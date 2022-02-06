What are the Covid rules for travel to Spain in February?

EU travellers

All travellers visiting Spain from other EU countries by air and sea must fill out Spain’s health control form found here, before entering the country. This will give you a QR code, which you will need to show authorities both before you board and when you arrive.

Travellers arriving from EU/EEA countries can enter Spain without the need to provide any negative Covid tests or vaccination certificates, but only if they are travelling from a country that has been deemed safe because of its epidemiological situation and is not on the at-risk list.

Unfortunately, there are currently 29 countries on the high-risk list, meaning most travellers will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test, but these change regularly, so be sure to check here to see the updated countries.

If you are an EU citizen and you are arriving from an EU at-risk country or area, you must show your EU Digital Covid Certificate in order to enter Spain. This should be uploaded to the health control form before you travel.

The EU Digital Certificate shows one of three things:

That you have been vaccinated against Covid-19. According to the Spanish government, your vaccination certificate must have been issued at least 14 days after the date of administration of the complete course of vaccination. However, if you received your last vaccine does more than 270 days (nine months) ago, your certificate must show the administration of a booster dose as well.

You have a negative Covid test result. The diagnostic certificate must be a negative PCR or similar test (NAAT-type test) issued less than 72 hours prior to arrival in Spain, or a negative antigen test, issued less than 24 hours before arriving in Spain.

You have a recovery certificate from Covid-19. The recovery certificate must be issued by the relevant authorities or medical service at least 11 days after the first positive test result. The certificate will no longer be valid 180 days after the date of your test.

Spanish citizens and residents

If you are a Spanish national returning to Spain or a resident of Spain coming back after a trip, you can show your EU Digital Covid Certificate to enter Spain.

This shows that you have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, have a negative test result or that you have a recovery certificate.

Spanish residents and nationals who haven’t been vaccinated against Covid-19 can enter with a negative Covid-19 test. This can be a NAAT or PCR test obtained 72 hours before arrival in Spain or an antigen test, taken within the last 24 hours.

All residents and citizens of Spain must also fill out Spain’s health control form found here.

READ ALSO: Spain reduces validity of antigen tests for travellers from 48 to 24 hours

Non-EU travellers

A Spanish health control form must be completed by all non-EU travellers, which can be found here.

All those travelling from third countries must be fully vaccinated in order to enter Spain, (except under exceptional circumstances) and be able to prove so with a valid vaccine certificate.

The Spanish government states that exceptional circumstances include those that have a visa or residency for an EU country, are a student in an EU country or are professional health workers. The full list of exceptions can be found here.

The vaccine certificate must show:

Your full name

Date of vaccination

Type of vaccine

Number of doses that have been administered

The issuing country

The organisation that issued the vaccine certificate

The Spanish government states that the vaccine certificate must have been issued at least 14 days after the date of the final dose of the complete vaccination course.

If your last vaccine dose was administered more than 270 days (nine months) ago though, it must also show a booster shot.

Spain accepts vaccines that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency EMA.

Children under 12 years of age are not required to present a health certificate of any kind.

Only those travelling from a country that is deemed safe with a low incidence Covid-19 can enter Spain without the need for a negative test or a vaccination certificate. The list of these countries changes regularly, but currently includes China, Indonesia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia and South Korea. You can check the list here.

The Spanish government states that those travelling from a country deemed high-risk must also present a negative Covid test, along with a vaccination or recovery certificate. The list of high-risk countries can be found here.

British

Travellers from the UK follow the same rules as the rest of the third countries, meaning they can only enter Spain if they have been fully vaccinated. Click here to read in detail what you need to know about travelling between Spain and UK in February.

Americans

In order to enter Spain, those travelling from the US must show proof that they are fully vaccinated and have received the last required dose of their Covid-19 vaccine no less than 14 days, and no more than 270 days (nine months), prior to arrival in Spain. Read here to find out the full details for Americans travelling to Spain.