What the Euribor rise means for property buyers and owners in Spain
The rise in the Euribor interest rate, used to calculate mortgage payments in Spain, is causing big changes in the mortgage rates.
Published: 20 May 2022 12:59 CEST
One way to weather the storm of interest rate increases is to change your Spanish mortgage from a variable to a fixed rate. (Photo by Yann Schreiber / AFP)
How to turn a bar, office or shop into a residential property in Spain
Commercial properties in Spain can be a lot cheaper than residential ones, but it’s not as straightforward as buying a former restaurant, office or shop and moving in. Here are the steps to follow and what you need to be aware of.
Published: 10 May 2022 13:59 CEST
