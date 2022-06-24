For members
RENTING IN SPAIN
How to rent a property in Spain without a job contract
When looking to rent in Spain, property owners and estate agents often ask for a 'nómina' and work contract - something that can prove tricky if you're self-employed or not working. Here's how to prove your solvency and secure the rental.
Published: 24 June 2022 10:07 CEST
An 'aval bancario' (a bank guarantee) is one of the most effective ways of convincing a landlord or realtor to rent out a property to you. (Photo by MYCHELE DANIAU / AFP)
RENTING IN SPAIN
What is Spain’s rental allowance fund and how can I claim it?
The Spanish government offers rental help for low and medium income earners aged between 18-35, but what is the 'bono' rental fund and how can you claim it?
Published: 12 June 2022 16:04 CEST
