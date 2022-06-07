For members
PROPERTY
Spain property roundup: Calls for new visa for home owners and what’s residential tourism
In this week's Spanish property news roundup we look at the predicted slowdown in sales in 2022, a campaign for a Spanish visa for non-resident second-home owners, why Spain is a leader in 'residential tourism' and plenty more.
Published: 7 June 2022
Valencia is the most popular region with foreign buyers. Photo: Rubén M. i Santos / Pixabay
DRIVING IN SPAIN
Driving in Spain: Getting your driving licence when you already have one
South African in Spain Melissa Booyens, who recently passed her Spanish driving test despite having had a licence from her home country for 14 years, offers her tips to others in the same situation, talks costs and tells us about the pros and cons to expect.
Published: 6 June 2022
