For members
BREXIT
‘An avoidable nightmare’: How UK licence holders in Spain are affected by driving debacle
Unable to work, to get to medical appointments, to collect family from the airport or even to shop. Madrid-based journalist Simon Hunter talks to some of the UK driving licence holders in Spain who have been prevented from legally taking to the roads since May 1st.
Published: 28 May 2022 09:46 CEST
A Renault 4 parked in Granada, with the majestic Alhambra in the background.Since May 1st, UK licence holders residing in Spain for more than 6 months can no longer drive. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments