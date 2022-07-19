Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WILDFIRES

MAP: Where are wildfires raging in Spain?

Forest fires in Spain have destroyed 60,000 hectares of land in the past week and forced thousands of people to leave their homes. Here is where the blazes are currently causing the most damage as the country battles extremely high temperatures. 

Published: 19 July 2022 10:35 CEST
MAP: Where are wildfires raging in Spain?
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire next to the village of Tabara, near Zamora, northern Spain, on July 18, 2022. - Emergency services battled several wildfires as Spain remained in the grip of an exceptional heatwave that has seen temperatures reach 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Farenheit). (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

Spain is currently experiencing wildfires four times more destructive than the average for early July from 2006 to 2021.  

On July 18th, there were 33 active fires across mainland Spain as the country struggled with a nine-day heatwave that has killed 510 people due to heat-related causes

Neighbouring France and Portugal are also enduring equally rampant blazes as Europe endures some of the highest summer temperatures in recent memory.

The Spanish regions of Andalusia, Galicia, Castilla y León, La Rioja and Extremadura are bearing the brunt of the wildfires so far, although there are blazes in practically all other autonomous communities in mainland Spain.

One of the worst incendios (fires in Spanish) has taken place in the Sierra de Mijas area of Málaga province, destroying 2,000 hectares of forest and leading to the evacuation of 2,700 since it began on Friday. Fortunately, this blaze has now been declared under control.  

Although the scorching temperatures and dryness are contributing to the probability of forest fires across the country, authorities believe that in the vast majority of cases the blazes are being caused by human intervention, whether intentional or due to neglectful behaviour.

The map below, courtesy of Nasa, shows the active wildfires in Spain on Tuesday July 19th. For live updates, click here.   

The most destructive forest fires in Spain in recent days have been and/or continue to be in:

  • Losacio in Zamora (Northwest Spain). Two people have died (a firefighter and a shepherd), several have been injured and 6,000 have been forced to leave their homes in 32 different municipalities. The fire is still active and more than 10,000 hectares of land have been destroyed in just two days. 
  • Las Hurdes in Cáceres province (Extremadura, Western Spain). The blaze started on July 11th for an unknown reason and as of Monday July 18th has been stabilised after destroying 2,000 hectares. 
  • Pont de Vilomara (Barcelona province, Northeastern Spain). 200 residents have been evacuated from their homes and 4,500 have been told not to leave their homes as firefighters attempt to put out several fires.
  • Folgoso do Courel (Lugo province) and O Barco de Valdeorras (Ourense province) in the northwestern region of Galicia. At least 17 fires have destroyed more than 13,800 hectares of land, dozens of homes have been burnt down and hundreds of residents have been evacuated.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CLIMATE CRISIS

How 2022 compares to Europe’s hottest summers

In just over two decades, Europe has experienced its five hottest summers since 1500. As temperatures rise above 40C across Europe this week here's a look at the history of recent heatwaves that have hit the continent.

Published: 18 July 2022 13:33 CEST
How 2022 compares to Europe's hottest summers

Europe’s increasingly frequent heatwaves are back under the spotlight over devastating wildfires and with sweltering temperatures forecast to hit record highs in Britain and France this week.

On Monday July 18th the European Commission warned that more than half of the EU territory was a risk of suffering a drought due to the lack of recent rainfall and the scorching temperatures.

2022: Double trouble

A heatwave engulfing western Europe, the second in a month, sparks huge wildfires and threatens to smash records in Britain and France.

Fires in France, Greece, Portugal and Spain force thousands of residents and tourists to flee and kill several people, including a Spanish shepherd and a firefighter.

Firefighters stand on a road as heavy smoke is seen in the background during forest fires near the city of Origne, south-western France, on July 17, 2022. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)

Britain braces for an all-time high of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) or more. Brittany in France could also register similar temperatures in what would be a regional record.

The weather warnings come hot on the heels of a scorching spell in June, where parts of Europe, from Spain to Germany, sizzled at unseasonal highs of between 40C to 43C.

2021: Hottest ever

Last year is Europe’s hottest summer on record, according to the European climate change monitoring service Copernicus.

Between late July and early August 2021, Greece endures what Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis calls the country’s worst heatwave in over 30 years, with temperatures hitting 45C in some regions. In Spain, temperatures reach 47C in parts of the south, according to national weather agency AEMET.

A helicopter drops water as fires rage in Navalmoral de la Sierra near Avila at center of Spain on August 16, 2021. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)

The heat and drought spark large wildfires along the Mediterranean, from Turkey and Greece to Italy and Spain.

2019: Northern Europe swelters

The summer of 2019 brings two heatwaves, which leave around 2,500 people dead, according to the Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters of Belgium’s Louvain University.

In France, temperatures hit a record 46C on June 28 in the southern town of Verargues. Thousands of schools are closed.

A picture taken on July 25, 2019 shows a board displayed in an office building and reading 41 Celsius in Stuttgart, as a new record high temperature was recorded in Germany, amid a Europe wide heatwave, breaking the previous hottest figure reached the previous day. (Photo by Marijan Murat / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT

On July 24 and 25, northern Europe fries in record heat. Temperatures of 42.6C are recorded at Lingen in northwestern Germany, 41.8C in Begijnendijk in northern Belgium and 38.7C in the eastern English city of Cambridge.

2018: Drought drains the Danube

The second half of July and beginning of August 2018 sees very high temperatures across much of Europe and rivers running dry due to drought.

The Danube falls to its lowest level in 100 years in some areas, notably exposing World War II tanks in Serbia that were submerged since the conflict.

Portugal and Spain suffer hugely destructive forest fires.

2017: Months of mugginess

Much of Europe, but especially the south, sweats from late June to well into August.

Spain set a record of 47.3C on July 13 in the southern town of Montoro.

Persistent drought sparks forest fires in Portugal.

2015: Back-to-back heatwaves

It’s heatwave after heatwave throughout the summer of 2015 which leaves an estimated 1,700 people dead in France.

In Britain, roads melt and trains are delayed in the hottest July on record, with temperatures reaching 36.7C at Heathrow airport.

2007: Greek forests ablaze

Central and southern Europe are parched by drought throughout June and July, provoking a spate of forest fires in Italy, North Macedonia and Serbia.

Locals use branches to estinguish a fire in Kato Kotyli village in central Peloponnese 30 August 2007. The fires that wrought a trail of destruction across Greece for a week were mostly under control as people counted the cost of a disaster that has claimed 63 lives. (Photo by Yiannis Dimitras / AFP)

In Hungary, 500 people die as a result of the heat.

2003: 70,000 dead

Britain, France, Italy, Spain and Portugal all experience exceptional heat in the first half of August, with Portugal suffering a record 47.3C at Amareleja in the south.

An EU study of 16 nations puts the number of excess deaths across the bloc during the heatwave as high as 70,000, with France and Italy each seeing between 15,000 and 20,000 fatalities, according to various reports since.

The 2003 heatwave in France caused the deaths of many elderly people and led to a change in the government’s approach to dealing with heatwaves. PHOTO JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK (Photo by Jean-Philippe KSIAZEK / AFP)

In France, most of the victims are elderly people in an episode that traumatises the country and leads to the implementation of new systems of protection during heatwaves.

SHOW COMMENTS