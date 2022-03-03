For members
SPANISH CITIZENSHIP
Step by step: how to apply for Spanish nationality
There are many reasons to apply for Spanish citizenship: from getting the right to vote in elections to faster airport queues - but the process can sometimes be long and confusing. Here's a list of the requirements, and a step by step guide for the application process.
Published: 3 March 2022 11:28 CET
Here are the steps to follow if you want to apply for Spanish nationality. Photo: Spain's Foreign Ministry
For members
SPANISH CITIZENSHIP
Seven reasons to get Spanish nationality (and four not to)
If you’re a long-term resident in Spain, the question of taking Spanish nationality might have crossed your mind. So what are the pros and cons of acquiring Spanish citizenship through residency according to a foreign resident who has done just that?
Published: 23 February 2022 17:11 CET
Updated: 26 February 2022 09:08 CET
Updated: 26 February 2022 09:08 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments