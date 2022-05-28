Read news from:
‘An avoidable nightmare’: How UK licence holders in Spain are affected by driving debacle

Unable to work, to get to medical appointments, to collect family from the airport or even to shop. Madrid-based journalist Simon Hunter talks to some of the UK driving licence holders in Spain who have been prevented from legally taking to the roads since May 1st.

Published: 28 May 2022 09:46 CEST
'An avoidable nightmare': How UK licence holders in Spain are affected by driving debacle
A Renault 4 parked in Granada, with the majestic Alhambra in the background.Since May 1st, UK licence holders residing in Spain for more than 6 months can no longer drive. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

It’s a situation in which hundreds if not thousands of UK driving licence holders in Spain find themselves as negotiations between the Spanish and British authorities drag on over the exchange of vehicle data.

The latest weekly update by the British Embassy in Madrid on May 27th spoke of the “good progress towards an agreement” being made, but for the people who have been unable to drive in Spain for the past month, patience is wearing thin.

“I fell off a ladder the other day, I am now on two crutches and have a cast on my leg,” explained David Dawson, 73, who lives in Llanos del Peral, Almería.

“We live in a rural community, and right now I’m unable to walk and my wife is unable to drive our car. This licence business needs sorting out.”

The situation has arisen as a result of Brexit. Before the UK left the EU, British vehicle data was shared with Member States.

But Spain is now requesting access to data for UK-registered vehicles who commit traffic offences while on Spanish roads via an automated system, as part of a formal agreement for licence exchange for UK residents in Spain.

One of the sticking points in the negotiations has been that the British authorities want to keep the two issues separate.

A deadline for when UK licences would no longer be valid for residents who have been in Spain for more than six months was extended five times as talks continued but eventually expired on April 30th.

Those left with an invalid licence can now either take a new driving test in Spain or wait for an agreement between the two sides.

David Dawson’s story is similar to those of many who are in this situation, whereby through no fault of his own, he was unable to swap the document.

He told The Local that he and his wife arrived in Spain in December 2020 and tried to apply to exchange their licences. But their lawyer did not do as instructed and they missed the deadline as a result.

“Our nearest shop is around six kilometres away, the nearest large town is 20 kilometres away,” he said. “You can only imagine the difficulties we now face, with, worryingly, no solution in place. The whole issue is an avoidable nightmare.”

“Ariadne,” 62, who preferred not to supply her real name, suffered a similar experience.

“Our gestoría misinformed us regarding access to our NIE,” she explained, in reference to the Spanish tax identification number. “We were told that we didn’t have it in time to change our licence.

But it seems we already had access to the numbers and could have swapped it. Through no fault of our own, but rather Spanish bureaucracy, we are now stuck two years later as residents who are unable to drive.”

Both Ariadne and her husband are disabled, and she said they would be unable to take a test in Spanish.

“It’s a desperate situation impacting on our quality of life,” she complained.

“We moved to Mallorca for an easier life, now it’s too hard.”

Maggie Parkinson, 51, who lives in Alicante, managed to apply for the licence exchange in September 2020, but was later told that the paperwork had been lost.

“I started working as a home carer earlier this year and I now have to give this up as I am not allowed to drive,” she told The Local.

“It’s not only affecting me but also my clients. We moved to Spain to explore the beautiful country and now we can’t. We need to continue with the extension whilst negotiations are still in place,” she argued.

The problem is not just affecting UK nationals, however. While Irish passport holders living in Spain have been spared the issues that Brexit brought with it, if they happen to hold a UK licence they find themselves in the same boat. Even Spaniards are suffering.

Sergio Cano, 34, is originally from Mallorca and obtained his driving licence while he was living in London.

In 2016 he moved back to Spain and only became aware of the changes in 2020. He missed the deadline to swap his British document for a Spanish one, and is now living in Madrid but unable to take to the roads.

“I don’t know what to do,” he said. “If they had told me we are not going to get an agreement, I would already have started the other way to try and get a driving test.”

He added that he doesn’t want to waste the time or pay the hundreds of euros that doing the test will cost to get a licence he already holds.

A spokesperson from Spain’s DGT traffic authority expressed bewilderment to The Local as to why the UK authorities have not been willing to put in a similar information-exchange system to the one that existed before, but added that a solution should be on the horizon in a matter of weeks.

This was echoed by a spokesperson from the British embassy, who told The Local: “We are in intensive talks with the Spanish government to reach an agreement to swap UK driving licences for Spanish ones.

We are hopeful that an agreement will be reached in the coming weeks and remain fully committed to making this happen.”
In the meantime, UK licence holders in Spain will have to find alternative, and often costly, ways to get around.

BREXIT

Britons investigated for using fake documents to stay in Spain after Brexit

Spanish national police are investigating four British citizens who allegedly forged padrón documents in order to gain residency status in Spain after Brexit. One of them has been arrested in the Canary island of Tenerife.

Published: 25 May 2022 15:32 CEST
Britons investigated for using fake documents to stay in Spain after Brexit

Spanish police investigators, through the Immigration Office of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, have discovered the possible existence of fraud in some post-Brexit residence applications.

After carrying out the necessary checks, they found that at least four residency application requests had been made using false documents which claimed their registration at their local town halls (padrón) were prior to Brexit coming into force.

British citizens wanting to apply for residency after Brexit and be protected under the Withdrawal Agreement (WA) have to prove they were living in Spain before the end of 2020 through documents such as their padrón certificate or private medical insurance. 

The four British nationals in question are based in the southern part of the Canary Island of Tenerife and one of them, who was on the island at the time of investigation, has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing and new arrests haven’t been ruled out. 

This is not the first time that fake applications and falsified documents have been used by British citizens to try and gain Spanish residency after Brexit.

Having WA protected status makes the residency application simpler and grants more rights than for Brits applying after Brexit as non-EU nationals, as they don’t have to prove a large amount of savings and they can apply for jobs in the same way as EU nationals, among many other advantages.  

In November 2021, the UK Embassy warned UK Nationals against submitting fraudulent residency applications – either directly or through a third party.

“They are particularly on the alert for forged healthcare insurance, padrón certificates and lease contracts, as well as people falsely claiming student status,” the embassy wrote on their Facebook page.

There were also reports of fraudulent gestores (similar to lawyers) in Spain targeting non-EU citizens ‘to help’ with residence applications.

Since Brexit came into force in 2021, the main reasons why UK nationals’ residency applications have been rejected have come as a result of them not ‘regularising’ their situation in Spain, in other words registering at the town hall or immigration office, as well not being able to prove that they were living in the country before the end of 2020 when the UK left the EU.  

