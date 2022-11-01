For members
PROPERTY
Stricter requirements and screenings: Why it’s getting harder to rent in Spain
Demand for apartments to rent is growing, especially in Spain’s big cities, but it is also becoming increasingly difficult to find one due to strict rules and prerequisites.
Published: 1 November 2022 17:58 CET
Why renting is getting harder in Spain. Photo: Jilbert Ebrahimi / Unsplash
PROPERTY
Is getting rental default insurance worth it for landlords in Spain?
One situation that many landlords worry about is what if my tenants can’t pay the rent because of some extenuating circumstance. One way of putting your mind at ease is to get rental default insurance – but is it worth it?
Published: 1 November 2022 16:24 CET
