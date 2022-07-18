Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEATWAVE

Heatwave in Spain: Why are so many people dying?

At least 360 people have lost their lives in Spain as a result of the extremely high temperatures the country is currently experiencing. But is this heatwave more deadly than others?

Published: 18 July 2022 10:05 CEST
heatwave deaths spain
A nurse sprays water to cool off an old woman at the geriatric hospital. According to Spanish research, 90 percent of those who die from heat exposure are over the age of 74. (Photo by FRED DUFOUR / AFP)

Extreme heat has almost been a constant in Spain since before the summer season even began this year. 

The mercury had already hit 40 C in large swathes of the interior in May, and the country recorded its second ever earliest ola de calor (heatwave) before mid June. 

There have been plenty of very hot weather spells in between, even though for meteorologists to officially consider scorching weather to be a heatwave, the period of extreme heat must last at least three days and temperatures must exceed seasonal thresholds by 10 percent.

Currently Spain is ending an arduous, destructive and deadly nine-day heatwave that’s affected the entire mainland as well as the Balearic and Canary Islands.

One of the most alarming figures is the 360 people in Spain who have died from heat-related consequences during this latest heatwave, with fatalities from over the weekend still not added to the total.

That death toll seems exceptionally high but heat-related deaths are in fact nothing new to the Iberian Peninsula.

Every year, an average of 1,312 people lose their lives in Spain for reasons attributed to high temperatures, according to research conducted by Madrid’s Carlos III University.

Last year, 1,298 heat-related fatalities were recorded during the whole summer of 2021.

This year, the figure certainly looks set to be higher as from the start of May to July 15th 2022, Spain’s heat-related death toll stood at 1,274. 

There are still two weeks left in July, the whole of August and September, which may take the death rate to its highest on record.

The figure of 360 heat-related deaths in just five days (from July 10th to Friday July 15th, 123 on Friday alone) is alarmingly high, and the fact that this heatwave has been longer and more incessantly hot largely explains why so many lives have been lost in so little time. 

“Global warming is causing more intense extreme temperatures, a greater probability of exceeding a heatwave temperature threshold and higher chances that this threshold will be exceeded for a longer period of time,” wrote physicist David Barriopedro of Spain’s National Research Council (CSIC).

In other words, heatwaves in Spain are more frequent, they last longer and they’re hotter.

READ MORE: What is the ‘heat dome’ phenomenon causing Spain’s scorching heatwave?

Unfortunately, Spain’s national weather agency forecasts that temperatures will rise again by this week after some brief respite brought on by stormy weather.

According to Spain’s Daily Death Monitoring report on heat (Monitorización de la Mortalidad Diaria, MoMo for short), 54 percent of yearly fatalities attributed to excessive temperatures happen during the month of August.

The data suggests that 90 percent of those who die from heat exposure in Spain are over the age of 74, but children, infants and those with chronic diseases are also vulnerable. 

Why do people die when exposed to extreme heat?

The human body functions best at 37 C, so when it overheats and becomes dehydrated, this causes the blood to thicken, forcing the heart to pump harder and putting extra pressure on other organs. 

If thermal stress and heat gain becomes too high, the body’s mechanisms such as sweating no longer work and there is no other way to dispose of this additional heat.

This then causes heat exhaustion – which includes symptoms such as dizziness, muscle cramps and nausea – or worse still heat stroke, where delirium and loss of consciousness can be brought on.

READ ALSO: Eleven tips for staying cool during a heatwave in Spain

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Forest fires rage in scorching France and Spain

A summer heatwave that has triggered devastating forest fires across southwest Europe showed no signs of abating Sunday, as parts of France and Spain readied for new temperature records early next week.

Published: 17 July 2022 09:14 CEST
Updated: 17 July 2022 15:50 CEST
Forest fires rage in scorching France and Spain

Firefighters in France and Spain are battling forest blazes that have ravaged thousands of hectares of land and forced scores from their homes since the start of the week.

It is the second heatwave engulfing parts of southwest Europe in weeks as scientists blame climate change and predict more frequent and intense episodes of extreme weather.

Firefighters in France’s southwestern Gironde region were fighting to control two forest blazes that have devoured nearly 11,000 hectares (27,000 acres) since Tuesday.

“It’s a Herculean job,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Olivier Chavatte from the fire and rescue service, which has 1,200 firefighters and five planes in action.

Further evacuation orders were given on Saturday for a few hundred residents, firefighter spokesman Arnaud Mendousse told AFP.

“Several fires are still active in France,” interior minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet.

“Our firefighters are fighting the flames with remarkable courage,” he added.

READ ALSO: Firefighters contain ‘mega-fire’ in southern France

Since Tuesday, more than 14,000 people — residents and tourists combined — have been forced to decamp with seven emergency shelters set up in order to receive evacuees.

Meteo France forecast temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of southern France on Sunday, as well as up to 35 in the northwest, with new heat records expected on Monday.
 
“The heat is intensifying. The heatwave is spreading across the country,” the weather office said.
 
France placed 37 departments, mainly down its Atlantic seaboard, on orange high alert on Sunday.
 
Authorities in the French Alps urged climbers bound for Mont Blanc, Europe’s highest mountain, to postpone their trip due to repeated rock falls caused by “exceptional climatic conditions” and “drought”.
 
The call comes after a section of Italy’s biggest Alpine glacier gave way at the start of the month, killing 11 people — a disaster officials blamed on climate change.
 
Deaths
Spanish authorities reported around 20 wildfires still raging out of control in different parts of the country from the south to Galicia in the far northwest, where blazes have destroyed around 4,500 hectares of land.
 

“So sad to see part of our natural heritage ablaze,” tweeted Spain’s Economy Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Nadia Calvino.

Another fire burning in the Mijas mountain range inland from the southern coastal city of Malaga has so far destroyed about 2,000 hectares of land, local officials said.
 
The fire forced the evacuation of just over 3,000 people but around 2,000 people have since been allowed to return to their homes.
 
 
“We didn’t stop working all night,” regional agriculture minister Carmen Crespo told Spanish public television of efforts to quench the flames.
 
Spain’s national weather office, AEMET, forecast “significantly high” temperatures for most of mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean on Sunday.
 
The mercury was expected to hit 42C in the northern city of Logrono and 40C in Madrid and the southern city of Seville.
 
A 60-year-old street cleaner in Madrid died on Saturday after suffering heat stroke the day before while working, local officials said. 

READ MORE:

SHOW COMMENTS