WILDFIRES

Spain breaks wildfire records with summer heat far from over

Forest fires raging across Spain have already broken annual records in terms of hectares destroyed, with another grim milestone for the highest number of wildfires in a single year set to follow, new EU data reveals.

Published: 21 July 2022 11:19 CEST
forest fire spain records
Spain is the European country that has suffered the worst wildfires so far this year. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)

Not only is Spain suffering scorching summer temperatures this year, but record breaking forest fires are raging across the country.

According to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) as of Wednesday 20th July, 193,247 hectares of land – and rising – have burned in just seven and a half months, with two or perhaps three months of high temperatures still to come.

The EFFIS data, which uses Copernicus satellites to track the fire coverage, shows that Spain has already reached its highest destruction mark since 2012 – when 189,376 hectares were razed to the ground – but has achieved the fiery milestone by July.

According to the data, Spain is the European country that has suffered the worst wildfires so far this year, with 0.38 percent of its national territory affected, followed by Romania, France, Croatia and Italy. 

A natural disaster analyst from Spain’s Military Emergency Unit (UME), Roberto García, told the Spanish press that the near-uncontrollable fires surpassed even their worst predictions.

“We didn’t think it was going to be like that,” García said, adding that a combination of the record-breaking heat waves, an unusually dry winter, and a pronounced lack of rainfall during 2022 have worsened conditions.

EFFIS statistics tracking hectares burned on a year on year basis (red bars) and number of wildfires (blue line). Photo: EFFIS
 
A notable – and particularly worrying – statistic from the EFFIS figures is that by July the number of fires for 2022 has almost passed the total number for both 2017 and 2019 in their entirety. 
 

Hotspots

In recent weeks Spanish news reports have been replete with images of firefighters fighting the blazes and helicopters dropping water onto the forest fires. But, despite the best efforts of the authorities, fires still continue to burn across Spain.

In Galicia, fires are ongoing, and as of Wednesday 20th July, 30,000 hectares of land have burned. In the northern region, two areas are of concern: Lugo, with about 11,100 hectares affected, and that of Valderras, in Ourense, which already reached 10,500, according to the Ministry of Rural Environment.

14,000 hectares have also burned in Zaragoza, in Spain’s northern Aragon region. The Ateca municipality has been heavily affected, reportedly worsened by a change of wind direction during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. So far, it is estimated that there are about 14,000 hectares affected in Zaragoza overall and as many as 1,700 people have been displaced from five municipalities. 

In Ávila, Castille and Leon province, fires are also ongoing and as of yet uncontrolled, and like in Zaragoza have been worsened by changing winds. It is believed the fires in Ávila were started by a cigarette butt, and have so far  destroyed around 4,000 hectares and displaced 2,100 local residents.

In Guadalajara, the Valdepeñas de la Sierra area has faced fires since Tuesday, covering an area of around 3,000 hectares and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of local residents. 

WORKING IN SPAIN

What do Spain’s labour laws say about working in extreme heat?

Is it legal to work in extremely hot conditions in Spain? Are there temperature limits? And does existing legislation apply to both indoor and outdoor work? Here's what workers in Spain need to know about their rights in this regard.

Published: 21 July 2022 09:37 CEST
What do Spain's labour laws say about working in extreme heat?

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez confirmed that Spain’s 10-day heatwave has left “more than 500 people dead”

One of these was a street cleaner, who died while working in Madrid on Friday July 15th as a result of heat stroke in temperatures over 40°C. 

Working in sweltering conditions is not only very difficult but can be dangerous too, so what are your rights as an employee and what does Spanish law say about working in extreme temperatures?

Working indoors

In indoor workspaces, where people are seated such as in an office, the law states that the temperature must be between 17°C and 27°C. 

And in those indoor workspaces where light work is carried out and people are moving around most of the time, it must be between 14°C and 25°C.

That means that legislation on working in extreme temperatures applies to both hot and cold weather.

The law also states that the humidity should be between 30 and 70 percent, except in places where there is a risk of static electricity, in which case the minimum should be 50 percent.

Spain’s Royal Decree 486/1997 annex V also states that there should be fresh water available in the workplace for all employees.

As the law was created in 1997, there are no such temperature limits set for remote workers or the self-employed (autónomos) who may not be able to keep their home office below 27°C if they don’t have air-conditioning.

Working outdoors

It’s usually those who are working outdoors who are most affected by the heat, but surprisingly there aren’t any specific laws in Spain about working in extreme temperatures outside.

“There is no rule that establishes temperature limits to work outside,” confirms José de las Morenas, Secretary of Occupational Health for Spain’s General Union of Workers (UGT). 

However, several other experts, including Carmen Mancheño – Secretary of Occupational Health of one Spain’s main trade unions CCOO, agree that Spain’s Law on Prevention of Occupational Risks is enough to protect those working outdoors.  

Article 21 of this law states: “The worker will have the right to interrupt their activity and leave the workplace, if necessary, if they consider that said activity entails a serious and imminent risk to life or health”.  

Working in extremely hot conditions outdoors is definitely considered a health risk, meaning that workers are allowed to stop when they feel the heat is too much and it’s affecting their health. 

It’s worth keeping in mind though that lawyers say that this law is rarely resorted to and has to be completely justified.  

There may not be any set temperature limits for outdoor workers, but the law states that companies who are employing people to work outside must provide free equipment to protect them from the sun such as a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen.

They must also make sure there are places to rest in the shade, allow breaks when necessary and ensure employees are not working during the hottest part of the day.

On Tuesday July 19th, after the death of the street cleaner in Madrid, several city employers, as well as workers’ unions (CCOO, UGT and CGT), agreed upon a plan of action for outdoor workers during a heatwave. 

They have established three alert levels. Normal temperatures will indicate a green level, where companies must provide basic protection.

If temperatures rise above 36°C a yellow warning will be issued and shifts will change to the evening when it’s cooler.

Air-conditioned vehicles will be used and those who don’t have air-conditioned vehicles will have 10-minute breaks every hour to cool down. 

If temperatures rise above 39°C, an orange alert is issued meaning those who carry out manual labour outdoors will have shifts cancelled or changed to later and workers must go in pairs, never alone. 

What can I do if I feel it’s too hot to work and it’s affecting my health?

If you’re working indoors, it should be easy enough to check what the temperature is and ask your employers to increase the power of the air conditioner, thus cooling the air to less than 27°C. 

If you are a remote worker, you should check how hot your home office or lounge is and inform your boss if you feel it’s over the limit and it’s affecting the way you work. If you don’t have an air conditioner or an adequate fan at home or can’t afford one, it may be a reasonable request for your company to be able to provide a fan for you to work at home. 

For those working outside, it’s important to speak up if you feel unwell and let your employer know if you feel that the extreme heat is putting your health at risk. Make sure you are provided with all the necessary equipment and are given enough breaks with plenty of water and shade. 

