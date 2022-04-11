For members
MOVING TO SPAIN
Spain vs Portugal: Which is better to move to?
Trying to decide to if you want to move to Spain or Portugal? Want to know which country is better for taxes, which one has a cheaper cost of living and which offers more diverse culture and landscapes? Here's everything you need to know.
Published: 11 April 2022 12:21 CEST
Cádiz or Lisbon? Spain or Portugal? Here is a breakdown of some of the factors you may want to consider if you're trying to decide which country in the Iberian peninsula you should move to. Photo: Dkatana/Pixabay, Liam McKay/Unsplash
VISAS
The pros and cons of being an English language assistant in Spain
Every year thousands of non-EU English speakers get to live and work in Spain by becoming language assistants in Spanish schools. There are however pros and cons to the scheme; here's what those who’ve worked as ‘auxes’ think you should know before applying.
Published: 25 March 2022 17:24 CET
