Do you really have to give up your original nationality if you become Spanish?
Which countries does Spain have dual nationality agreements with for citizenship applications through residency? Do you really have to give up your original nationality if there isn't a deal, and what can happen if you use your non-Spanish passport?
Published: 24 August 2022 15:31 CEST
Does Spain allow dual nationality? Photo: Brais Lorenzo / AFP
Shock as Spain tells foreigners how to cancel their criminal record
Spain's Justice Ministry has caused outrage after it sent out a tweet explaining how foreign nationals can cancel their criminal record online themselves in order to gain Spanish citizenship.
Published: 14 June 2022 13:24 CEST
