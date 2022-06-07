Read news from:
Spain property roundup: Calls for new visa for home owners and what’s residential tourism

In this week's Spanish property news roundup we look at the predicted slowdown in sales in 2022, a campaign for a Spanish visa for non-resident second-home owners, why Spain is a leader in 'residential tourism' and plenty more.

Published: 7 June 2022 13:28 CEST
apartments in Spain
Valencia is the most popular region with foreign buyers. Photo: Rubén M. i Santos / Pixabay

Valencia region is again the most popular region with foreign buyers

According to the latest figures from the College of Notaries of Spain, the region of Valencia is the most popular with foreign buyers representing 26 percent of the market (29,019 buyers), followed by Andalusia with 20 percent (22,625 buyers), then Catalonia about 16 percent (17,493 buyers).

2021 was a record year for foreign buyers in Spain, representing 16.5 percent of property purchases. 

However, only nine of the 50 provinces of Spain attract 90 percent of foreign demand.

READ MORE:

Spain is a world leader in ‘residential tourism’

According Ángeles Serna, president of Spanish real estate group TM Grupo Inmobiliario, “Spain is in style and has been a leader in residential tourism for a long time”, now so more than ever. 

For those of you not familiar with the term residential tourism, it essentially refers to second home owners, foreigners who buy a property in Spain to spend extended periods of time in it.

In 2021, non-resident foreigners bought 43,827 Spanish homes and foreign residents bought 59,168, taking the total of Spanish property purchases in 2021 up to 102,995.

But it’s the sheer number of people who choose to invest in a home in Spain without living in the country that continues to stand out.

During a speech at the Real Estate Exhibition of Madrid (SIMA), Serna said for non-resident second-home owners some of the essentials they need to decide to buy in Spain are having internet broadband or fibreoptic installed, a terrace, proximity to the coast, an extra room to use as an office, an international airport nearby and a good cultural and leisure offering.

For José María Esteban director of Real Estate Promotion company Ores&Bryan, Spain has a real opportunity of positioning itself as the ‘Florida of Europe’. 

The average house price in Spain has increased by 31 percent in the last seven years

In the last seven years, the average price of new and used housing in Spain has increased in value by 31 percent. The minimum was reached after a financial crash, in February 2015. Therefore, housing in Spain continues to be a good investment, for those who can afford the increasingly expensive purchase.  

The average price of new and used housing rose 1.1 percent in May 2022, compared to the previous month and 8.4 percent compared to the same month in 2021, with which it already accumulates eleven months of year-on-year growth, according to the appraiser Tinsa. 

Growth continues to be largely driven by the evolution of prices in capitals and large cities, which maintains an intensity similar to that registered in April. In metropolitan areas prices are on the rise, while the prices of housing on the Mediterranean coast and the Balearic and Canary Islands remain stable.

Experts anticipate a slowdown in housing sales and prices in Spain in 2022 

Spain’s International Financial Analysts (AFI) and Bankinter’s research departments predict that over the course of 2022 the housing market in Spain will begin to slow down.  

Forecasters anticipate a drop in sales and a slower growth in average prices compared to 2021, a year in which transactions reached their highest since the real estate boom, and residential properties became more expensive on average by six percent.

AFI estimates that housing transactions will decrease “around 15 percent year-on-year in 2022”, but will grow steadily. They also predict that there will be moderate growth in 2023, but far below the levels of 2021, when sales soared more than 38 percent and hit 14-year highs. 

Rental demand is increasing in Spain

Around a quarter of the population in Spain rents (24.9 percent), according to Eurostat data, a figure that’s lower than across most of Europe but that looks set to increase due to the current lack of supply of new housing and a rise in property sale prices.  

According to a study on the sustainability of demand for housing in Spain by real estate companies Solvia and Fotocasa, 66 percent of people looking for housing choose to buy, while 34 percent are looking to rent. 

It’s no much that an increasing number of Spaniards would prefer rent rather than buy – as this is a country that values the stability of owning a property in the same light as having a job for the State – it’s rather a case of people not being left with another choice. 

Unfortunately, increased demand for rental properties is resulting in a sharp rise in rental prices again (+8.4 percent compared to May 2021), after two years of stagnation and price drops during the pandemic, particularly in big cities.

How inflation in Spain is affecting the real estate market

Spain’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) in May was 8.7 percent, four-tenths higher than the previous month, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE). And the annual rate of core inflation increased one point, to 4.4 percent. Experts believe that this will cause housing prices to rise between 1-2 percent.

It is also making it harder to get a mortgage as interest rates on financing are increase too. Most Spanish mortgages with variable rates normally vary based on a variety of factors, but this number has been rising and in May 2022 saw figures of 0.240 percent, well above the average. 

READ ALSO: What the Euribor rise means for property buyers and owners in Spain

The Bank of Spain has estimated that the increases could range from anything between €35 a month to an additional €400. Bankinter predicts the Euribor rate will finish the year at a staggering 0.40 percent, but, more encouragingly, Caixabank’s prediction puts it at just 0.13 percent by the end of 2022.

Spanish lawyers create a petition to introduce a new visa for property owners

The latest stats show that non-resident property buyers account for around 19 percent of all purchases in Spain and this percentage is considerably higher in many parts of the country, particularly those popular with tourists and foreign residents such as the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca, Balearics and Canaries.

As a result of this and the fact that Britons represent around 12 percent of foreign buyers, Costaluz Lawyers have created a proposal for a new type of visa: the Spanish property owners visa.

Following Brexit, British nationals can now only spend 90 days out of 180 days in Spain and there is a lack of visa options for those wanting to buy a property. Anyone hoping to gain residency through buying a property currently has to spend over €500,000 to be eligible for Spain’s Golden Visa.

A petition has been created in order to gather support for the new visa which you can sign here.  

READ ALSO: Valencia region pushes to give Brits more than 90 days in Spain

Driving in Spain: Getting your driving licence when you already have one

South African in Spain Melissa Booyens, who recently passed her Spanish driving test despite having had a licence from her home country for 14 years, offers her tips to others in the same situation, talks costs and tells us about the pros and cons to expect.

Published: 6 June 2022 11:10 CEST
Driving in Spain: Getting your driving licence when you already have one

Starting my life in Spain as a non-EU national came with its own set of complications and bureaucracy that EU nationals are fortunate enough to not usually experience. 

With many official processes, I’ve learned that if your home country doesn’t have an “agreement” with Spain on certain matters, it means you have to start from scratch with it.

This is often the case with driving licences. Except for a handful of non-EU countries, most non-EU nationals cannot simply exchange their driver’s licence for a Spanish one but rather need to resit their theory and practical driving exams.

READ ALSO: Who can exchange their licence and who has to resit the exam?

As a South African licence holder, my driver’s licence needed to be changed for a Spanish one after six months of residency in Spain. 

It’s frustrating knowing that no matter how much experience you have driving (I got my licence when I was 18 and have driven regularly ever since), your licence won’t be valid here after a certain period of residency. 

But it’s just one of those things in life where you have to bite the bullet and get on with it. 

After a few months of studying and practical classes, I can now proudly say that I’m a Spanish licence holder. Fortunately, I managed to pass the theory and practical exam the first time round. 

I know there are plenty more foreigners in Spain who are in the same boat as I was, not least the UK licence holders who are now not sure whether they will have to resit their driving exams.

So I’d like to share some tips for foreign drivers who have to get their licences again in Spain, as well as give a breakdown of some of the conclusions I’ve drawn from my experience of doing it and passing.

 

The positives

You familiarise yourself with the road rules and signs of Spain

This may seem unnecessary since a lot of road signs are internationally understood, but there seems to be a few that are different and come with their own sets of rules.

You get to better understand the roads in the place where you live in Spain

It may seem silly, but each country and city even has its own eccentricities in terms of road structures and rules. 

Here in Tenerife, there are certain areas where the roads seem put together randomly and then sprinkled with road signs and warnings. It doesn’t always make sense as to why they chose to do it that way, and as a foreign driver you may misunderstand them (because who wouldn’t?).

 

You improve your Spanish

I chose to do the theory test in Spanish (you can also do it in English) and felt it helped my Spanish improve to a certain extent. 

As a result, I also understood my driving instructor better during practicals as I knew the names of the manoeuvres and actions in Spanish already. 

As you probably know, you have to do your practical driving exam in Spanish, and I felt that thanks to that linguistic prep, I could understand the examiner far better during the exam, even though he was sitting behind me and his voice was slightly muffled as he was wearing a mask.

READ ALSO: The essential Spanish you need to pass your practical test

 

 

The negatives 

You spend a lot of money

Based on my experiences, getting a licence in Spain requires a fairly big financial investment, even if you’re a seasoned driver. 

When you work with a Spanish driving school (which you sort of have to if you want to understand the DGT’s complicated MO), it comes with some extra expenses but the process of getting a driving licence in itself is already expensive.

There’s the matrícula (the registration) which is €50, the tasas de tráfico – €93,12 and the processing fee – €35 which you pay all before taking your first theory test. 

You can use the DGT website to do practice exams, but that login expires after 30 days and from there you have to pay €5 every time to use it for another 30 days.

You have two opportunities to pass the theory exam. If you don’t pass it on the third, you have to pay your tasas again.

When you pass your theory exam, you can start thinking about your practical lessons. On average a driving class costs around €25,50 for 45 minutes. 

Unfortunately, you are forced to book double sessions because the areas where the exams take place are usually on the outskirts of the city, so driving there and back already costs you half an hour of your precious 45 minutes.

All in all, I spent €459 on classes. Admittedly, I probably did more classes than necessary because I didn’t have the correct strategy from the start (I have a tip on how to do fewer classes further down).

That brought me to a total of €647, which did feel like an unnecessarily high expense for something that I already had.

READ MORE: How much does it cost to get your driving licence in Spain?

 

Driving schools want you to do as many classes as possible

How many driving lessons you do is up to you and your instructor but you may they discourage you from taking too few classes. 

They seem to always say that the roads are tricky, that you have to be ready for the exam, that you have to do at least a certain number of classes, even though you already know how to drive.

There is no minimum amount of classes that you have to do. And ultimately you can decide on how many classes you want and ask to do your exam.

 

You have to put the L square in your car

Your driving school will tell you after you pass your practical exam that you have to put the “L” sign in the back window of your car for a year to indicate that you are a new driver. This doesn’t seem fair or to make sense considering your driving experience, but there you have it.

 

My tips for passing your Spanish driving test

  • Instead of studying the DGT rule book, start practising exams directly on the DGT website. You can look up doubts in the book from there, but ultimately it is a big waste of time to study the theory first, and the theory exam is based on the questions in the practice exams anyway.

  • If your Spanish is reasonably good, do the theory in Spanish. It will help you understand your instructor and examiner better and overall give you more confidence in the practical test. I’ve also read that the translation into English of the theory exam isn’t always clear.

  • Don’t make the same mistake that I did and take a few classes a month in an unorganised fashion. Take one or two classes to familiarise yourself with your instructor and the roads. Then, ask for an exam date a month in advance. From there you can plan to have some intensive classes in the weeks right before the exam to learn the exact routes and areas where the exam takes place. It will also be fresher in your mind right before the practical exam.
