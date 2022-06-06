For members
DRIVING IN SPAIN
Driving in Spain: Getting your driving licence when you already have one
South African in Spain Melissa Booyens, who recently passed her Spanish driving test despite having had a licence from her home country for 14 years, offers her tips to others in the same situation, talks costs and tells us about the pros and cons to expect.
Published: 6 June 2022 11:10 CEST
Melissa, who lives in Tenerife with her husband, could not exchange her South African licence for a Spanish one and had to resit her driving exam in Spain. Photo: Melissa Booyens
BREXIT
‘A deal in weeks, not months’: UK embassy tells licence holders who can’t drive in Spain
The UK Ambassador to Spain has confirmed that there is still no deal in early June which will allow the thousands of barred UK licence holders in Spain to drive again, but he has offered some extra details on negotiations.
Published: 3 June 2022 17:08 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments