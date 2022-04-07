Read news from:
Austria
TRAVEL NEWS

TRAVEL: The new rules for filling in Spain’s Health Control Form

Spain has changed the rules regarding its Health Control Form, meaning that now it's not a requirement for all passengers to complete one before arrival. Read on to find out if you're exempt or if you still have to fill one out before travel to Spain.

Published: 7 April 2022 18:10 CEST
Spain health form airport
Spain Health form changes. Photo: Pau BARRENA / AFP

On Wednesday April 6th 2022 the Spanish government announced that it would be dropping the need for all travellers to fill out the Health Control Form before arrival in the country.

Previously, every traveller entering Spain, including anyone arriving in transit, from any country, was required to complete the form in order to receive a QR code to present at the airport upon arrival. 

As of April 6th, all travellers with an EU Digital Covid Certificate or equivalent from a non-EU country will simply have to show their certificate upon arrival, without having to complete the Health Control Form as well.

Before flying however, you should check that your equivalent certificate is valid for entry, otherwise you will still be required to complete the form and download the associated QR code to show at the airport.  

Now, when you visit Spain’s SpTH Health Control website, you will see two options – a yellow button for those who have an EU Digital Certificate or equivalent and a blue button for those who don’t (see below).

Children under the age of 12 and passengers in international transit do not have to show a certificate or SpTH QR code. 

The changes to Spain’s Health Control Form (called Formulario de Control Sanitario in Spanish, FCS) were published in Spain’s official state bulletin BOE

So far, 37 non-EU countries (and territories) have joined the EU Digital COVID Certificate system, meaning that their equivalent certificates are accepted in the EU under the same conditions as the EU Digital COVID Certificate. Likewise, the EU Digital COVID Certificate is accepted by those 37 countries.

The list includes countries such as the UK, New Zealand, Israel, Singapore and Malaysia, but does not include the US, Canada or Australia.

Here is the full list of countries whose travellers with Covid certificates equivalent to the EU’s don’t have to complete the SpTH form:

Albania
Andorra
Armenia
Benin
Cabo Verde
Colombia
El Salvador
Faroe Islands
Georgia
Israel
Iceland
Jordan
Lebanon
Liechtenstein
Malaysia
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Morocco
New Zealand
North Macedonia
Norway
Panama
San Marino
Serbia
Singapore
Switzerland
Taiwan
Thailand
Tunisia
Togo
Turkey
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom and the Crown Dependencies (Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man)
Uruguay
The Vatican

You can also double-check here on the EU website in case more countries are added.

Check your certificate before travel

If you are unsure if your certificate is valid for entry to Spain or whether you still need to complete the Health Control Form, click on the yellow button that says ‘EU Digital Certificate or EU equivalent’ to check or click here.

First, you will need to introduce your date of arrival in Spain and indicate the country of origin of your trip, before uploading your certificate to the site.

The site will then tell if your certificate is valid or if you still need to complete the form.

You will have to show your Digital Covid Certificate, equivalent certificate or Health Control Form QR code before boarding your flight to Spain and again at the airport upon arrival.

When you arrive at the airport in Spain, the Spain Travel Health website states that if you have an EU Digital Certificate or EU equivalent you should follow the Orange path and if you do not, you must follow the Blue path and present your QR code from the health form.

TRAVEL NEWS

REMINDER: Can unvaccinated Brits travel to Spain?

Despite the current Spanish entry rules, there still seems to be some confusion amongst British people over whether unjabbed UK tourists can visit Spain or not.

Published: 7 April 2022 15:09 CEST
REMINDER: Can unvaccinated Brits travel to Spain?

With the Easter holidays just days away, there has been some confusion recently in the United Kingdom after on April 6th the Twitter account  of the Spanish Tourist Board in the UK (@Spain_inUK) mistakenly tweeted that unvaccinated Britons were now allowed to visit Spain if they presented a negative Covid-19 test. 

This caused several people, including travel journalists, to start tweeting this as fact and several British media outlets even wrote news stories detailing the new rules, without having checked official Spanish government sources such as the BOE state bulletin. 

The Spanish Tourist Board in the UK has since retracted the mistaken comment, taken down the tweet and apologised.

So what are the official rules for unvaccinated Britons who want to come to Spain in April?

On March 29th 2022, the Spanish government extended again temporary restrictions for non-essential travel from most third countries, including the UK, for another month, until April 30th 2022.

READ ALSO – TRAVEL: Unvaccinated non-EU tourists still can’t visit Spain in April

To confirm, this means that non-EU/Schengen adults who reside outside of the EU (including Britons living in the UK) who haven’t been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or recovered from the illness in the past six months can still not go on holiday to Spain over Easter or in April

If you’re unvaccinated and haven’t had Covid-19 within the past six months, you cannot simply show a negative Covid-19 test to enter Spain. 

Spain was willing to make an exception for Brits as third-country nationals for a few months in 2021 but not anymore and not currently. 

This is an indirect consequence of Brexit, as Britons’ new non-EU status means the same rules apply to them as to Americans, Canadians, Indians or other third country nationals, who can’t travel to Spain for non-essential reasons such as tourism if unvaccinated.

READ ALSO: Easter holidays – What to expect if you’re coming to Spain

Vaccinated

Britons who are fully vaccinated can enter Spain without the need to show a negative Covid-19 test or quarantine, regardless of their reason for travel. Your vaccination status must meet the Spanish authorities’ validity period requirements.

At least 14 days must have passed since being fully vaccinated before arrival in Spain. If you completed your vaccination schedule was more than 270 days (nine months) ago, you must also be able to show proof of having received a booster jab. If not, then you will not be able to enter, unless you have a recovery certificate. 

Children 

Those under 12 don’t require any proof of vaccination or a negative test. 

Unvaccinated non-resident teens aged 12 to 17 (who haven’t turned 18 yet) travelling from the UK are able to visit Spain if they present a negative PCR taken within 72 hours before arrival in Spain or an antigen test, taken within 24 hours.

For specific updated details on who can enter and entry requirements for Spain click here

