Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

A step-by-step guide on how to fill out Spain’s Health Control Form

Here's everything you need to know about how to fill out Spain's Health Control Form, which you will need to complete before entering the country.

Published: 25 March 2022 13:51 CET
A step-by-step guide on how to fill out Spain’s Health Control Form
Want help with every step of filling out Spain’s travel health control form? Here is our guide. Photo: Ben Kolde/Unsplash

Spain may have eased some of its restrictions recently, but it still requires all passengers entering the country by air and sea to fill out a Health Control Form. This will enable you to download a QR code which you must show both before you board and upon arrival in Spain.

Many readers have found the process confusing and are unsure exactly how to go about filling it out, so here’s our step-by-step guide to make it easier for you. 

If you’re unsure when and under what circumstances you need to fill out the form, read this article to find out. 

Initial registration:

The first step is to visit https://www.spth.gob.es/ where you can access the form. You can also access it via the app here

The first thing that the site will ask you is if you’re travelling to Spain by air or by sea. There is a separate form to fill in if you’re arriving by sea. Click on the maritime button to access it or find it here. This guide will focus on the form for air passengers, but the one for sea passengers follows a similar process. 

Select the correct form whether you’re arriving by air or sea. Photo: www.spth.gob.es

You will then select whether you need to fill out an Individual FCS form or a Family/Group FCS form. Remember that each person in the group (including children) needs their own form. If you’re travelling as a couple, for example, each partner must complete their own individual form. 

Next, fill out your passenger data, including names, passport or ID number, your flight number and e-mail address. Make sure this information is correct as you can’t go back and change it later. At the bottom, check the box if you’re transiting or if you’ve filled out the information for a minor and send the form.

spain Covid form

Spain’s Health Control Form. Photo: www.spth.gob.es
 

Step 1:

You will then receive an e-mail stating that your details have been correctly registered and will be given a link to complete the second part of the form. You will also receive a code you need in order to access the next steps.

This second part can only be filled out within the 48 hours before arrival into Spain. If you have done this ahead of time, you can continue with your form at a later date by clicking the ‘continue with form’ buttons on the home page. 

You will need a security code to fill out the second part of the form. Photo: www.spth.gob.es

In order to fill out this second part, you will need your passport details, your proof of vaccination or recovery certificate, and your boarding pass on hand.

This part has five steps to complete. The first step will be to check your personal details are all correct and fill out the rest before saving and continuing.

Step 1: Filling in your personal information. Photo: www.spth.gob.es

Step 2:

The next step is to do with your flight information. You have already filled out your flight number and arrival date, but here you will need to fill out extra information such as the airline name and your seat number, which should be on your boarding pass.

For this step, you will also need to complete the details of where you will be staying in Spain, either the name and address of your hotel if you’re a tourist, the address of friends and family if you’re visiting people you know, or your own address if you’re resident in Spain.

Complete your flight info and where you are staying. Photo: www.spth.gob.es

Step 3:

Step three of the form will ask you about your travel history, including the origin country of your trip and any other countries you’ve passed through in the past 14 days. Choose and add the number of countries necessary. Underneath, the form will also ask you the reason for travel. 

Step 3: Complete your travel history info. Photo: www.spth.gob.es
 

Step 4:

Step 4 is Spain’s health questionnaire, asking you whether you’ve been in contact with someone who has had Covid-19 in the past 14 days, as well as information about your vaccination and recovery status.

Select the type of certificate you have and the reason for it.

If you have selected vaccination as your reason, you will need to then fill out details about the type of vaccine you received, where you had it and the date on which you had your last dose. You may also need to upload your certificate to the website and wait for it to be validated or your certificate may be validated upon arrival.  

Similarly, you will have to fill out the necessary details about your negative Covid test or recovery certificate. 

Fill in the details of the health questionnaire. Photo: www.spth.gob.es

Step 5:

The final part of the form is signing an affidavit, agreeing to isolate if you experience any Covid-19 symptoms while in Spain.

Step 5: Sign the affidavit and complete the process. Photo: www.spth.gob.es

This will then end the process and you should get an automatic message telling you that your form was completed correctly. It will also give you a choice to download your QR code in PDF format or in a wallet format for your phone.

You will also receive it via e-mail, so don’t worry if you can’t download it straight away. When you’re done, click on finalise to finish the whole process.

You can now download your QR code. Photo: www.spth.gob.es
 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

Q&A: When do I need to fill out Spain’s Covid health control form for travel?

Having doubts about whether you need to fill out Spain's travel health control form? Here is some useful information for international travellers heading to Spain by air, sea or land, or just transiting through the country.

Published: 23 March 2022 12:23 CET
Q&A: When do I need to fill out Spain's Covid health control form for travel?

Spain recently relaxed some of its travel requirements, for example allowing unvaccinated non-EU/Schengen teens in as well as third country nationals who have a Covid-19 recovery certificate, but this doesn’t mean that all Covid entry requirements have been relaxed.

READ ALSO – TRAVEL: What are the Covid rules for international arrivals in Spain in March?

One travel rule that has stayed constant throughout much of the pandemic is the need to fill out Spain’s Health Control Form before arrival into the country.

In Spanish it’s called the Formulario de Control Sanintario, FCS for shortm and it’s available on both the Spain Travel Health website and the app.

This form enables you to get a QR code which you must show both before departure for Spain and upon arrival in Spain. You do not need to fill it out again when leaving Spain but you should keep in mind that the country you’re travelling to might have its own passenger locator form.

Homepage view of the Spain travel health website where you fill out your Spanish health control form. Source: Spain Travel Health

Even though it has been in use since 2020, there is still some confusion regarding who has to fill out Spain’s Health Control Form and under what circumstances. 

Here’s everything you need to know.

Q: Do I still need to fill out a Health Control Form if I’m flying to Spain?

A: Yes. Spain still requires all arriving flight passengers to fill out a Health Control Form 48 hours before landing in the country.

The government website states: “All persons entering Spain from other countries, including international transits, regardless of their nationality, age or any other consideration, in compliance with the provisions of Royal Decree-Law 8/2021, of 4 May, and current legislation relative to the health controls to be carried out at the points of entry into Spain”. This is not completely true in practice, as you will see in the section below.

Each form is personal and is only valid for a single trip. In the case that the traveller is a minor or cannot fill out the form themselves, a parent or guardian will be responsible to do it for them. 

Q: What if I’m travelling to Spain by ferry?

A: If you’re travelling to Spain by sea, there is a separate Health Control Form to fill out. This can be accessed via the same link. On the homepage, you will see a pop-up screen with one button for those travelling to Spain by air and another one for those travelling by sea, to access the special maritime Health Control Form. You can also access it directly here

Q: What if I’m travelling to Spain by train, bus or car?

A: Currently, the Health Control Form requirements are only in place for those entering Spain by air or by sea. This means that if you’re entering Spain on land, such as by car, bus or train, you’re not obliged to complete the form.

Remember though, if you’re on land from a risk country, you must still show a vaccination certificate, a Covid-19 negative test result or a recovery certificate as you may be stopped at the border and asked for proof.

Q: What if I’m just transiting through Spain?

A: If you’re just transiting through Spain by air or sea on your way to your final destination, you will still need to fill out the Health Control Form.

On the first page of the form where you complete your passenger data, there is a check box that says: “Check here if your final destination is not Spain (only arrives in Spain in transit)”. This will provide you will a special transit QR code, which you must present upon arrival at the airport in Spain. 

Q: If Spain is my final destination, do I still need to fill out a PLF for any other countries I’m transiting through?

A: This completely depends on which other countries you are transiting through and your mode of transport.

The EU Digital Passenger Locator Form website’s FAQs section says “Travellers travelling by car need to submit a PLF every time they enter a country that requires submission of dPLF.”

However, not all countries require this form and rules vary between them. You will need to check the official information for each country you pass through to find out.

For example, France states that only arrivals coming by plane need to fill out a form, while Portugal like Spain says that those arriving by air and sea need to complete their locator card

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health says that no one entering the country is currently required to fill out a PLF.

Q: Do I still need to complete the Health Control Form if I’m resident in Spain and not coming for tourism purposes?

Yes, all passengers including residents and Spanish nationals, no matter where they reside must fill out a Health Control Form if they’re arriving in Spain by air or sea.

This means that even if you’re returning home to Spain after a trip, you will still be required to fill out the form, unless you’re arriving by land.

Q: How far in advance of my journey can/should I fill out my Spanish Health Control Form?

You can only fill out your form within the 48 hours before your flight as the Spanish government wants the information to be as up-to-date as possible. 

Q: What happens if I forget to fill out my Spanish Health Control Form?

There is no official mention by Spanish authorities about what should happen in such cases but there are eyewitness accounts of airport staff requiring Spain-bound passengers to fill out the FCS form at the airport before being allowed to travel to Spain. 

READ ALSO: The most common problems with the Spain Travel Health app and some potential solutions

SHOW COMMENTS