BREXIT

‘A deal in weeks, not months’: UK embassy tells licence holders who can’t drive in Spain

The UK Ambassador to Spain has confirmed that there is still no deal in early June which will allow the thousands of barred UK licence holders in Spain to drive again, but he has offered some extra details on negotiations.

Published: 3 June 2022 17:08 CEST
The British Ambassador has stated on several occasions that he is “confident” a deal can be reached. (Photo by CURTO DE LA TORRE / AFP)

On Thursday June 2nd, HMA Hugh Elliott took to his almost weekly Facebook video update on the UK driving licences debacle just as the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations were underway in the United Kingdom, acknowledging that for many Brits in Spain “celebrations won’t be the same because of your inability to drive”. 

Since May 1st 2022, thousands of UK licence holders in Spain (a “minority” of the 407,000 UK nationals who are officially residents in 2022) cannot drive on their UK licences.

This comes after at least 17 months of negotiations, 4 extensions to the validity of UK licences granted by Spanish authorities and countless updates by the British Embassy in Madrid. 

The failure to reach an agreement for the mutual exchange of driving licences between the UK and Spain, a problem long resolved across almost all EU nations, means the UK licences of drivers who’ve been residents in Spain for six months haven’t been valid for over a month now. 

No more extensions, just a state of limbo where those who can’t drive are not sure whether to wait for a deal or prepare for their Spanish driving test if they must drive.

This is as you may have guessed a direct consequence of the UK’s departure from the EU, but the extremely long holdup is one that baffles the mind for most Brits in Spain. 

There is also little sympathy in the British community for those who didn’t exchange and are now stuck, as it has been known for several years that the intent to exchange licences had to be registered before 2021. 

However, there is evidence that many have fallen between the cracks through no fault of their own, and for those who rely on their cars to live a normal life in Spain (rural or another setting), the situation is getting desperate and has boiled over into anger.

The UK Embassy even shared a separate post in which it reminded followers of the Brits in Spain group that “personal and offensive comments are not acceptable” while acknowledging that “that many of you are anxious and angry about the ongoing driving licence negotiations”.

What’s new on UK licences in Spain in early June 2022?

There may be no deal on UK licences to report yet and HMA Elliott did stress that “unfortunately, I simply can’t go into lots of details or give a running commentary of what is an ongoing negotiation”, but the UK ambassador did offer some extra insight into three of the main questions the embassy has received: 

Why not give Spain what it wants?

“Firstly, on data provision. So lots of you have contacted us to say that you’re very happy for your data to be shared if that means getting you back on the road,” Elliott said.

“So I need to clarify, the data that Spain is seeking relates largely to those visiting Spain and driving on their UK licences, rather than the data of residents. Now I recognise this is all the more frustrating if you’re a resident, but the better news is that we will be able to resolve this issue.”

The British Embassy had previously explained the holdup was down to Spain asking for UK driver data provision, something other EU Member States hadn’t requested. This time Elliott went into more detail about what exactly Spain is requesting.

Judging by the comments on the video, many of those affected continue to struggle to understand why withholding such data is deemed more important than resolving an issue affecting actual residents in Spain.   

Why is there not another extension to UK licence validity?

“You also asked why the interim measure that allowed you to drive on your UK licence can’t be reinstated,” Elliott continued. 

“Now this is of course something that we asked Spain for, but the fact is that they haven’t agreed to it. 

“The more positive news is that Spain has agreed to a clause that will allow everyone back on the road from the moment the agreement is signed, for a period of up to six months to allow people time to exchange their licences during that period”.   

Needless to say, this final point has several commentators reading into what the details of a possible exchange would be and if there won’t be a limitless period of exchange for new arrivals. 

Back on May 12th, Elliott did say “the agreement we’re working towards now will enable UK licence holders, whenever they arrived in Spain or arrive in the future, to exchange their UK licence for a Spanish one without needing to take a practical or a theory test”.

Will there be an agreement and when?

“So first of all, I can’t make any promises on exact timings because we’re still in the negotiations and there are no cast iron guarantees,” Elliott stressed. 

“But yet I am confident that we will reach an agreement. We are genuinely in the final stages, I expect it to take a matter of weeks, not months. 

“It’s our top priority here at the embassy and we’re working together with our colleagues in London, of course in order to fix this as quickly as we can”.

The British Ambassador has stated on several occasions that he is “confident” a deal can be reached. Additionally, the fact that this time he did not state that those for whom it’s “imperative to drive” in Spain should take steps to apply for the Spanish driving test, has some Brits in Spain believing the outcome will be positive. 

It’s not the first time either that HMA Elliott says a deal will be reached “soon” or “in weeks” or that talks will be “rapidly accelerating”.

As things stand, it’s impossible for The Local Spain – which has been reporting on the issues surrounding the exchange of UK licences in Spain since the very beginning – to truly forecast what will happen, when and what the exchange deal will consist of.

Is that ¿Qué será, será? playing the background?

If you want to sign the official petition calling for the mutual recognition of UK and Spanish driving licences, click here. At 10,000 signatures, the UK government will respond to this petition.

BRITONS IN SPAIN

Four Brits in Spain named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List

The editor of one of the first English-language newspapers in Spain, a cancer charity volunteer, a seasoned headteacher at a British school in Mallorca and the founder of Gay Sitges Link are the four Britons to be awarded gongs for their amazing services to the community.

Published: 2 June 2022 11:22 CEST
Beverley Thompson, Treasurer and Vice-President of cancer charity in Spain

Beverley Thompson, Treasurer and Vice-President of MABS Cancer Support has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to voluntary charitable work in Spain. 

Beverley Thompson first started volunteering for a small branch of MABS in Mazarrón (Murcia) after moving there in 2005. 

After the charity’s accountant left, Beverley stepped in and within a short time was looking after the accounts for MABS across Murcia province, and has acted as treasurer ever since – one of the core team of three running the foundation. 

She had overall responsibility for the purchase, design and opening of the MABS respite home on Camposol in 2018. 

The home provides 24-hour respite and palliative care to cancer patients in Murcia and, thanks to Beverley’s tenacity, is now eligible to apply for annual grant funding for the running costs from the regional government.

“Whilst MABS does not exclusively support British nationals, they fill the gap for many of my compatriots, who do not have family nearby to help them during a very difficult time,” British Ambassador Hugh Elliott said. 

“That all this is done on a purely voluntary basis is quite extraordinary and a testament to the dedication of Bev and all the MABS volunteers.”

Thompson wished to “recognise the amazing job the MABS volunteers do every single day and the strength and support given to me by my husband Keith”. Photo: Handout

Larry Yaskiel, magazine editor and former music industry executive in Lanzarote

Larry Yaskiel, who founded one of the oldest English-language publications in Spain, has also been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the British Community in Lanzarote. 

Yaskiel moved to Lanzarote in 1981, in search of relaxation after a hectic life in the music business, where he contributed to the success of many top names. 

However, needing an outlet for his creativity and ambition, he soon established the Lancelot Island Journal, a quarterly magazine, which quickly became a valuable source of information for British residents; helping them to integrate into island life. 

Larry also used the magazine to share his knowledge of the connections between the UK and Lanzarote, which have proved a valuable resource for both British and Spanish students, and led to his 2018 book “The British Connection to Lanzarote and the Canaries”. 

Some of the most fascinating links include the numerous references to Canary wines in Shakespeare and his theory that La Graciosa is the inspiration for Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Treasure Island”. 

On World Tourism Day in 1994, the President of the Lanzarote Cabildo presented Larry with the Distinguished Services to Tourism Award.

“Larry has an unrivalled understanding of the connections between the UK and Lanzarote, which he has shared in his articles for over 20 years, as well as in his landmark book,” UK Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott said. 

“Larry has also been a great support to our consulate in Las Palmas, building relationships with Lanzarote decision makers and acting as a spokesperson for the British community.” 

Yaskiel said “I would never have reached this stage without the solid support of my beloved wife, Liz”. Photo: Handout

 

Brandon Jones, Founder of Gay Sitges Link and Sitges English Theatre Company 

Brandon Jones, founder of Gay Sitges Link and Sitges English Theatre Company, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the British Community in Sitges, in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, published on Thursday 2 June 2022. 

The longstanding co-owner of Casablanca cocktail bar, Brandon is a stalwart of the LGBTI+ community in Sitges. 

He invests much of his time and energy into a variety of local charitable and cultural projects, often using the bar as the venue for his fundraising efforts. 

In 1999, Brandon founded, and later became Chairman of, The Sitges English Theatre Company. In 2011, he co-founded Gay Sitges Link to provide help and assistance to the LGBTI+ community, and with his support it has grown exponentially to offer emotional, psychological and legal support, rapid HIV testing and social activities.

He is also a key proponent of cultural interchange. In 2012, he launched the Irish-Catalan Festival in Sitges, celebrating Irish culture and bringing over 700 visitors from the island of Ireland each year. And, building on this success he launched the Welsh-Catalan Festival in 2019, promoting historical and cultural links between Wales and Catalonia.

“Brandon is a true cultural ambassador and his annual festivals have strengthened links between the UK and Spain; in particular between Wales and the island of Ireland, and Catalonia,” UK Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott said.

“But it is for his pioneering charity work with Gay Sitges Link that Brandon most deserves to be recognised. The association’s motto is “The Pride of Creating Community” and Brandon has been key to making that happen – bringing together like minded individuals to create a resource for the community, including the tens of thousands of LGBTI+ visitors who come to Sitges each year.”


Jones said that receiving an award for something that just comes naturally to me is both a delight and an honour”. Photo: Handout

 

 

Heather Muntaner, former headteacher of Queen’s College Majorca

Heather Muntaner, headteacher of Queen’s College for 30 years, has been awarded an MBE for services to the promotion of British education, language and culture in Spain, in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, published on Thursday 2 June 2022. 

During her 30 years as headteacher, Heather Muntaner made Queen’s College one of the flagship British schools in Spain with many students going on to study and work in the UK, and a raft of successful alumni, including Luis Vidal, the architect for Heathrow Terminal 2.

As well as academic success, Heather instilled a strong sense of values at Queen’s College and the school has directly supported over 20 different charities helping vulnerable British and Spanish people. 

Alongside her full-time role, Heather was an inspector of British schools in Spain for many years under the National Association of British Schools in Spain (NABSS) inspection system. For almost a decade she made a significant, and entirely voluntary, contribution to the NABSS Executive Committee, initially as secretary and later as a member of the Inspection Monitoring Committee.

“It is thanks to the work and dedication of people like Heather that British education is so well regarded in Spain.” HMA Hugh Elliott said.

“I know that not only is she adored by her former staff and pupils, but she is highly respected by the local and regional authorities, who turn to her for advice on the teaching of English. 

“She has also worked tirelessly to promote wider British values, language and culture at every opportunity. 

Muntaner said she wished to “share this honour with all those colleagues and team members, past and present”. Photo: Handout
