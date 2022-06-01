Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Could Spain and Portugal ever become a single country?

There is no shortage of shared history between the two countries, but could Iberian federalism ever take hold, as outlandish as it may seem?

Published: 1 June 2022 11:47 CEST
Could Spain and Portugal ever become a single country?
Spain and Portugal as seen from space. Could both nations ever become one country known as Iberia? Photo: NASA

Spain and Portugal have many things in common: great food, a love of wine and fish, a hatred of dictatorships, a flair for parties and even a stint as a single country, the Iberian Union during 1580 and 1640.

But is it enough for them to ever become a single country?

There are those who would say yes. It was a dream of some brilliant minds, including Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa, Nobel-prize winner Jose Saramago and, more recently, Spanish-Irish author and Hispanist Ian Gibson, who wrote a book to defend his belief: Hacia la República Federal Ibérica: Reflexión y sueño de un hispanista irredento, or Towards the Iberian Federal Republic: Reflection and dream of an unredeemed Hispanist.

READ ALSO: Spain vs Portugal: Which country is better to move to?

For those who defend the concept, a united federation would embrace several groups of people under one “Iberian soul”, uniting separatist movements and celebrating the difference in language and culture.

“If everyone saw the peninsula as a unique place in the world, with its people and its languages, the federation would be the obvious solution. We must build cultural bridges and bridges of all kinds between the Iberian communities, like a big family.”, historian Ian Gibson told El Diario in 2021.

A marble bust of Philip II of Spain by Pompeo Leoni, Metropolitan Museum of Art. Philip II was king of Portugal and Spain. (Photo: Public Domain)

The precedent of unity

It wouldn’t be the first time Portugal and Spain had become one.

Between 1580 and 1640, two monarchies of Portugal and Spain united into one, forming the Iberian Union not long after the two kingdoms’ first voyages to American lands.

The union of the Kingdoms of Castile and Aragon and the Kingdom of Portugal under the Spanish Habsburg kings lasted until the Portuguese Restoration War when the House of Braganza was established as the new dynasty ruling Portugal and its colonial territories.

READ ALSO: The 20 maps that will help you understand Spain

Portugal’s status was maintained during those decades, with independent law, currency, and even a local government. It was only after a new king tried to raise taxes, decrease the relevance of the Portuguese nobility and increase his authority over Portugal that the country revolted.

After a period of war known as the Restoration War, Portugal was recognised as sovereign, and both kingdoms signed a peace treaty.

Lisbon Portugal

Could Lisbon ever be the capital of an Iberian Federation? And what would Madrid have to say about that? (Photo by Aayush Gupta on Unsplash)

What do people think?

Even centuries after the war, there are still minor feuds and rivalries between the Portuguese and the Spanish, primarily in the form of mockery.

A 2016 book covering 345 jokes Europeans tell about each other revealed how many Portuguese people feel about their Iberian neighbours when stating “in a recent survey, 11 out of 10 Spaniards said they felt superior to others”.

READ ALSO: The good, the bad and the ugly: What are the regional stereotypes across Spain?

Almost as if to justify the claims of Spaniards’ air of superiority vis-a-vis their neighbours, the book includes jokes Spaniards tell about the Portuguese people’s “ugliness and simple habits”.

These stereotypes, arguably outdated and not as widespread as they once were, reflect a ‘together but separate’ attitude between the Iberian countries. 

Another example can be seen in a 2016 study by Spain’s Real Instituto Elcano think tank, which showed that six in every ten Portuguese believe that Spain “is not sufficiently interested” in Portugal. Still, 74 percent of them chose Spain as the EU country that should be Portugal’s biggest ally.

As things stand, the idea of the two countries working together but as separate entities is stronger than the concept of union as a single country.

Still, there are those, like the Sociedad Iberista, who believe a long-term goal would be to bring both countries together, starting with simple matters, such as “eliminating all the informational, educational, political-administrative, cultural and social asymmetries in the Iberian Peninsula”.

Others see it differently: “The idea of uniting Spain and Portugal into a great Iberian power resurfaces every so often, before hitting the wall of reality.

“On both sides, it is seen for what it is: a utopia,” wrote Spanish journalist Davi Jiménez in the New York Times in 2021.

READ ALSO: Spain and Portugal’s cost-cutting ‘energy island’ plan gets EU approval

“A glance at history and current links is enough to conclude that the project of a single state is unfeasible.

“Accepting this is a good first step towards seeking pragmatic alternatives to end the incomprehensible lack of communication between the Spanish and Portuguese. We share a little more than 1,200 kilometres of border, as well as close cultural, economic and historical ties, but it often seems that we live on different continents”, Jiménez concluded.

Whether Spain and Portugal will ever become one nation in the long run is impossible to predict, but geopolitical annexation (or separation) in the 21st century is an extraordinarily complex process, harder still without mass support.

For now, developing stronger economic ties, understanding and respect for one another appear a bigger priority for the two Iberian nations.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Spain to reform secret services after spying scandal: PM

Spain will "strengthen judicial control" over its secret services in the wake of a scandal over the hacking of the mobile phones of top politicians, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Thursday.

Published: 26 May 2022 11:04 CEST
Spain to reform secret services after spying scandal: PM

The scandal broke in April when it emerged the phones of Catalan separatist leaders had been tapped by Spanish intelligence services.

It widened when the government confirmed the phones of Sánchez and the defence and interior ministers were also targeted in an “external attack”.

The affair has sparked a crisis between Sánchez’s minority government and Catalan separatist party ERC.

Sánchez’s fragile coalition relies on the ERC to pass legislation in parliament and remain in power until the next general election due at the end of 2023.

“It is a question of strengthening the guarantees of this control but also of ensuring maximum respect for the individual and political rights of people”, Sánchez told parliament as he announced the reform.

Sánchez also said the government will adopt a new law governing “classified information”, which will replace the existing legislation adopted in 1968 during the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco.

“We must urgently adopt regulations to democratic, constitutional principles,” he said.

The government last month sacked the head of Spain’s CNI intelligence agency, Paz Esteban, over the hacking scandal. She was the first woman to lead the agency.

Her dismissal came after she told a parliamentary committee that 18 Catalan separatists, including Pere Aragonès, the head of Catalonia’s regional government, had been spied on by the CNI but always with court approval.

Canadian cybersecurity watchdog Citizen Lab had said in April that the phones of over 60 people linked to the Catalan separatist movement had been tapped using Pegasus spyware after a failed independence bid in 2017.

The scandal deepened after the government announced on May 2 that the phones of Sánchez and Defence Minister Margarita Robles were hacked by the same spyware, made by Israel’s NSO group, in May and June 2021.

Sánchez is the first serving head of government confirmed to have been targeted by controversial Pegasus spyware.

The government later said Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska’s phone was also among those hacked last year

The revelations raised questions over who is to blame and whether Spain has adequate security protocols.

SHOW COMMENTS