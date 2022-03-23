Q&A: When do I need to fill out Spain’s Covid health control form for travel?

Spain recently relaxed some of its travel requirements, for example allowing unvaccinated non-EU/Schengen teens in as well as third country nationals who have a Covid-19 recovery certificate, but this doesn’t mean that all Covid entry requirements have been relaxed.

READ ALSO – TRAVEL: What are the Covid rules for international arrivals in Spain in March?

One travel rule that has stayed constant throughout much of the pandemic is the need to fill out Spain’s Health Control Form before arrival into the country.

In Spanish it’s called the Formulario de Control Sanintario, FCS for shortm and it’s available on both the Spain Travel Health website and the app.

This form enables you to get a QR code which you must show both before departure for Spain and upon arrival in Spain. You do not need to fill it out again when leaving Spain but you should keep in mind that the country you’re travelling to might have its own passenger locator form.

Homepage view of the Spain travel health website where you fill out your Spanish health control form. Source: Spain Travel Health

Even though it has been in use since 2020, there is still some confusion regarding who has to fill out Spain’s Health Control Form and under what circumstances.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Q: Do I still need to fill out a Health Control Form if I’m flying to Spain?

A: Yes. Spain still requires all arriving flight passengers to fill out a Health Control Form 48 hours before landing in the country.

The government website states: “All persons entering Spain from other countries, including international transits, regardless of their nationality, age or any other consideration, in compliance with the provisions of Royal Decree-Law 8/2021, of 4 May, and current legislation relative to the health controls to be carried out at the points of entry into Spain”. This is not completely true in practice, as you will see in the section below.

Each form is personal and is only valid for a single trip. In the case that the traveller is a minor or cannot fill out the form themselves, a parent or guardian will be responsible to do it for them.

Q: What if I’m travelling to Spain by ferry?

A: If you’re travelling to Spain by sea, there is a separate Health Control Form to fill out. This can be accessed via the same link. On the homepage, you will see a pop-up screen with one button for those travelling to Spain by air and another one for those travelling by sea, to access the special maritime Health Control Form. You can also access it directly here.

Q: What if I’m travelling to Spain by train, bus or car?

A: Currently, the Health Control Form requirements are only in place for those entering Spain by air or by sea. This means that if you’re entering Spain on land, such as by car, bus or train, you’re not obliged to complete the form.

Remember though, if you’re on land from a risk country, you must still show a vaccination certificate, a Covid-19 negative test result or a recovery certificate as you may be stopped at the border and asked for proof.

Q: What if I’m just transiting through Spain?

A: If you’re just transiting through Spain by air or sea on your way to your final destination, you will still need to fill out the Health Control Form.

On the first page of the form where you complete your passenger data, there is a check box that says: “Check here if your final destination is not Spain (only arrives in Spain in transit)”. This will provide you will a special transit QR code, which you must present upon arrival at the airport in Spain.

Q: If Spain is my final destination, do I still need to fill out a PLF for any other countries I’m transiting through?

A: This completely depends on which other countries you are transiting through and your mode of transport.

The EU Digital Passenger Locator Form website’s FAQs section says “Travellers travelling by car need to submit a PLF every time they enter a country that requires submission of dPLF.”

However, not all countries require this form and rules vary between them. You will need to check the official information for each country you pass through to find out.

For example, France states that only arrivals coming by plane need to fill out a form, while Portugal like Spain says that those arriving by air and sea need to complete their locator card.

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health says that no one entering the country is currently required to fill out a PLF.

Q: Do I still need to complete the Health Control Form if I’m resident in Spain and not coming for tourism purposes?

Yes, all passengers including residents and Spanish nationals, no matter where they reside must fill out a Health Control Form if they’re arriving in Spain by air or sea.

This means that even if you’re returning home to Spain after a trip, you will still be required to fill out the form, unless you’re arriving by land.

Q: How far in advance of my journey can/should I fill out my Spanish Health Control Form?

You can only fill out your form within the 48 hours before your flight as the Spanish government wants the information to be as up-to-date as possible.

Q: What happens if I forget to fill out my Spanish Health Control Form?

There is no official mention by Spanish authorities about what should happen in such cases but there are eyewitness accounts of airport staff requiring Spain-bound passengers to fill out the FCS form at the airport before being allowed to travel to Spain.

READ ALSO: The most common problems with the Spain Travel Health app and some potential solutions