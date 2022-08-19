For members
RENTING IN SPAIN
How much can my landlord legally increase my rent by in Spain?
What’s the maximum amount Spanish landlords can increase the monthly rent of tenants by? Is there any legislation in Spain to protect renters from spiralling inflation? And when is it not legal for landlords to put up the rent?
Published: 19 August 2022 10:07 CEST
Before the Spanish government put the cap in place, the average increase in rents in Spain was €53 more per month when tied to the 7.6 percent CPI rate. (Photo by Cristina Quicler / AFP)
For members
PROPERTY
Why are Spanish homes so dark?
Despite being known for its year-long sunny weather, Spain is the EU country with the fewest homes with natural light, often intentionally. Why is it that when it comes to spending time at home, Spaniards seem to love being in the dark?
Published: 3 August 2022 10:10 CEST
Updated: 7 August 2022 07:28 CEST
Updated: 7 August 2022 07:28 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments