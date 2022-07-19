For members
WILDFIRES
MAP: Where are wildfires raging in Spain?
Forest fires in Spain have destroyed 60,000 hectares of land in the past week and forced thousands of people to leave their homes. Here is where the blazes are currently causing the most damage as the country battles extremely high temperatures.
Published: 19 July 2022 10:35 CEST
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire next to the village of Tabara, near Zamora, northern Spain, on July 18, 2022. - Emergency services battled several wildfires as Spain remained in the grip of an exceptional heatwave that has seen temperatures reach 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Farenheit). (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)
CLIMATE CRISIS
How 2022 compares to Europe’s hottest summers
In just over two decades, Europe has experienced its five hottest summers since 1500. As temperatures rise above 40C across Europe this week here's a look at the history of recent heatwaves that have hit the continent.
Published: 18 July 2022 13:33 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments