RENTING IN SPAIN

How much can my landlord legally increase my rent by in Spain?

What’s the maximum amount Spanish landlords can increase the monthly rent of tenants by? Is there any legislation in Spain to protect renters from spiralling inflation? And when is it not legal for landlords to put up the rent?

Published: 19 August 2022 10:07 CEST
how much can landlord increasy my rent by in spain
Before the Spanish government put the cap in place, the average increase in rents in Spain was €53 more per month when tied to the 7.6 percent CPI rate. (Photo by Cristina Quicler / AFP)

In March 2022, the Spanish government introduced what was intended to be a short-term cap on increasing rent prices.

It was one tool in an arsenal of measures attempting to soften the blow of record inflation and skyrocketing prices affecting Spaniards, including a €16-billion subsidies package and a 20 cent per litre discount on fuel.

In Spain, when renewing rental contracts landlords have the right to increase the price of the rent according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the figured used to measure inflation.

The CPI rate effectively acts as an upper limit on how much monthly rents can be increased by for housing rental contract renewals, according to Spain’s current Urban Leases Law.

But with inflation at 7 percent in March (in July it increased to a staggering 10.8 percent, an almost 40 year high), the Spanish government were keen to stop landlords from trying to hike rents in line with the unnaturally high inflation rate.

Before the government put the cap in place, the average increase in rents in Spain was €53 more per month when tied to the 7.6 percent CPI rate.

That would add €636 more to rent bills over a year, an amount many in Spain cannot afford to pay.

How much can my landlord in Spain put up the rent?

To try and stop landlords putting up rents by 8, 9 or 10 percent (in line with inflation) the government introduced Royal Decree-Law 6/2022, a temporary limit on a housing rental contract clause that allows landlords to increase the amounts of rents to only 2 percent more than the price previously outlined in the contract.

The cap was initially intended to last until the summer, but with the economic outlook worsening since March, the Spanish government unsurprisingly decided to extend the measure until the end of the year.

The 2 percent figure is tied to the ‘Competitiveness Guarantee Index’ (IGC). The IGC is another economic measure published by Spain’s national statistic body, the INE, and its regulations have upper and lower limits, meaning that the index can never be less than 0 percent or more than 2 percent.

That means, even when the IGC exceeds 2 percent, as it has done recently, 2 percent is taken as a reference value as was done with relation to the rent cap.

Which rentals are affected?

The 2 percent limit includes all rental contracts signed under the Urban Leases Law 29/1994, effectively applying to all rental contracts signed from January 1st, 1995 until December 31st 2022.

It remains to be seen if the Spanish government will further extent the cap into 2023.

Is it always legal for a landlord in Spain to increase the rent?

Yes, but only in certain circumstances. Putting aside the economic turbulence, Spain’s Urban Leasing Law allows the monthly rent paid by a tenant to be updated in accordance with the IPC.

However, this can only be done if previously agreed between tenant and landlord and it must be clearly stated in the contract that the rent is subject to IPC changes.

In such cases, the lessor must wait for the first year of tenancy to have been completed for the IPC rise to be applied, and from then on only once a year and based on the most updated IPC amount. 

So if the tenancy contract was signed in February 2021 for example, the prearranged IPC update in the following years should also be in February.

Landlords can therefore not increase the rent several times a year or every month based on varying IPC rates.

But skyrocketing inflation has changed all that, for now. Due to the government decree, the maximum amount any landlord can increase the rent on a private rental is capped at 2 percent until the end of the 2022.

For members

PROPERTY

Why are Spanish homes so dark?

Despite being known for its year-long sunny weather, Spain is the EU country with the fewest homes with natural light, often intentionally. Why is it that when it comes to spending time at home, Spaniards seem to love being in the dark?

Published: 3 August 2022 10:10 CEST
Updated: 7 August 2022 07:28 CEST
Why are Spanish homes so dark?

Spain – the land of sunshine. The country gets between 2,500 and 3,000 hours of sun per year on average, almost double the 1,600 hours the UK gets, for example.

You’d probably assume that finding a bright apartment in such a sunny country would be a piece of cake, but unless you’re renting or buying a modern home, it might be trickier than you realise.

More than one in ten Spaniards live in dwellings they feel are “too dark” – the highest percentage among all EU countries, according to figures from Eurostat.

As far as dark homes go, Spain is head and shoulders above the EU average of 5.9 percent, and higher than other nations with a high rate of gloomy homes such as France (9.5 percent), Malta (9.4 percent) and Hungary (7.7 percent).

At the other end of the brightly lit spectrum, it’s no surprise to see that countries with cloudier skies and darker winters such as Norway, Slovakia, Estonia, Czechia and the Netherlands have homes that let in plenty of natural light, and yet Spain’s sun-kissed Mediterranean neighbours Italy and Cyprus do make the most of the readily available light.

Dark homes are almost twice as common in Spain as the EU average. Graph: Eurostat.

So why are Spanish homes so dark?

Is it a case of hiding away from the sun, and keeping cool during the summer months? Or is it something else? 

Apartment blocks

The vast majority of Spaniards live in apartments as opposed to houses, often in tightly-packed cities with narrow streets.

In fact, in Spain 64.6 percent of the population lives in flats or apartments, second in the EU after Latvia (65.9 percent.)

By contrast the EU wide average is 46.1 percent.

By nature of apartment living, Spanish homes tend to get less sunlight.

Depending on whether they have an exterior or interior flat, they might not actually have a single window in the flat that faces the street.

If the apartment is on a lower floor, the chances of it receiving natural light are even lower. Internal patios can help to solve this to some extent, but only during the mid day and early afternoon hours. 

why are spanish homes so dark

A dark, narrow street in the centre of Palma de Mallorca. Photo: seth0s/Pixabay

Hot summers

During Spain’s scorching summer months, there’s no greater relief than stepping into a darkened apartment building lobby and feeling the temperature drop. 

In southern Spain, and in coastal regions, Spanish buildings were traditionally built to protect against the heat and hide away from the long sunny hours. White walled exteriors and dark interiors help to keep homes cool.

It’s often the case that bedrooms are put in the darkest, coolest part of the apartment, sometimes with just a box-window to allow for a breeze but no sunlight.

Spaniards’ obsession with blinds and shutters

Spain is pretty much the only country in Europe whose inhabitants still use blinds (persianas), even during the colder winter months.

In this case, rather than it just being down to keeping homes cool during the sweltering summer months, their usage is intrinsic to Spain’s Moorish past and the fact that they provide a degree of privacy from nosy neighbours. By contrast, northern Europeans with Calvinist roots such as the Dutch keep the curtains open to let in natural light and because historically speaking, keeping the inside of homes visible from the street represents not having anything to hide. But in Spain, the intimacy of one’s home is sacrosanct, especially when the neighbour in the apartment building opposite is less then ten metres away.

Keeping the blinds or shutters down also has the advantage of making it easier to have an afternoon nap (the siesta, of course) or to sleep in late after a long night out on the town. 

In any case, it seems hard to believe for some foreigners that many Spaniards are happy to live in the dark whilst spending time at home, regardless of whether they’re sleeping or not. 

A byproduct of this? Dark, gloomy homes.

why are spanish homes so dark

Spaniards aren’t fans of airing their dirty laundry, at least metaphorically speaking. Blinds have historically provided the privacy they’ve wanted from their homes. Photo: Quino Al/Unsplash

The long, dark corridors

Spanish apartments have plenty of quirks that seem odd to outsiders, from the light switches being outside of the room, the aforementioned shutters, the bottles of butane and last but not least, the never-ending corridors. 

Most Spanish homes built in the 19th and 20th century include these long pasillos running from the entrance to the end of the flat. They were meant to provide a separation between the main living spaces and the service rooms (kitchen, bathroom etc), easy access to all and better airing and light capabilities. But when the doors to the rooms are closed as often happens, these corridors become the opposite of what was intended: dark and airless.

Navigating these windowless corridors at night is akin to waking around blindfolded.

dark corridor spain

Light at the end of the tunnel? Dark corridors are a common feature of Spanish homes. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

Are Spaniards rethinking their dark homes?

Times are changing, and modern designs are experimenting with more spacious, light-filled, open-plan apartments, especially as the Covid-19 lockdown forced many Spaniards to reconsider their abodes. 

It’s also increasingly common to see property ads stressing that the property is diáfano, which means that natural light enters the home from all sides.

However, the vast majority of Spanish homes are still gloomy for the most part, often intentionally.

A combination of traditional building styles, the crowded nature of apartment block living, the use of shutters, the desire to keep homes private, and the long windowless corridors mean Spanish flats can seem dark if you’re new to the country, and with good reason.

Ultimately, it is worth remembering that Spanish society is one that largely lives its life outdoors. Living in smaller apartments, Spaniards generally spend less time at home and more time out and about in the street.

Native to a hot and sunny country as they are, Spaniards’ homes are a place of rest, relaxation and, crucially, sleep.

Spanish people have enough sunlight and heat in their lives; they like to live, therefore, in homes designed to keep cool and dark.

