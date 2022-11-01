Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

PROPERTY

Stricter requirements and screenings: Why it’s getting harder to rent in Spain

Demand for apartments to rent is growing, especially in Spain’s big cities, but it is also becoming increasingly difficult to find one due to strict rules and prerequisites.

Published: 1 November 2022 17:58 CET
Stricter requirements and screenings: Why it’s getting harder to rent in Spain
Why renting is getting harder in Spain. Photo: Jilbert Ebrahimi / Unsplash

The apartment is not open to people who work remotely, you need a contract of at least €2,100 per month, you need to be over 35 years old, you need an annual income of over €25,000 and you need to prove you’ve been working non-stop over the past two years.

These are just some of the unrealistic demands agencies and landlords and have been asking tenants recently across Spain. 

Increase in cost

According to the latest data, the average price of rental housing in Spain was €1,169 per month last month in September 2022, which represents an increase of 3.85 percent compared to August.

The values ​​vary depending on the city. In Barcelona, it stands at €2,312, in Madrid at €1,776 and in Valencia and San Sebastián above €1,300.

The price stood at €11.2 per square meter which is, 6.4 percent more than in 2021 and not far from the peak, which was seen two years before that.

In the case of Madrid city, the figure for September stood at €16.3/m2, which marks a year-on-year increase of 10.8 percent; and in Barcelona at €17.8/m2, with an increase of 20.3 percent. 

According to the housing website Fotocasa prices in the capital of Madrid have reached “historic highs”, and not only in the centre but also in the outlying municipalities.

READ ALSO: How much can my landlord legally increase my rent by in Spain?

Waitlists

The increase in demand for places to rent means that there are now long waitlists in some cities in Spain. People are missing out on rentals if they can’t make the viewing straight away.

And when they are able to get to a viewing, they’re having to make a decision on the spot and sign right away, because if they take a few days to think it over, they will lose out.

Agencies are also reporting that many young people are signing rental contracts without even going for viewings as they’re too worried they’ll miss out.

This is not just happening in places such as Madrid and Barcelona, but also in nearby commuter towns or even small towns nowhere near these hubs, such as Ferrol in Galicia.

READ ALSO: Where are the cheapest places in Spain to rent a two-bedroom flat in 2022?

More requirements

The greater demand for homes means that landlords can afford to become more choosy and are adding more and more requirements for people to be able to rent their properties.

Some of the most common demands are that tenants must demonstrate job stability, have a minimum level of income, be of a certain age and be willing to put down a considerably large deposit. But more and more requirements are being added by landlords all the time.

In Madrid for example, tenants are being asked for salaries of around €2,100, proof of work life in recent years, renters insurance and real estate agency fees.

According to the tech website Xataka if your rent is €1,776 per month and you add the agency fees and a one-month deposit, this would rise to €5,300, which you would need to pay out at the start. Many people are unable to spend these large sums all at once.  

READ ALSO: How to rent a property in Spain without a job contract

Not everyone is eligible  

Reports in the Spanish press have said that some landlords are going even further and discounting some tenants from the outset.

Examples include that they need be over 35 years old, that they pay the IBI (yearly property tax), which in Madrid is an average of €439 and they are prohibiting people who work from home.  

Many of these are increasingly difficult, especially for those who are not allowed to work from home, as many remote jobs increased during the pandemic.

Some potential renters are even having to undergo interviews and send in CVs to rent an apartment, a practice which has become common in places like New York, but up until now was very rare in Spain.

Looking ahead to 2023  

To help with the costs of inflation and to stop landlords from increasing rental prices as much as they want, the Spanish Government established a limit of a two percent rise.

This, however, is a temporary measure, and people are concerned as to what will happen afterward if inflation continues.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

PROPERTY

Is getting rental default insurance worth it for landlords in Spain?

One situation that many landlords worry about is what if my tenants can’t pay the rent because of some extenuating circumstance. One way of putting your mind at ease is to get rental default insurance – but is it worth it?

Published: 1 November 2022 16:24 CET
Is getting rental default insurance worth it for landlords in Spain?

If your tenants are no longer able to pay rent because they lose their job, fall ill or have to quit their work because they need to look after a family member, it can cause a difficult situation.

As a landlord, you want to be understanding, but renting out your property may also be your business and most likely you rely on the income to pay your monthly bills.

So, what can you do?

You can protect yourself by getting rental default insurance, which does exactly what sounds like – it allows homeowners to protect themselves against possible non-payment.  

What is it and how does it work? 

The insurance policy guarantees that homeowners can continue collecting the rental income, even if the tenant stops paying. It offers an alternative to requesting hefty deposits from renters, that they often can’t afford.  

Many insurance companies also offer an additional service, which is a study of a tenant’s financial situation, as a way of preventing these types of situations.

These policies also offer a lot more than just covering unpaid rent though, they also include lawyers’ fees, legal advice, payment for a locksmith in case of eviction, and compensation for vandalism. They can also act as a mediator between the landlord and the tenant.

Is it necessary?

According to the latest data available, luckily this claim is not made often. It accounts for around six percent of insurance claims, while the other 94 percent are other claims due to property damage for example.

The low rate of claims is partly thanks to the types of financial studies being carried out.

However, these incidents have been increasing according to the Rental Home Owners Association and the Delinquent Tenant File, particularly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and now inflation is making it more difficult for tenants to keep up with rental payments too.  

The latest data from the Spanish Rental Insurance Observatory (OESA) revealed that the number of landlords who took out this insurance in 2020, almost doubled.

They predict that around 30 percent of rental contracts signed in 2021 included this type of insurance and in the big cities of Madrid and Barcelona, it’s estimated to be around 40 percent.

Cost

One factor to keep in mind is the price. Rental default insurance is far more expensive than other types of insurance for landlords.

In general, the cost of the insurance is equivalent to 3-5 percent of the rental value. A report published by Unespa, employers of insurance companies in Spain, each case generates an average loss of €3,179, while damages generate a loss of €336.

Opinions  

Last year, the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) analysed the services offered by agencies that guarantee the collection of rental income. In conclusion, the agency recommended avoiding hiring these companies, given that “a well-informed owner can manage the rental satisfactorily and cover the risk of non-payment through a good insurance policy, at a lower cost”. 

However, they were mostly saying that you could save money if you manage all the rental services yourself without hiring an agency at all.

José Ramón Zurdo, general director of the firm Negotiating Rental Agency denied these claims saying that “a large part of the rental problems originate from poor management”.

What do I need to look out for when getting this insurance? 

According to the Spanish Rental Insurance Observatory (OESA), there are several points you need to look at when buying this insurance.

  • You need to confirm that the product offered is really insurance. Many private companies offer rental guarantees under the guise of insurance when they really are not.
  • You can check if the company is legit and what its financial situation is like by looking at the General Directorate of Insurance, Funds and Pensions (DGSFP).
  • Hire the rental policy through an insurance brokerage, which helps you find the best type of insurance for you. 
  • Find out what other coverage the policy includes in addition to non-payment such as lawyer and solicitor expenses if you to go to court.
  • Hire a specialised policy, not linked to regular home insurance. 
  • Opt for insurance for at least one year. This is because, due to the usual in the case of non-payment of rent, a contract for a period of fewer than twelve months would be insufficient to cover all the money not received during the unpaid months.
  • Renew the insurance every year. According to the OESA, “it is usual to pay the first year and then decide not to renew because the tenants are trusted.” But as the situations change, there is still a risk. 

What do I need to contract this insurance? 

In order to take out the rental default insurance, a study of the tenant’s solvency must be approved and they will not be able to spend more than 40 percent of their income on rent.

If the tenants are salaried employees you’ll need their last two pay slips, an employment contract, ID and an application form signed by the tenants.

If the tenants are self-employed they will need to show their last income tax return, the last two social security payments, ID and a signed application.

And if the tenants are pensioners, they will need to show a pension certificate issued by Social Security, ID and a signed application.

SHOW COMMENTS