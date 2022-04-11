Read news from:
Austria
MOVING TO SPAIN

Spain vs Portugal: Which is better to move to?

Trying to decide to if you want to move to Spain or Portugal? Want to know which country is better for taxes, which one has a cheaper cost of living and which offers more diverse culture and landscapes? Here's everything you need to know.

Published: 11 April 2022 12:21 CEST
Cádiz or Lisbon? Spain or Portugal? Here is a breakdown of some of the factors you may want to consider if you're trying to decide which country in the Iberian peninsula you should move to. Photo: Dkatana/Pixabay, Liam McKay/Unsplash

Ultimately the decision of whether you move to Spain or Portugal may come down to personal preferences – the areas you like, the language you want to learn and the types of cuisine you want to enjoy, but there are several factors that can make living somewhere more difficult than others, such as taxes, visas and cost of living.

So which one of these two countries that form the Iberian Peninsula (along with tiny Andorra) offers the most to newcomers – Spain or Portugal? Here’s everything you need to know. 

Taxes

The tax systems in both Spain and Portugal are complicated, so it will of course depend on your individual circumstances as to where you’d pay less tax. At first glance, it seems that whether you’re a low earner or a high earner, the tax brackets for 2022 are generally more favourable in Spain than in Portugal, where they are slightly higher. 

In Portugal the general income tax rates for 2022 are: 

28.5 percent for those earning €15,217 – €19,696
35 percent for those earning €19,676 – €25,076
37 percent for those earning €25,076 – €36,757
43.5 percent for those earning €36,758 – €48,033

While in Spain the tax rates for 2022 are: 

24 percent for those earning €12,450–€20,200 
30 percent for those earning €20,200–€35,200
37 percent for those earning €35,200–€60,000
45 percent for those earning €60,000–€300,000

However, if you plan on being self-employed, Spain may not be more beneficial to you. As a freelancer you will have to pay social security on top of your income tax in both Spain and Portugal.

Portuguese Social Security (Segurança Social) is generally 21.4 percent of your earnings and payments are made monthly. In Spain however, the minimum contribution is around 30.60 percent. Currently this is paid as a flat monthly fee of €294 per month, no matter what your earnings are. 

READ ALSO – Self-employed in Spain: What you should know about being ‘autónomo’

There are further benefits in Portugal when you look at the country’s ‘non-habitual residents’ (NHR) scheme. This allows new residents to access special tax benefits for their first ten years in the country. It also offers a lower income tax rate of 20 percent if you’re employed in Portugal in a ‘high value’ activity and allows you to earn some foreign income tax-free. 

Foreigners from any country can benefit from Portugal’s NHR scheme if they qualify as a tax resident in Portugal and have not been taxed as a Portuguese tax resident in the five previous years. 

Spain doesn’t offer any similar type of scheme for foreign residents. 

Sunset in the beautiful Portuguese city of Porto. Photo: Everaldo Coehlo/Unsplash

Golden visa

If you’re a non-EU citizen who wishes to move to either Spain or Portugal, one of the ways to be gain residency is through a sizeable investment.

Before 2022, you could qualify for residency in Portugal by investing €280,000 in one or more properties, one of the lowest investment thresholds in Europe. But the country’s golden visa rules were toughened on January 1st and now you have to buy a property worth €500,000 or invest €350,000 in a rehabilitation project, as well as other restrictions on “qualifying” areas where you can buy. 

That puts Portugal on a par with Spain, where you have to  you have to invest €500,000. Both countries offer other monetary investment residency options involving shares, bonds and donations.

It’s also worth noting that in Portugal you are eligible to apply for Portuguese citizenship in five years, while in Spain you also renew your residency status, but can only apply for citizenship after 10 years. 

READ ALSO – Pros and cons: What foreigners should be aware of before applying for Spain’s golden visa

Digital nomad visa

While Spain only just announced it would be introducing a digital nomad visa in 2021 and has yet to finalise all the details, Portugal currently offers the D7 visa for digital nomads. 

To be eligible you must prove you have an income of at least €8,424 a year, but they are more likely to grant you the visa if you earn more. You’ll also be required to have a minimum of €7,500 in a Portuguese bank account. 

Spain does offer a non lucrative visa (NLV) scheme, but it is a lot costlier than Portugal’s D7 visa and as the name suggests you are not allowed to work on the NLV.  For 2022 you need to prove you have an income of €27,792 for the year to be eligible for this visa. 

READ ALSO – Tax cuts and visas: Spain’s new law for startups, investors and digital nomads

Cost of living

The costs of living in Spain and Portugal vary considerably depending on where you choose to live in the country. Several cost of living comparison websites state that Portugal is slightly cheaper than Spain, but others state that it’s virtually the same. 

According to expat price comparison website Expatistan the cost of living in Madrid is seven percent higher than in Lisbon, while Barcelona is 10 percent higher than Lisbon.

Monthly rent for an 85 m2 (900 sqft) furnished flat in a standard area of Lisbon will cost an average of €970 per month, while in Barcelona a flat of the same size will cost an average of €1,040 per month. 

Eating out and grocery shopping are both slightly higher in Spain than in Portugal. Up until recently, you would usually pay more for electricity, gas and petrol in Portugal than in Spain, but energy costs are sky-high in both countries currently due to record inflation. 

In Spain, generally speaking the south and western parts of the country are cheaper than Madrid and northern regions, while in Portugal it’s generally the central and northern regions that are cheaper. The cost of living in both countries is a lot less if you stick to smaller towns and steer clear of the likes of Barcelona, Madrid and Lisbon. 

Even though Lisbon has a good nightlife and hospitality scene, Madrid (pictured) has the highest rate of bars per capita in the world. Photo: Josefina Di Battista/Unsplash

Lifestyle and culture

Both the Spanish and the Portuguese are friendly, easy-going people, and while it really depends on the area you visit and the people you meet, the Portuguese can be quieter and more reserved than the Spanish.

The Portuguese are also known to be more melancholic than the fun-loving passionate Spanish and you’ll notice this in the music and the way festivals are celebrated. While Portugal does celebrate a few events such as Easter and Carnival, as well as local festivals, nothing in Portugal can come close to Spain’s fiery Las Fallas festival, Catalonia’s human towers, the crazy Canary carnival and southern Spain’s Semana Santa parades. 

Culturally, Spain is also a lot more diverse than Portugal. While Portugal’s regions of course do have slight differences in their culture, it’s not as obvious as the differences between Spain’s 17 different regions. In Spain, five different languages are spoken and each region has its own cuisine, festivals, dances and traditions which differ greatly from one to the other.

Spain also has 49 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, while Portugal only has 17. While of course, Portugal’s two largest cities of Lisbon and Porto have plenty going on, many museums and cultural events, in Spain than are many more cultural centres than just Madrid and Barcelona. The likes of Valencia, Seville, Bilbao, San Sebastián, Málaga and Granada are also known for their great museums and cultural offerings too.

The bizarre rock formations of Bardenas Reales in Navarre, northern Spain. Photo: joannadal/Pixabay

Nature and landscapes

Both Spain and Portugal are great for nature lovers, especially those who love hiking, cycling and water sports.

Spain’s landscapes are more diverse than Portugal’s however. The country has a longer coastline, more mountain ranges and more national parks. Spain boasts a total of 16 National Parks, while Portugal only has one national park. Spain also offers more opportunities for winter sport lovers, with more ski resorts – there is only one place to do this in Portugal, while Spain offers many places throughout the Pyrenees and north of the country, as well as one in the Sierra Nevada. 

VISAS

The pros and cons of being an English language assistant in Spain

Every year thousands of non-EU English speakers get to live and work in Spain by becoming language assistants in Spanish schools. There are however pros and cons to the scheme; here's what those who’ve worked as ‘auxes’ think you should know before applying.

Published: 25 March 2022 17:24 CET
The pros and cons of being an English language assistant in Spain

The idea behind ‘auxiliares de conversación’ is that they help Spanish school students to improve their speaking and listening skills – something aided by regular interaction with native speakers – and also teach the kids about aspects of their culture, language, history, humour, music, sport and customs.

Auxes, as they are known among the Americans (and language assistants by the British) are paid a monthly stipend in return for assisting English lessons for twelve or sixteen hours a week across Spain and Europe. 

Often these are recent graduates or modern languages students studying as part of their year abroad, and the scheme attracts teachers from the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, and India.

Although the programme is a fantastic opportunity to live in a new country and immerse yourself in a new culture and language, there are some pitfalls to the programme and things worth bearing in mind when it comes to applying, particularly so after Brexit.

The Local spoke to several auxes and got the lowdown on the pros and cons of the programme:

The Pros

A way into Spain for non-EU applicants

Unless you have a lot of money, you get married to a resident or can find a job in Spain that no EU candidate can do, the chances of you being able to move to Spain as a third-country national are pretty slim. 

One of the easiest ways to get your foot in the door is through this language assistant scheme, which in most cases requires applying for Spain’s long-term student visa. 

This visa has quite a few advantages, such as being able to bring some family members with you, no age limit for applicants, being able to study at university in Spain and being allowed to work up to 20 hours per week. 

Auxes are usually contracted from October to May, but there are ways for them to extend their stay in Spain.

READ ALSO: The pros and cons of Spain’s student visa

No Spanish language requirements, the chance to learn a new language

Spain is one of the few countries that don’t require auxes to have any local language skills when arriving. Although that may present some difficulties when arriving and getting yourself set up (more on that later in the cons section) living in Spain and interacting with native speakers everyday is a priceless opportunity to learn a second language.

Many auxes choose to take Spanish lessons or make use of ‘intercambios de idiomas’ (language exchanges) to practice their Spanish with native speakers and help others improve their English.

You don’t work many hours

Although the salary isn’t the best (see below) most auxes can’t complain as they work so few hours. It varies by region but most language assistantsare contracted to work 12 or 16 hours a week (yes, you read that right) over 3 or 4 days a week.

Most staff at schools are quite understanding, and if you get yourself a good coordinator they are normally quite flexible about taking time off or rearranging classes to allow you to travel and take full advantage of your time in Spain.

It’s paid

Despite working so little, auxes are paid. It’s not the best money in the world and, like with the hours, depends on where in Spain you’re sent, but most are paid between €700 and €1,000 a month. Actually getting that beca (grant), however, can present problems as explained in the cons section.

But all things considered you should remember auxes are paid enough to pay rent and cover most daily costs for very few hours work. Not a bad deal for students and recent graduates, but it’s also very common to top-up pay with private tutoring or work in English academies.

Combining study and work is possible

Many British auxes use the language assistant scheme as part of a study abroad for languages students.

Usually during their third year, they often have to do some (but not much) work for their universities, and often programme coordinators are quite good at allowing you the time to do it.

Daily interaction with native speakers not only boosts your language skills and adds something different to your CV, but for those auxes wanting to become teachers it’s also fantastic experience in the classroom. Whether or not they still want to be teachers by the end of the school year depends on the person – and the kids they’re teaching!

The scheme is a great way for third-country nationals to get to live in the country,but it’s not all advantages. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

The Cons

Like everything in life, even the aux programme has its drawbacks. Most of them are age-old problems common to Spanish society, and many auxes experience them.

You can’t choose where you go

Unfortunately, you can’t choose where exactly you’ll be. You can choose a region and put preferences with regards to whether you’d prefer a city, town, or village, be inland or on the coast, working in a primary or high school, but ultimately go where the regional govt decides they need you.

This means that many auxes are given teaching posts in small towns, and their dreams of living and working in central Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia or Seville never materialise. 

Commuting isn’t always easy

As you could be placed in a school in a small town in the middle of nowhere, it is worth considering whether you’d want to live in the town itself or in a nearby city and commute. Many auxes do the latter, but if you decide to do that you will be reliant on lifts from colleagues and the unpredictability of public transport in rural Spain.

Those who do end up buying or renting a car should consider how long they’re allowed to drive in Spain with their foreign licences. 

Driving in Spain: Who can exchange their licence and who has to resit the exam?

Payment problems

Many auxes biggest complaint. The many quirks of Spanish administration mean several regions are notorious for paying auxes months late – often not until December – so it’s better to arrive with some savings. Valencia is the worst region for this, and in recent years auxes have been forced to protest outside government buildings to get their pay. 

It’s worth doing some research online before applying, especially if you don’t have access to savings or family support before arriving. Those first few months can be tough, and it often depends if you’re paid directly by the school (like in Andalusia) or as a group by the regional government (like in Valencia and Murcia) so make sure to check when applying.

Spanish admin 

Spanish administration in general can be a shock to the system for many arriving from the U.S, U.K, Australia, or Canada. Sorting out things like your NIE and opening a bank account can be overly-complicated and take a long time. This is compounded if you don’t speak the language, and you’ll soon get used to waiting around at the ayuntamiento. 

READ MORE: 15 terms you need to know to understand Spanish bureaucracy

Sticking to the expat groups

Although many auxes take advantage of their time in Spain to learn the language and integrate into their town, it’s not uncommon for younger auxes to stick together in groups and spend all their time with one another speaking in English. If that’s how you want to spend your time – great.

If not, consider requesting a smaller town placement that will allow you to properly immerse yourself in Spanish culture.

