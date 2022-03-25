For members
A step-by-step guide on how to fill out Spain’s Health Control Form
Here's everything you need to know about how to fill out Spain's Health Control Form, which you will need to complete before entering the country.
Published: 25 March 2022 13:51 CET
Want help with every step of filling out Spain’s travel health control form? Here is our guide. Photo: Ben Kolde/Unsplash
Q&A: When do I need to fill out Spain’s Covid health control form for travel?
Having doubts about whether you need to fill out Spain's travel health control form? Here is some useful information for international travellers heading to Spain by air, sea or land, or just transiting through the country.
Published: 23 March 2022 12:23 CET
