmed. So will you end up paying more or less?
Published: 25 July 2022 15:49 CEST
Will you pay more or less in social security fees? Photo: Bench Accounting / Unsplash
WORKING IN SPAIN
What do Spain’s labour laws say about working in extreme heat?
Is it legal to work in extremely hot conditions in Spain? Are there temperature limits? And does existing legislation apply to both indoor and outdoor work? Here's what workers in Spain need to know about their rights in this regard.
Published: 21 July 2022 09:37 CEST
