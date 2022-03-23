For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Q&A: When do I need to fill out Spain’s Covid health control form for travel?
Having doubts about whether you need to fill out Spain's travel health control form? Here is some useful information for international travellers heading to Spain by air, sea or land, or just transiting through the country.
Published: 23 March 2022 12:23 CET
Are there situations when travellers don't need to fill out the health control form before arriving in Spain? Yes. Photo: KOBU Agency/Unsplash
