Driving in Spain: Getting your driving licence when you already have one

South African in Spain Melissa Booyens, who recently passed her Spanish driving test despite having had a licence from her home country for 14 years, offers her tips to others in the same situation, talks costs and tells us about the pros and cons to expect.

Published: 6 June 2022 11:10 CEST
getting your driving licence in Spain when you already drive
Melissa, who lives in Tenerife with her husband, could not exchange her South African licence for a Spanish one and had to resit her driving exam in Spain. Photo: Melissa Booyens

Starting my life in Spain as a non-EU national came with its own set of complications and bureaucracy that EU nationals are fortunate enough to not usually experience. 

With many official processes, I’ve learned that if your home country doesn’t have an “agreement” with Spain on certain matters, it means you have to start from scratch with it.

This is often the case with driving licences. Except for a handful of non-EU countries, most non-EU nationals cannot simply exchange their driver’s licence for a Spanish one but rather need to resit their theory and practical driving exams.

As a South African licence holder, my driver’s licence needed to be changed for a Spanish one after six months of residency in Spain. 

It’s frustrating knowing that no matter how much experience you have driving (I got my licence when I was 18 and have driven regularly ever since), your licence won’t be valid here after a certain period of residency. 

But it’s just one of those things in life where you have to bite the bullet and get on with it. 

After a few months of studying and practical classes, I can now proudly say that I’m a Spanish licence holder. Fortunately, I managed to pass the theory and practical exam the first time round. 

I know there are plenty more foreigners in Spain who are in the same boat as I was, not least the UK licence holders who are now not sure whether they will have to resit their driving exams.

So I’d like to share some tips for foreign drivers who have to get their licences again in Spain, as well as give a breakdown of some of the conclusions I’ve drawn from my experience of doing it and passing.

 

The positives

You familiarise yourself with the road rules and signs of Spain

This may seem unnecessary since a lot of road signs are internationally understood, but there seems to be a few that are different and come with their own sets of rules.

You get to better understand the roads in the place where you live in Spain

It may seem silly, but each country and city even has its own eccentricities in terms of road structures and rules. 

Here in Tenerife, there are certain areas where the roads seem put together randomly and then sprinkled with road signs and warnings. It doesn’t always make sense as to why they chose to do it that way, and as a foreign driver you may misunderstand them (because who wouldn’t?).

 

You improve your Spanish

I chose to do the theory test in Spanish (you can also do it in English) and felt it helped my Spanish improve to a certain extent. 

As a result, I also understood my driving instructor better during practicals as I knew the names of the manoeuvres and actions in Spanish already. 

As you probably know, you have to do your practical driving exam in Spanish, and I felt that thanks to that linguistic prep, I could understand the examiner far better during the exam, even though he was sitting behind me and his voice was slightly muffled as he was wearing a mask.

The negatives 

You spend a lot of money

Based on my experiences, getting a licence in Spain requires a fairly big financial investment, even if you’re a seasoned driver. 

When you work with a Spanish driving school (which you sort of have to if you want to understand the DGT’s complicated MO), it comes with some extra expenses but the process of getting a driving licence in itself is already expensive.

There’s the matrícula (the registration) which is €50, the tasas de tráfico – €93,12 and the processing fee – €35 which you pay all before taking your first theory test. 

You can use the DGT website to do practice exams, but that login expires after 30 days and from there you have to pay €5 every time to use it for another 30 days.

You have two opportunities to pass the theory exam. If you don’t pass it on the third, you have to pay your tasas again.

When you pass your theory exam, you can start thinking about your practical lessons. On average a driving class costs around €25,50 for 45 minutes. 

Unfortunately, you are forced to book double sessions because the areas where the exams take place are usually on the outskirts of the city, so driving there and back already costs you half an hour of your precious 45 minutes.

All in all, I spent €459 on classes. Admittedly, I probably did more classes than necessary because I didn’t have the correct strategy from the start (I have a tip on how to do fewer classes further down).

That brought me to a total of €647, which did feel like an unnecessarily high expense for something that I already had.

Driving schools want you to do as many classes as possible

How many driving lessons you do is up to you and your instructor but you may they discourage you from taking too few classes. 

They seem to always say that the roads are tricky, that you have to be ready for the exam, that you have to do at least a certain number of classes, even though you already know how to drive.

There is no minimum amount of classes that you have to do. And ultimately you can decide on how many classes you want and ask to do your exam.

 

You have to put the L square in your car

Your driving school will tell you after you pass your practical exam that you have to put the “L” sign in the back window of your car for a year to indicate that you are a new driver. This doesn’t seem fair or to make sense considering your driving experience, but there you have it.

 

My tips for passing your Spanish driving test

  • Instead of studying the DGT rule book, start practising exams directly on the DGT website. You can look up doubts in the book from there, but ultimately it is a big waste of time to study the theory first, and the theory exam is based on the questions in the practice exams anyway.

  • If your Spanish is reasonably good, do the theory in Spanish. It will help you understand your instructor and examiner better and overall give you more confidence in the practical test. I’ve also read that the translation into English of the theory exam isn’t always clear.

  • Don’t make the same mistake that I did and take a few classes a month in an unorganised fashion. Take one or two classes to familiarise yourself with your instructor and the roads. Then, ask for an exam date a month in advance. From there you can plan to have some intensive classes in the weeks right before the exam to learn the exact routes and areas where the exam takes place. It will also be fresher in your mind right before the practical exam.

BREXIT

‘A deal in weeks, not months’: UK embassy tells licence holders who can’t drive in Spain

The UK Ambassador to Spain has confirmed that there is still no deal in early June which will allow the thousands of barred UK licence holders in Spain to drive again, but he has offered some extra details on negotiations.

Published: 3 June 2022 17:08 CEST
'A deal in weeks, not months': UK embassy tells licence holders who can't drive in Spain

On Thursday June 2nd, HMA Hugh Elliott took to his almost weekly Facebook video update on the UK driving licences debacle just as the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations were underway in the United Kingdom, acknowledging that for many Brits in Spain “celebrations won’t be the same because of your inability to drive”. 

Since May 1st 2022, thousands of UK licence holders in Spain (a “minority” of the 407,000 UK nationals who are officially residents in 2022) cannot drive on their UK licences.

This comes after at least 17 months of negotiations, 4 extensions to the validity of UK licences granted by Spanish authorities and countless updates by the British Embassy in Madrid. 

The failure to reach an agreement for the mutual exchange of driving licences between the UK and Spain, a problem long resolved across almost all EU nations, means the UK licences of drivers who’ve been residents in Spain for six months haven’t been valid for over a month now. 

No more extensions, just a state of limbo where those who can’t drive are not sure whether to wait for a deal or prepare for their Spanish driving test if they must drive.

This is as you may have guessed a direct consequence of the UK’s departure from the EU, but the extremely long holdup is one that baffles the mind for most Brits in Spain. 

There is also little sympathy in the British community for those who didn’t exchange and are now stuck, as it has been known for several years that the intent to exchange licences had to be registered before 2021. 

However, there is evidence that many have fallen between the cracks through no fault of their own, and for those who rely on their cars to live a normal life in Spain (rural or another setting), the situation is getting desperate and has boiled over into anger.

The UK Embassy even shared a separate post in which it reminded followers of the Brits in Spain group that “personal and offensive comments are not acceptable” while acknowledging that “that many of you are anxious and angry about the ongoing driving licence negotiations”.

What’s new on UK licences in Spain in early June 2022?

There may be no deal on UK licences to report yet and HMA Elliott did stress that “unfortunately, I simply can’t go into lots of details or give a running commentary of what is an ongoing negotiation”, but the UK ambassador did offer some extra insight into three of the main questions the embassy has received: 

Why not give Spain what it wants?

“Firstly, on data provision. So lots of you have contacted us to say that you’re very happy for your data to be shared if that means getting you back on the road,” Elliott said.

“So I need to clarify, the data that Spain is seeking relates largely to those visiting Spain and driving on their UK licences, rather than the data of residents. Now I recognise this is all the more frustrating if you’re a resident, but the better news is that we will be able to resolve this issue.”

The British Embassy had previously explained the holdup was down to Spain asking for UK driver data provision, something other EU Member States hadn’t requested. This time Elliott went into more detail about what exactly Spain is requesting.

Judging by the comments on the video, many of those affected continue to struggle to understand why withholding such data is deemed more important than resolving an issue affecting actual residents in Spain.   

Why is there not another extension to UK licence validity?

“You also asked why the interim measure that allowed you to drive on your UK licence can’t be reinstated,” Elliott continued. 

“Now this is of course something that we asked Spain for, but the fact is that they haven’t agreed to it. 

“The more positive news is that Spain has agreed to a clause that will allow everyone back on the road from the moment the agreement is signed, for a period of up to six months to allow people time to exchange their licences during that period”.   

Needless to say, this final point has several commentators reading into what the details of a possible exchange would be and if there won’t be a limitless period of exchange for new arrivals. 

Back on May 12th, Elliott did say “the agreement we’re working towards now will enable UK licence holders, whenever they arrived in Spain or arrive in the future, to exchange their UK licence for a Spanish one without needing to take a practical or a theory test”.

Will there be an agreement and when?

“So first of all, I can’t make any promises on exact timings because we’re still in the negotiations and there are no cast iron guarantees,” Elliott stressed. 

“But yet I am confident that we will reach an agreement. We are genuinely in the final stages, I expect it to take a matter of weeks, not months. 

“It’s our top priority here at the embassy and we’re working together with our colleagues in London, of course in order to fix this as quickly as we can”.

The British Ambassador has stated on several occasions that he is “confident” a deal can be reached. Additionally, the fact that this time he did not state that those for whom it’s “imperative to drive” in Spain should take steps to apply for the Spanish driving test, has some Brits in Spain believing the outcome will be positive. 

It’s not the first time either that HMA Elliott says a deal will be reached “soon” or “in weeks” or that talks will be “rapidly accelerating”.

As things stand, it’s impossible for The Local Spain – which has been reporting on the issues surrounding the exchange of UK licences in Spain since the very beginning – to truly forecast what will happen, when and what the exchange deal will consist of.

Is that ¿Qué será, será? playing the background?

If you want to sign the official petition calling for the mutual recognition of UK and Spanish driving licences, click here. At 10,000 signatures, the UK government will respond to this petition.

